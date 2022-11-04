I’m A Celeb boss reveals which luxury items have been BANNED

by Elena Angelides |

It’s hard to believe Gillian Mckeith’s infamous contraband knickers graced our screens twelve years ago on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. The 2010 scandal – in which she smuggled herbs, spices and teabags into a pair of Marks & Spencer's pants she’d self-fashioned pockets inside – was one of the most iconic contestant rule-breaking moments in the show’s history.

Now, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! bosses have revealed which items the 2022 contestants are banned from bringing into the camp and it’s not just condiments that are considered contraband.

The 10 things stars are banned from taking in the I'm A Celeb jungle

Books and entertaining materials

The deal of being stranded in the jungle comes with a very important clause, you shouldn’t really be entertained; you are the entertainment. Sorry celebs. So, it’s important the stars don’t bring in books or any item equally capable of occupying their minds, such as chess.

The ITV show’s Executive Producer Olly Nash said, "You wouldn't have books, you won't have anything like a game of chess.

"So you wouldn't have anything that could be distracting, part of this game is making sure that you are creating reality and having a chat with other people and doing stuff and dealing with the boredom."

Fab, because the audience have signed up for a reality TV show, not a Sunday down the library or a chess tournament.

Cycling shorts

In 2020, a precedent was set after author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher was banned from bringing cycling shorts in to the jungle. At the suggestion of her close friend Emma Willis, Giovanna thought the shorts would stop creepy crawlies having a field day. Only, the show’s producers essentially told her to bugger off. Well, not in so many words, but contestants are only allowed to wear clothes provided by ITV.

Pillows

If the celebs think they’re going to be cosying it up in the camp, it’s really not the (pillow) case. All things fluffy and all things stuffy are prohibited. In 2020, Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard tried to sneak a pillow into a jungle, which had a printed photo of his girlfriend Abbie Quinnen on it. Sorry AJ, that’s strictly (get it?) staying at home.

Family messages

The celebs are forbidden from bringing in any letters, cards or sentimental words from their loved ones. Usually, letters from family members are read out as a reward for winning a Bushtucker Trial. Although no notes are permitted, the cast are allowed to bring in photos of their family members. Well, unless you’re AJ Pritchard and try to smuggle the photo in pillow form.

Mobile phones

That’s right, no one should be 079-ing from the jungle. It’s very important the campmates are not contacting their loves ones, reading the news or taking selfies. The jungle environment needs to feel like they’re detached, out in the wilderness, with no signal. Plus, phones are a barrier to chit chat.

Salt and Pepper

Gillian, we see you. Contestants are fiercely forbidden from smuggling in any sugar, spice or anything nice that could spice up the flavour of their food. It’s plain rice and beans for them, unless they’re racking in wins of the Bushtucker Trials.

Clocks and watches

The whole lost on a desert island, jungle or cast away in any far-off place arrangement means being cut-off from the world. Therefore, campmates are not allowed to bring in clocks or watches because they're not allowed to know the time of day. The only method of telling the time would be trying to reinvent the sundials of Ancient Egypt.

Make-up

Yep, it’s not Love Island, that’s for sure. I’m A Celeb is all about getting down and dirty, not glammed up and glowing. In 2013, beauty pageant queen Amy Willerton smuggled in a Benefit Boi-ing concealer, but her ruse to cover up was uncovered by the show’s producers. However, an exception was made in 2017 for Georgia Toffolo, who was allowed foundation due to a pre-existing medical skin condition.

Extra underwear

We do wonder if this rule was invented since pants are such tried and tested method of contraband concealing. As well as Gillian, EastEnders star Cliff Parisi snuck seasoning into the camp in his boxers in 2019. Anyway, whether a few bad brief bootleggers ruined it for everyone or not, contestants are only allowed three pairs of underwear. That’s why you see them washing their pants so much on the telly. In 2018, EastEnders star Rita Simons admitted on This Morning that she managed to break this rule, "I smuggled in extra knickers. You’re allowed three pairs of knickers… Three pairs. I smuggled more."

Writing materials