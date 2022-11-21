Love Island’s Abi Rawlings unveils drastic hair transformation

Love Island 2021 star Abi Rawlings has debuted an incredible new look on TikTok and fans are absolutely loving it.

Abi has sported long light brown hair with caramel highlights ever since she entered the villa last summer, but she recently opted for a major change.

In what her followers have called a “power move”, the reality star and tattoo artist has had her tresses chopped into a lob (that’s a long bob, FYI) and she looks incredible.

Abi rose to fame on Love Island in 2021 ©ITV

Sharing her new look on social media, Abi captioned the post, “Short hair, don’t care .. ( ok maybe I do a little 🫣 ahhhh ).”

But it turns out Abi had nothing to worry about as her fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments.

One wrote, “Wow looks amazing,” while another remarked, “Omg it suits her so much.”

A third commented, “Wow suits u so much absolute babe x,” while one more said, “Power move! OMG YOU LOOK INCRED😍😍.”

Although she admitted she was “anxious” to have so much of her hair cut off, Abi told her followers she was “not hating it”. High praise, indeed.

Abi also clapped back, rather classily we might add, when one fan insisted that her longer hair was “better”.

“We can’t please them all 😂 if it helps, I miss my long hair too! But sometimes you gotta do what’s best for the health of the hair. It’ll always grow back!”

You tell ‘em, hun.

How old is Abi Rawlings?

Abi is 28 years old. She was born on 28 February 1994, making her 28 years old.

What year did Abi Rawlings on Love Island?

Abi entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell. She shortly coupled up with Toby Aromolaran, which meant that he left Chloe Burrows single. Toby returned from Casa Amor with Mary Bedford, leaving Abi single. She later coupled with Dale Mehmet before they were dumped on day 42.

Who is Abi Rawlings' boyfriend?

Although she failed to find love in the villa, Abi rekindled her romance with her footballer ex David Fitzpatrick shortly after returning to the UK. In February 2022, Abi and David bought their first house together.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “Such a pinch me moment. I can’t believe I’m announcing this but.. We bought a mother fudging houseeee!!"

What did Abi Rawlings say about Faye Winter?

Abi previously revealed that she grew close to Faye Winter in the Love Island villa, even though their friendship wasn't really shown on our screens. She said, "The people I will stay closest to is tied between Kaz and Faye. Faye was like my day dot when I got in so I'll always hold her close to my heart and then Kazzy came up and we become [ tight ] ."

Abi added, "I really liked Faye. From rewatching it, you guys only see the worst parts of her. But the best part... She's the first to help you do sh-t, or she'll be like 'Let's do you hair girl', she was the first to offer out her clothes. She's got such a big heart but not a lot of that is portrayed unfortunately."

Does Abi Rawlings have Instagram?