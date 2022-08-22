Love Island’s Gemma Owen named as PrettyLittleThing’s newest ambassador: here’s your need-to-know

Despite coming runner-up on this year’s Love Island, Gemma Owen, 19, has already signed a deal with online powerhouse PrettyLittleThing after being handpicked by the brand's CEO Umar Kamani, 34 – watch out Molly-Mae Hague.

The brand took to its social media accounts on Monday morning to announce the new partnership and it’s safe to say, fans went wild after the post racked up a massive 100,000 likes in just a few hours.

Posting on their Instagram account, they said: “IT’S OFFICIAL Welcome to the PLT family @gemowen _ 1 We can’t wait to show everyone what we’re working on…”

Gemma is the first Love Islander to be signed to the brand since the now Creative Director of the brand Molly-Mae Hague partnered with them in 2019, after also being runner-up on her series.

Speaking on the partnership, Gemma said: “This really is a dream come true for me. I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special. The team have been amazing and I’m excited to get to work and start designing some collections for you all.”

How much will Gemma earn?

Daily Mail reported that the 19-year-old has signed a staggering six-figure deal with the fast fashion brand and that’s before any of her collections have been put on sale.

So we’re pretty certain we can see the star following in ex-Love Islander Molly-Mae and becoming one of the most popular contestants to come from the hit reality show.

When will it be launching?

Sadly, the launch date of her first collection is being kept firmly under wraps, but you can be rest assured, that as soon as we get a clue, we’ll let you know.

However, with the collaboration being announced we can guess that it won’t be too long until we’re filling our shopping baskets with various items from the range.

What will be in the collection?

You can expect the perfect combination of Gemma’s chic style and PrettyLittleThing’s go-to aesthetic, so think corset tops, basic denim, modern tailoring, and drool-worthy accessories.

On the show, we saw the brunette constantly tick the understated fashion boxes with neutrals, bodycon dresses and of course, various bikinis.

Not only will footballer Michael Owen’s daughter be providing shoppers with a series of killer collections but it has always been revealed that she will be helping to launch the brand's new resale platform ‘PLT Marketplace’.