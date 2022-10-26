  1. Home
Where to buy the Love is Blind gold wine glasses

Those glasses have really been working overtime this season...

Love is blind
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

Love Is Blind is back for season three and we couldn't be happier. It's bonkers, it's wild, it's essentially TV GOLD. The male contestants literally sob whilst proposing to a girl they've never seen in the flesh after a handful of days. One woman was casually doing star jumps whilst one guy was pouring out his heart to her (iconic) and one don't even get us started on 'eye drop' gate.

Truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Thankfully, there hasn't been a major switch up since season one, which means the process, engagements and pods are all the same. Die-hard fans of the show will know what that means - those stunning gold goblet glasses are back, too.

While we get settled into the new season, (amid Googling which of the first season's couples are still going strong), it'd be totally on-brand to sip from a gold goblet, a la the contestants.

Luckily, you can easily Amazon Prime them to your home without even having to leave the comfort of your sofa.

Love Is Blind | Netflix
©Love Is Blind | Netflix

Even if you're not a LIB super fan (excuse us), they still make iconique drinking vessels and suddenly make your pinot grigio seem way more classy...

Check out: where to buy gold wine glasses inspired by Love Is Blind

Gallery

Love Is Blind inspired gold glasses

VonShef Wine Glasses Gold
1 of 4
Amazon
Stemmed Stainless Steel Wine Glasses
2 of 4
Amazon
Oak & Steel - 4 Gold Wine Glasses
3 of 4
Amazon
Beautify Wine Glasses, set of two
4 of 4
Amazon

Some of the best moments from Love Is Blind season one:

Carlton and Diamond's big showdown: Their poolside argument was something to behold, ending in Carlton throwing a ring in the pool, Diamond throwing her drink in his face, and Carlton shouting, "Your wig has been slipping since day one," as she stormed out.

Cameron's hip hop performance: When meeting the parents, you want to impress. However, Cameron went above and beyond with his iconique rap for Lauren's mum. Brilliant

Frenemies Amber and Jessica: Badass quotes from Amber include, " If you were to ever actively go after my husband, I would destroy your life," then them kissing on the lips.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

