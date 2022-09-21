EXCLUSIVE Strictly’s Jayde Adams reveals secret connection to Drag Race stars

Strictly Come Dancing and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are two of the best shows on the telly box and while we’re yet to see a drag queen take to the ballroom floor, we’re holding out hope that it will happen one day. Still, both shows are returning to our telly boxes this month and we absolutely can’t wait.

It even turns out that one of this year’s Strictly contestants has a secret connection to some of the queens who will be competing for the crown on the upcoming fourth season of Drag Race UK, in a crossover that we absolutely didn’t see coming.

Speaking to heat ahead of the Strictly launch episode, comedian Jayde Adams (who you might recognise from BBC Two sitcom Alma’s Not Normal) revealed that she and her Drag Race pals were swapping secrets in their group chat after signing up to take part in the shows.

She told us, “I did tell people, but I had on my phone what I refer to as my Strictly circle of trust. I started my career off in the drag scene in in East London and it's all that lot.

“There's loads of our friends that are going to be in the new series of Drag Race, and we kept secrets in the group as it is. So I had a group of people.”

Although Jayde remain tight-lipped about which of this year’s Drag Race queens she’s pals with, a quick glimpse at her Instagram reveals she follows the likes of Jonbers Blonde, Black Peppa, Baby and Pixie Polite, who are all on the show.

Jayde revealed her drag friends are completely behind her on her Strictly journey and, who knows, we could even spot some familiar faces in the audience.

She said, “I cannot tell you the amount of excitement. All of the drag queens and all of my gays are thrilled for me.

“I’m going to have a couple of them come on and watch the show as well.”

Strictly Come Dancing starts on Friday 23 September at 7pm on BBC One before the first live show on Saturday 24 September.