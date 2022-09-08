Gogglebox: when does it start?

With so much good TV on our screens recently such as The Masked Dancer, Married At First Sight UK and the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, it's only fair that the nations favourite TV critics return to give us their thoughts on the weeks viewings.

The new series of Gogglebox is right around the corner and there's nothing we love more than catching up with our TV-loving families to react to some of the best shows that graced our screens earlier that week.

So here's what you need to know about Gogglebox 2022...

When does Gogglebox start?

The new series is set to return on Friday 9 September at 9pm on Channel 4.

Who is on the Gogglebox cast?

Whilst the entire Gogglebox cast hasn't been 100% confirmed, by the looks of the promotional images released by Channel 4 we can count on the return of some familiar faces.

Early images of the new series show beloved couple Giles and Mary in Wiltshire, Dave and Shirley in Caerphilly, brothers Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan, and the Siddiqui family.

Favourites Jenny and Lee also confirmed their return on Gogglebox's Instagram sharing a selfie with the caption, "Jenny and Lee are #GoggleboxReady ready. Are you?! 🍓🥂".

Another family that confirmed their return to our screens back in the summer is the Derby-based Siddiqui's.

In their Instagram post celebrating the end of the previous series, they said in their caption, "See you all in September for series 20!".

Even though we haven't had official confirmation about their return, rumours are saying that fan favourites Pete and Sophie, Ellie and Izzi and the Malone family will also back for the latest series.

What will happen on Gogglebox?

This autumn has seen the return of some of the nations favourite shows so we can expect to see the families reacting to the likes of Strictly Come Dancing, The Masked Dancer, Ninja Warrior UK and The Great British Bake Off.

Earlier this year fans were treated to Celebrity Gogglebox which saw celebs such as Denise van Outen, Stacey Solomon and Nick Grimshaw have their turn on the sofa watching popular tv shows.

How can I watch Gogglebox?