Molly-Mae Hague unveils ‘Frankie from the Saturdays’ hair

Remember the glory days of the early noughties when girlband The Saturdays were our inspo for absolutely everything? From the matching block colour outfits to the hit TV series Chasing The Saturdays (yes, it was a hit in our eyes, tyvm). There was a period of time where Rochelle Humes, Frankie Bridge, Una Healy, Mollie King and Vanessa White ruled our entire aesthetic.

Someone who remember those days very well is influencer and former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, who loved them so much she decided to get the ICONIC Frankie short hairstyle. You know the one, with the huge side fringe?

Taking to Instagram stories, Molly-Mae reminisced on her 13 year old self being able to choose her own hair, writing, "While we are down memory lane 😂 😂😂😂 I just stumbled across this 😂.

" * walks into the hairdressers at age 13 * 'I want to look like Frankie from The Saturdays' How crazy that this was my hair!!!!!."

The frankly inspiring photo also garnered attention from the real Frankie Bridge, who reshared the post and commented, "How different does @mollymae look?! 😂 suits you! Xx"

Molly-Mae loves a throwback snap (don't we all) and was born to be an influencer after she shared some glorious old pictures of herself and her BFF Stephanie Lam all dressed up in their Irish dancing gear. She captioned the snap, "Can you cope 😂😩🥺 @stephanielam."

She shared the snap from a trip to Ireland, where she and Steph enjoyed a weekend away watching the Championships.

Earlier this year, she also shocked her fans by sharing a flurry of HILARIOUS (her words, not ours) throwback snaps of herself back in her fashion college days.

Molly also shared a snap of her very first paid Instagram post back when she was just 16. In the snap, she is seen posing in her childhood bedroom in a red jumper and black hair bow.

"This was the first time I was ever paid by a brand to promote 🥺 I was 16! I got paid £25 for a post", she wrote.

Just like the rest of us, Molly cringe at some of her old photos, especially one where she was wearing denim jeans with HUGE rips and rocking space buns with the caption, "No one talk to me 😂😂."

In another snap, Molly was seen holding a Starbucks coffee (she hasn't changed babes) and camel open-toed shoes, "My toes are basically touching the concrete 😶😶😶😶 I'm upset."

At the start of 2022, Molly stirred up controversy when comments from her December appearance on Dragon’s Den star Steven Bartlett’s podcast The Diary of A CEO podcast resurfaced on social media.

In a short clip from the episode, Molly claimed, “If you want something enough, you can achieve it,” and insisted, “We all have the same 24 hours in a day.”

It didn’t go down well though, with many branding her “privileged” and “tone deaf”.

Following the interview, lots of people are wondering what Molly-Mae did before Love Island so we’ve done some digging to find out what jobs the influencer had before she was famous. You’re welcome.

What did Molly-Mae do before Love Island?

Before finding fame on Love Island, a teenage Molly-Mae worked as a lifeguard at a leisure centre alongside her sister Zoe for three years. In July 2020, the influencer shared a rare snap taken during her time in the role.

In the throwback picture, Molly looks rather unimpressed as she eats her lunch in a kitchen while wearing her fluorescent yellow and red uniform. She captioned the post, “This really killed me 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @ zoehague. Honestly I still have nightmares about this staff room.”

Molly also worked as a retail assistant in Boots in her hometown of Hitchin in Hertfordshire just two years before she jetted off to Mallorca to enter the villa. She’s previously shared a number of pictures from her time working the shop although she admitted she spent more time in the toilet than she did behind the tills.

“Here's me sat on the toilet. Hiding from shop floor..... which I did most shifts x,” she wrote alongside one selfie.

Molly’s retail career didn’t last long though as she eventually decided to pursue a career as a full-time influencer and managed to make a name for herself even before she appeared on the ITV2 show.

Molly-Mae Hague before Love Island

Molly moved to Manchester from Hitchin to focus on her influencing career and already had quite a big following before she was famous, with over 10,000 subscribers on YouTube and around 100,000 Instagram followers.

It’s a completely different story these days though, as she currently has 1.63million YouTube subscribers and over 6million followers on Instagram.

When she was a teenager, Molly also competed in beauty pageants and even won Miss Teen Hertfordshire in 2015 after which she donated her prize money to a charity combating childhood illness. A year later, she was named World Teen Supermodel. In fact, Molly is connected to 2021 Islander Sharon Gaffka as they had the same pageant director.

Following her success as an influencer and TV star, Molly has admitted she struggles to relate to her pre-fame friends. “I’m living in a different world now and a lot of my friends can’t relate to that. And even though I’m still the same person, my life and my circumstances, they’re just so different that you do just naturally, people just fall off don’t they,” she said on The Diary of A CEO podcast.

When did Molly-Mae go on Love Island?

Molly-Mae appeared on the fifth series of Love Island in the summer of 2019 alongside the likes of Amber Gill, Maura Higgins, Anton Danyluk and, of course, her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Molly and Tommy coupled up on day five of the series and have only ever had eyes from each other since. They finished in second place behind winners Amber and Greg O'Shea they have since gone from strength to strength.

They moved in together in September 2019. The loved-up couple have even discussed marriage and babies.

How old was Molly-Mae on Love Island?

Molly-Mae is currently 23 years old and was born on 26 May 1999, meaning she was 20 years old when she was took part in Love Island.

WATCH: "Marriage and kids, one day!” Molly-Mae gushes about moving in with Tommy ❤️

What did Molly-Mae Hague say on the Diary of A CEO Podcast?

Molly said, “You’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.

“When I’ve spoken about that in the past, I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying, It’s easy for you to say that, you’ve not grown in poverty, you’ve not grown up with major money struggles, so for you to sit there and say that we all have the same 24 hours in a day, it’s not correct.'