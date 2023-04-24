Fans uncover mind-boggling fact about Big Brother 5’s Makosi Musambasi 18 years after show

Since learning that Big Brother is set to make a triumphant return to our screens via ITV later this year, we've been looking back at all the content we've written over the years on the show (spoiler alert: there's a lot); those iconic Big Brother contestants and the moments that made the show the Daddy – forget big brother – of reality telly across the world.

And when we say iconic Big Brother moments, we mean TRULY iconic Big Brother moments, like the late Nikki Grahame demanding to know who Suzie Verrico was, Alison Hammond breaking a table, Craig Phillips confronting Nasty Nick, FIGHT NIGHT, Glyn Wise cooking an egg for the first time and then singing about it, and, OF COURSE, Makosi Musambasi telling Big Brother she thought she was pregnant after a jacuzzi romp with Anthony Hutton.

And don't get us started on those iconic Celebrity Big Brother moments, Darren. All these throwbacks are starting to make us feel claustrophobic.

Makosi Musambasi (Photo by C. Uncle/FilmMagic)

What's really shocked us about reliving these moments in the heat office is just how long ago some of them actually took place. Trigger warning: the next few paragraphs will make you feel old af.

We recently did our reality telly maths and learned that Makosi's iconic night in the jacuzzi took place an astonishing 18 years ago.

THAT jacuzzi moment has gone down in Big Brother infamy (C4) ©Channel 4

As it took place so bloody long ago, here's a little reminder as to what happened: Big Brother 6 and Ultimate Big Brother contestant Makosi caused one of the biggest stirs in Big Brother history when she seemingly had sex with housemate, Anthony, in the BB jacuzzi in August 2005 (after snogging Orlaith McAllister). Just hours after the encounter, she went to the Diary Room to demand a pregnancy test because she was "90 to 100% sure" certain she was preggers following the steamy encounter.

Makosi wasn't pregnant and Anthony went on to insist that the pair never had full sex. The incident rocked the nation and although Makosi made it to the final, she was met with vicious boos and chants from crowds and a famously frosty reception from Davina McCall.

Makosi talks to Davina McCall, having become evicted from the Big Brother house to take 3rd place during the Big Brother 6 final in 2005 (Photo by Getty Images)

We've always had a soft spot for Makosi and consider her the stuff of legend here at heat, but this realisation rocked us: as we're now heading in to the summer of 2023, not only does that mean the hot tub incident took place 18 years ago, but if Makosi had actually fallen preggers in the hot tub that child would be well on its way to becoming a legal adult. WHICH MEANS, said child would've been almost old enough to apply for the new series of Big Brother – as the famous hot tub love child.

We know.

Is this a good time to mention that any 18-year-old cast for Love Island this year was born in the year 2005?

Who is Makosi Musambasi?

Originally from Zimbabwe, Makosi was a cardiac nurse in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire before she found fame on Big Brother 6 in the summer of 2005.

When was Makosi Musambasi on Big Brother?

Makosi found fame on Big Brother in 2005. She returned to the franchise in 2010 to compete in Ultimate Big Brother (who remembers that picnic date with Anthony?).

Did Makosi Musambasi win Big Brother?

She did not. She did make it to the final of series 6, though, finishing in third place. Anthony Hutton won the series.

How old is Makosi Musambasi?

Makosi was born on 23 September 1980, which makes her 42.

Where does Makosi Musambasi live?

She currently resides in Dubai.

What does Makosi Musambasi do for a living?

She is now a certified life coach, speaker and has her own lifestyle show called Makosi Today. She is also an avid golfer. Before finding fame on Big Brother she was a cardiac nurse.

Does Makosi Musambasi have Instagram?

Yep, and it's predictably fabulous. You can follow her antics at @officialmakosi.