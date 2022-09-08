Love Island’s Anton Danyluk goes public with ‘stunning’ girlfriend after Dubai move

by Carl Smith and Nathan Katnoria |

Congratulations are in order for Love Island 2019 star Anton Danyluk who has gone public with his new girlfriend after celebrating his 28th birthday.

Although he previously vowed to keep his love life private, Anton made his relationship with fellow personal trainer and fitness influencer Dominika Blonska Instagram official as they posed outside a Dubai restaurant.

In the caption, the Scottish reality star revealed they’d been dating for the past four months and gushed about “feeling complete” after meeting Dominika.

He wrote, “Chapter 28 begins and it looks like the brightest one to date. Feeling complete in every way with business, personal life & finally love life.

“Thank you to this one for not only today but for making the last four months of my life the best ever, here’s to many more ❤️”.

Anton’s followers were delighted to finally get a glimpse of his new girlfriend and rushed to the comments section to congratulate him including one who wrote, “So happy to see this post Anton ❤️🙌 She sure is a stunner 😍”.

Another added, “You make a lovely couple, glad you found someone Anton!”.

His Love Island pals also commented, with Anna Vakili writing, “Happy birthday 🥳 and I’m so happy for you! ❤️”.

2020 Islander Demi Jones added, “Love to see it! 👏😍”.

This comes seven months after Anton shared with his followers the grand opening of his own gym Junk Dubai, where he is now based.

The new enterprise already boasts a shiny new website and sleek social media, promising to be "Dubai's ultimate fitness nightclub experience".

Following the first day of opening Anton explained he'd got home at midnight before leaving the following morning at 4.30am, insisting "everyone's got 24 hours in a day" and that "it's what you've got to do".

©Instagram stories/Anton Danyluk

Anton rose to fame on the ITV2 dating show in 2019 and earlier this year was forced to deny rumours he was supposed to appear on the next series of MTV’s Ex on the Beach.

In January he confirmed he'd be stepping back from reality TV all together and told his followers, “ [ The rumours ] are not true. I don't know where this has came from. I have decided not to do any more reality TV. I'm totally focused on my fitness businesses and that's it."

He added, “I'm just totally dedicated towards my fitness now. Alcohol doesn't make me happy. The celebrity life doesn't..."

So what is Anton up to now that he’s no longer a reality TV personality? Well, we’ve got the answer and everything else you need to know about the Scottish star.

Who is Anton Danyluk?

Anton is a reality star and fitness influencer who rose to fame on the fifth series of Love Island back in 2019.

How old is Anton Danyluk?

Anton was born on 6 September 1994, making him 28 years old. He's a Virgo, in case you were wondering.

Where is Anton Danyluk from?

Anton's from Airdrie, a little town in North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Anton Danyluk appeared on Love Island in 2019 ©ITV

Anton Danyluk's body transformation

There's no denying the fact Anton has the body of a Greek God, and now his incredible transformation before entering the Love Island villa has been unveiled.

Taking to his Instagram page back in November 2018, the gym owner showed off the results, posting three photos, one from week one, another from week eight, and the final from week 16.

He wrote, "Consistency is key 🔑 All I did from week 1 to week 16 was slowly decrease my calories and up cardio on a weekly basis. It’s not rocket science it just takes a lot of dedication and commitment 💪🏻 #transformationtuesday #howbaddoyouwantit."

Since moving to Dubai in 2020, Anton's been even more focused on his fitness after starting to compete in bodybuilding as is looking more ripped than ever.

Wowzers.

Where is Anton Danyluk now?

Since leaving the Love Island villa, Anton moved to Dubai where he now works as a fitness coach. He's also training for his first bodybuilding competition.

Anton hit the headlines earlier this year when he was involved in a car crash. Sharing a photo of his car looking wrecked after the incident, he wrote, "Those who drive in Dubai will know the drivers are mad out here always rushing about. You have to have eyes in the back of your head. Feeling blessed to be alive after this last night ❤️. I will update you all later to what happened but I’m okay just feel so grateful that no one was hurt.”

He later explained how he crashed into the side of a bus who drove across him but thankfully no one was hurt in the collision.

Are Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan still together?

Despite a turbulent time in the villa, Anton and Belle left the villa as a couple shortly before the final. Sadly though, they split just weeks later after Anton was pictured partying up a storm in Ibiza.

anton and belle together on love island ©ITV

At the time, a source told The Sun, "Belle has seen all the pictures and videos of Anton in Ibiza and now just wants out. She feels he’s disrespecting their relationship and can’t see him changing his ways.

“His obsession with Craig David also made her feel awkward. He seemed to be more excited about reuniting with Craig than speaking to her."

Who is Anton Danyluk dating?

Earlier this year, Anton told his followers he was single and wasn't looking to get into a relationship. He explained, "Not interested - dating is a distraction still got so much to achieve before I even think about bringing another person into my life."

But that obviously all changed when he met current girlfriend Dominika. He revealed they'd been dating for four months when they went Instagram official in September 2022.

Why did Anton Danyluk unfollow Molly-Mae Hague?

Although they appeared to get on when they were in the villa, Anton unfollowed fellow Islander Molly-Mae Hague shortly after returning to the UK amid reports of a feud. It was claimed that he felt she was "tactical" in eliminating him and Belle from the competition.

molly and tommy aren't friends with anton ©itv

However, Anton set the record straight when he told The Scottish Sun, "When I was in the villa, I didn't follow anyone, my management followed every islander. But on the outside, when I noticed Molly-Mae on my newsfeed, I unfollowed her. I have nothing against her, we just didn't speak in the villa. We would be in the same room and wouldn't say a word to each other".

Things then got awkward at the Love Island reunion when he refused to re-follow Molly and she told him, "I thought we were friends."

Does Anton Danyluk have Instagram?

He's on Instagram over at @anton _ danyluk.

