Netflix’s Heartstopper: here’s what we know about season two

If you have a Netflix subscription, chances are that you’ve heard of Heartstopper.

If you haven’t, then what’s going on, hun? It’s the new TV show that everyone is watching.

We’re obsessed with it, too.

Actually, this soppy romantic drama has trended in 60 countries, has been trending on Twitter and has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Not only that, but the graphic novel is also an Amazon best-seller.

Blimey.

But, what is this show? And where has it come from? And will there be a second season?

It’s safe to say the world was left wanting more. heat has all the deets for you.

Same, babes.

What is Heartstopper about?

Based on an ongoing graphic novel by YA author Alice Oseman, Heartstopper is a story about two boys who fall in love at a British, all-boys grammar school. They’re Nick and Charlie.

Charlie is an out-gay overthinker and Nick is a soft-hearted rugby player in the year above. They meet by chance and an unlikely friendship blossoms. But, these feelings soon take on a different direction.

Awwwww.

We're so invested.

Who's in Heartstopper?

This hit show stars Rocketman star Kit Connor and newcomer Joe Locke as Nick and Charlie, respectively.

Yasmin Finney and William Gao make additions to the cast as Charlie’s besties, Elle and Tao. Kizzy Edgell and Corinna Brown portray the couple Darcy and Tara. Rhea Norwood and Tobie Donovan complete the gang as Imogen and Isaac.

Also, Olivia Colman plays Nick’s mother. They kept that quiet.

Let’s forget little angel Echo who plays Nellie. Brb. Currently sobbing 😭

As season 2 has started production, that can only mean one thing: more cast members.

Leila Khan joins the Heartstopper cast as Sahar, Jack Barton as David - Nick's Brother, Bradley Riches as James Barton and Nima Taleghani as Mr Farouk! We can't wait to see these new cast members on our screens.

The cast is mega-talented, though. Get ready to be impressed.

Will Heartstopper return for a second season?

Netflix announced via their socials that Heartstopper has been renewed for a second and third season.

Wow. We're so happy that this show is continuing.

It's the CUTEST.

Actually, Netflix announced yesterday that season 2 is in production. So, the wait is almost over lovelies!

What's all this "Hi" all about??? And Kit Connor's "Bonjour"... does that mean we're getting the French trip? 😍

What do we want from the second season of Heartstopper?

We need to discuss this show. It’s so binge-worthy. Who else watched it one go?

Heartstopper has plenty to work from for their confirmed second and third seasons.

Spoilers ahead. Stop reading if you don’t want the show spoiled.

Maybe scroll to the end? We’ve got Heartstopper (and beyond) below.

Back to theories…

Nick and Charlie

So, the main premise of the show is Nick coming to terms with his bisexuality, right? Well, he shares that he’s in a relationship with Charlie with their friends – which is adorable.

And who could forget that scene at the end with his mum? Actual tears, babe. 😭

And - with the addition of Nick's brother to the cast, what does that mean for Nick and Charlie? Time will tell...

But, now rugby-player Nick has to tackle coming out at school. Pun intended.

Being out at school is hard, but will his and Charlie’s relationships stand the test of time? His friends may not be the most supportive… mostly because of Harry. But, we shall see…

Tao and Elle

Next on the agenda are Charlie’s BFFs, Elle and Tao. Elle and Tao’s friendship is strong; so strong that Elle starts to get the feels. We’ve all done it, right?

Elle has confided in the rest of the group about her crush but doesn’t want to ruin her friendship with Tao. Good move, hun.

Did anyone else catch Tao’s face at the end though? Is he starting to feel the same way?

We hope so. Looks like Tao and Elle could possibly couple up next season.

Not in the Love Island way, mind.

Isaac

A fan fave, Isaac is adored for his quippy remarks and is seen always reading a book.

No, we mean always.

We're very curious about what to expect from Isaac if we get a second season.

But, author Alice Oseman has hinted at asexuality being a part of his storyline, which will be very interesting.

Asexuality is explored deeply in Loveless. More on that below.

Alice is blessing us with all this representation, tbh.

