I’m A Celeb: the most controversial campmates of ALL TIME

All hell broke loose the the minute Conservative MP Matt Hancock was announced to be taking part in this year's I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Arguably one of the most controversial contestants to ever step foot into the jungle, over 1100 complaints have been made about the former Health Secretary appearing on the ITV show and his reported £400,000 fee.

However, Matt is not alone when it comes to causing drama. Whether it's for the pre-jungle actions or something they've done while appearing on the show, there are quite a few I'm A Celeb stars who have sparked controversy over the years.

Here is our rundown of the most controversial I’m A Celeb campmates. We bet you forgot Gino's run in the with that rat...

Gemma Collins

The GC spent a grand total of three days in the jungle during her I'm A Celeb stint back in 2014. Gemma was always going to be an iconic camp mate and it would have made for fabulous television had she'd been able to hack it a little longer but the glamorous TOWIE star lasted less than a week.

Spencer Matthews

Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews was another celebrity who only lasted a few days but unlike Gemma, Spencer was booted out by ITV due to his steroid use. Once he left the jungle Spencer came clean about the matter and, during an interview on Loose Women, he admitted, "Ultimately I made a very stupid mistake and it is my own fault."

Helen Flanagan

Famed for refusing to even attempt several of the Bush Tucker trials is Corrie star Helen Flanagan. The actress was nominated for seven trials in a row and often returned to camp with no or very little stars. Although the other contestants tried to be sympathetic towards the soap star many of them wondered why Helen decided to take part in I'm A Celeb. Dart player Eric Bristow, even questioned her on the matter when he savagely commented, "I don't understand why you're in here." Helen lasted much longer than anybody thought she would and although she did not win the show - EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks was crowned Queen of the Jungle that year - she did stay for over two weeks before she was voted off by the public.

Gino D'Acampo

Although the Italian chef won the 2009 series of I'm A Celeb, Gino caused an uproar and even found himself in trouble with Australian police when he killed a wild animal. Along with fellow campmate, Hollyoaks actor Stuart Manning, Gino captured, cooked and ate a rat during their period of exile on the show. Australian authorities declared this to be an animal cruelty case and ITV ended up paying a hefty fine on behalf of Stuart and Gino.

Lady Colin Campbell

Lady C was an unforgettable contestant and during series 15 she argued with countless of her campmates and caused drama at every opportunity. The socialite would refuse to clean, offered unsolicited opinions and made the jungle a rather awkward place to live. Although it made for spectacular television, Lady C withdrew from the competition around the half way mark for "medical reasons".

Gillian McKeith

There is no way you could ever write a piece about controversial campmates and not mention nutritionist Gillian McKeith.

Much like Helen, the reality TV star was continuously nominated by the public to take part in the Bush Tucker trials and just like the Coronation Street actress, Gillian rarely succeeded in winning any stars. Gillian suffered several panic attacks during her I'm A Celeb stint and even fainted during one of the trials.

Recently, the I'm A Celeb contestant confessed to The Sun that she attempted to convince the ITV producers she was pregnant in order to not take part in a trial. She said, "I tried telling them I was pregnant and they didn’t believe me."

