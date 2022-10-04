Molly-Mae Hague’s £££ plans for mini-me

by Charlotte Roberts |

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have gone from strength to strength since their stint on Love Island 2019 – and now the besotted couple are taking on their biggest adventure yet by becoming parents.

Sharing a video to her social media, the 23-year-old influencer revealed the news that she and Tommy, 23, are expecting their first baby. After following their love story since they first locked eyes in that Love Island hot tub, fans were overjoyed at their good news – with the post racking up more than a million likes in the first 48 hours. The video replays a scene from Love Island, where Molly can be heard saying. “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of,” before cutting to her cradling her blossoming bump.

While her due date has not been confirmed, the Pretty Little Thing creative director hinted on her Instagram stories that it could be sooner than you might think, saying “I set myself a goal to get to five months without people knowing… But we actually went past that point!” The pair have chosen to keep baby Fury’s gender under wraps – although reports suggest it could be a girl after eagle-eyed fans spotted a pink rattle in Molly’s Tesco shop.

As the couple prep for parenthood, an insider tells heat, “Molly-Mae is beyond excited to be a parent and she’s already got started on the amazing life that her little one is going to lead. Of course, she wants the best things for her tot – she’s got a document full of classes, parenting methods and wardrobe ideas. She’s also been looking into ‘toddler etiquette’ classes, and will be setting up playdates with other children from famous families – and

of course their own famous relatives [ Tommy’s boxer brother Tyson has six kids with wife Paris ] . She doesn’t want her child to be spoiled, but there’s no hiding the fact that they’re going to have a very privileged baby.”

And millionaire girlboss Molly is making sure her future child spends their 24 hours of the day striving for success, as well as testing the waters on how motherhood can fit into her own brand. Our insider shares, “Molly-Mae wants her child to have the best manners and a great work ethic, just like she has. She’s even been toying with the idea of

a kids’ clothing range. She wants to share everything she learns with her fans as she goes on this pregnancy journey into motherhood – she thinks it’s great for her brand.”

But after the couple were burgled last year, Tommy is said to be reluctant to share too much. Our source reveals, “Tommy is a little worried about them sharing everything on social media. After the burglary, he gets really concerned when he’s not around. But they’ve both agreed to shell out for some extra security measures for their little one, so they’ll be protected around the clock, it doesn’t matter what the cost is.”

©YouTube / MollyMae

As the elite club of Love Island babies gets ready to welcome its newest member – alongside fellow 2019 contestant Amy Hart, 30, whose first baby is due in March – our insider reveals, “Molly wants to set the gold standard for the upbringing of her child. There will be nothing that is too good for the baby, and right now Molly is reading absolutely everything and compiling a list of things she wants to buy. Tommy is also in agreement about providing the best they can, and he’s more than happy to leave all the big decision-making to Molly when it comes to their parenting style.”