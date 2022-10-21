Gogglebox CANCELLED tonight in huge TV shake up

We love a good telly twist, but this one hurts. Take a deep breath, loves.

In fact, take two deep breaths and maybe lovingly caress your TV a little as you read and digest this because Gogglebox – a Channel 4 staple since 2013 – is being replaced by Friday Night Live, in a HUGE Channel 4 shake up.

What's Friday Night Live? It didn't ring any bells for us either, but here's how Channel 4 describes the show that reckons it can trump Gogglebox, "Ben Elton unites Friday Night Live legends with today's comedy trailblazers - from Harry Enfield and Jo Brand to Rosie Jones - in a loud and outrageous special to mark Channel 4's 40th anniversary."

Okay, so Gogglebox hasn't been cancelled in the way you're perhaps imagining; but it has been booted from its usually, cozy Friday night slot to the same time on Saturday, which means we might actually have to go out and socialise tonight. FFS.

The team from 'Gogglebox' including Shirley Griffiths, Dave Griffiths, Tristan Plummer, Twaine Plummer and Tremaine Plummer with the Best Factual Entertainment award at the National Television Awards 2022 ©(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

An announcer explained on Wednesday, "It's one for your diary. Brand new Gogglebox isn't on its usual Friday night spot.

"Saturday at 9pm is your go-to for this week over on Channel 4."

The good news is, this move is only temporary. Apparently this Generation X/Millenial Friday Night Live nonsense (we're being unfair, we know, but we're feeling hurt, betrayed, and a little lost) is a one-off reboot, so all we be right in the world again as of next Friday; minus the country's economy, government, and reputation, of course. Side note - we best be getting some golden commentary on Lizz Truss's resignation next Friday, Channel 4 - you owe us that after this SICK power play.

Naturally the fans are as fuming as we are. Countless let-down telly lovers took to Instagram to share their outrage.

One fan commented, "Gogglebox on a Saturday is just pure wrong!!".

Another fan wrote, "Saturday is a stupid day for gogglebox."

A third fan offered an interesting solution, writing, "If you don't feel right watching it on a Sat record it and have double the watch next Fri x."

So here's what we're thinking: we all collectively – but individually – revolt. At 9pm tonight, whack on your fave show, series, or film, sit back, relax, and commentate loudly and proudly.

We might be over this come next Friday, but we're not making any promises. You hurt us, Channel 4, and we won't forget it.

