Love Island’s Anton Danyluk goes public with ‘stunning’ girlfriend after Dubai move

Congratulations are in order for Love Island 2019 star Anton Danyluk who has gone public with his new girlfriend after celebrating his 28th birthday.
Although he previously vowed to keep his love life private, Anton made his relationship with fellow personal trainer and fitness influencer Dominika Blonska Instagram official as they posed outside a Dubai restaurant.
In the caption, the Scottish reality star revealed they’d been dating for the past four months and gushed about “feeling complete” after meeting Dominika.
He wrote, “Chapter 28 begins and it looks like the brightest one to date. Feeling complete in every way with business, personal life & finally love life.
“Thank you to this one for not only today but for making the last four months of my life the best ever, here’s to many more ❤️”.
Anton’s followers were delighted to finally get a glimpse of his new girlfriend and rushed to the comments section to congratulate him including one who wrote, “So happy to see this post Anton ❤️🙌 She sure is a stunner 😍”.
Another added, “You make a lovely couple, glad you found someone Anton!”.
His Love Island pals also commented, with Anna Vakili writing, “Happy birthday 🥳 and I’m so happy for you! ❤️”.
2020 Islander Demi Jones added, “Love to see it! 👏😍”.
This comes seven months after Anton shared with his followers the grand opening of his own gym Junk Dubai, where he is now based.
The new enterprise already boasts a shiny new website and sleek social media, promising to be "Dubai's ultimate fitness nightclub experience".
Following the first day of opening Anton explained he'd got home at midnight before leaving the following morning at 4.30am, insisting "everyone's got 24 hours in a day" and that "it's what you've got to do".
©Instagram stories/Anton Danyluk
Anton rose to fame on the ITV2 dating show in 2019 and earlier this year was forced to deny rumours he was supposed to appear on the next series of MTV’s Ex on the Beach.
In January he confirmed he'd be stepping back from reality TV all together and told his followers, “[The rumours] are not true. I don't know where this has came from. I have decided not to do any more reality TV. I'm totally focused on my fitness businesses and that's it."
He added, “I'm just totally dedicated towards my fitness now. Alcohol doesn't make me happy. The celebrity life doesn't..."
So what is Anton up to now that he’s no longer a reality TV personality? Well, we’ve got the answer and everything else you need to know about the Scottish star.
Who is Anton Danyluk?
Anton is a reality star and fitness influencer who rose to fame on the fifth series of Love Island back in 2019.
How old is Anton Danyluk?
Anton was born on 6 September 1994, making him 28 years old. He's a Virgo, in case you were wondering.
Where is Anton Danyluk from?
Anton's from Airdrie, a little town in North Lanarkshire, Scotland.
Anton Danyluk appeared on Love Island in 2019 ©ITV
Anton Danyluk's body transformation
There's no denying the fact Anton has the body of a Greek God, and now his incredible transformation before entering the Love Island villa has been unveiled.
Taking to his Instagram page back in November 2018, the gym owner showed off the results, posting three photos, one from week one, another from week eight, and the final from week 16.
He wrote, "Consistency is key 🔑 All I did from week 1 to week 16 was slowly decrease my calories and up cardio on a weekly basis. It’s not rocket science it just takes a lot of dedication and commitment 💪🏻 #transformationtuesday #howbaddoyouwantit."
Since moving to Dubai in 2020, Anton's been even more focused on his fitness after starting to compete in bodybuilding as is looking more ripped than ever.
Wowzers.
Where is Anton Danyluk now?
Since leaving the Love Island villa, Anton moved to Dubai where he now works as a fitness coach. He's also training for his first bodybuilding competition.
Anton hit the headlines earlier this year when he was involved in a car crash. Sharing a photo of his car looking wrecked after the incident, he wrote, "Those who drive in Dubai will know the drivers are mad out here always rushing about. You have to have eyes in the back of your head. Feeling blessed to be alive after this last night ❤️. I will update you all later to what happened but I’m okay just feel so grateful that no one was hurt.”
He later explained how he crashed into the side of a bus who drove across him but thankfully no one was hurt in the collision.
Are Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan still together?
Despite a turbulent time in the villa, Anton and Belle left the villa as a couple shortly before the final. Sadly though, they split just weeks later after Anton was pictured partying up a storm in Ibiza.
anton and belle together on love island ©ITV
At the time, a source told The Sun, "Belle has seen all the pictures and videos of Anton in Ibiza and now just wants out. She feels he’s disrespecting their relationship and can’t see him changing his ways.
“His obsession with Craig David also made her feel awkward. He seemed to be more excited about reuniting with Craig than speaking to her."
Who is Anton Danyluk dating?
Earlier this year, Anton told his followers he was single and wasn't looking to get into a relationship. He explained, "Not interested - dating is a distraction still got so much to achieve before I even think about bringing another person into my life."
But that obviously all changed when he met current girlfriend Dominika. He revealed they'd been dating for four months when they went Instagram official in September 2022.
Why did Anton Danyluk unfollow Molly-Mae Hague?
Although they appeared to get on when they were in the villa, Anton unfollowed fellow Islander Molly-Mae Hague shortly after returning to the UK amid reports of a feud. It was claimed that he felt she was "tactical" in eliminating him and Belle from the competition.
molly and tommy aren't friends with anton ©itv
However, Anton set the record straight when he told The Scottish Sun, "When I was in the villa, I didn't follow anyone, my management followed every islander. But on the outside, when I noticed Molly-Mae on my newsfeed, I unfollowed her. I have nothing against her, we just didn't speak in the villa. We would be in the same room and wouldn't say a word to each other".
Things then got awkward at the Love Island reunion when he refused to re-follow Molly and she told him, "I thought we were friends."
Does Anton Danyluk have Instagram?
He's on Instagram over at @anton_danyluk.
CHECK OUT: Love Island 2019 cast - where are they now?
Slide 2 of 74
Who's still in love? Who's more i.n love with themselves? Find out...
Lucie Donlan - arrived day one, dumped day 36
Age: 21From: NewquayOccupation: surferClaim to fame: The last guy I was with was Charlie [Frederick] from last year's Love Island. We got together a few weeks after he came out of the villa.Lucie was savagely dumped from the villa on day 36 alongside George Rains, after their fellow islanders opted to save Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart. Lucie was initially coupled up with sandwich maker Joe, before admitting her feelings for boxer Tommy.
Amber Gill - arrived day one, finished first place. WINNER
Age: 21 From: NewcastleOccupation: beauty therapistHow would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten: You have to say ten because you have to back yourself! You've got to love yourself. What's the point if you don't? After a tough journey and being cruelly labelled as 'childish' by Michael, Amber Gill overcame all obstacles and won Love Island 2019 with her knight in shining armour, Greg O'Shea. The new couple left the villa as winners on day 49.
Amy Hart - arrived day one, quit day 31
Age: 26 From: Worthing, SussexOccupation: air hostess / cabin crew managerCelebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth, he's fit. Ashley Banjo from Diversity is really fit. Air hostess Amy went through a traumatic time in the Mallorcan villa after her fairytale romance came to an end when Curtis Pritchard revealed his head had been turned. Amy decided to quit the villa to leave Curtis to pursue other relationships and to deal with her heartbreak on the outside world.
Anna Vakili - arrived day one, dumped day 45
Age: 28 From: LondonOccupation: pharmacist What's your definition of girl code? This is really difficult because the island isn't a normal place, the real world is different. I don't know how close I can get to a girl in a few weeks. If a guy likes me, I'm there for love at the end of the day, not girls.Anna was dumped from the Island on day 45 alongside her ex Jordan Hames and other dumped couple, Harley Brash and Chris Taylor. After a blazing argument with her so -called 'boyfriend' Jordan, the couple were dumped from the villa.
Anton Danyluk - arrived day one, finished 5th place
Age: 24 From: Airdrie, ScotlandOccupation: gym owner Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? That's a medical condition that I have… a wandering eye! I've never really been loyal in any of my relationships. Anton and Belle just missed out on attending the Love Island final as they were dumped on day 38, and titled in 5th place.
Tommy Fury - arrived day one, finished second place. RUNNER UP
Age: 20 From: ManchesterOccupation: boxerWhat's your claim to fame? It's probably my brother, Tyson, but I'm my own man and I've said it throughout my whole boxing career. I don't want to be labelled as his little brother.Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague narrowly missed out on being crowned the winners of Love Island 2019. The couple, who have been the most secure couple of the series, lost out on the win to Amber and Greg and finished in second place.
Joe Garratt - arrived day one, dumped day 16
Age: 22 From: South East LondonOccupation: catering company ownerWhat song sums up your love life? 'How Am I Supposed to Live Without You' by Michael Bolton.Joe was whisked away by ITV bosses following his axe due to the backlash against him "gaslighting" Lucie.
Michael Griffiths - arrived day one, dumped day 42
Age: 27 From: LiverpoolOccupation: firefighterHow would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten? I'd rate myself ten out of ten, I would have said nine but I'm a hero so it bumps it up. After his on-off relationships with Amber and Casa Amor beauty Joanna, Michael was dumped from the Island alongside Francesca Allen. The firefighter was branded a 'snake' and 'fake' after he refused to leave with Joanna just days earlier and attempted to rekindle things with Amber. Michael was left vulnerable when Amber gave him a taste of his own medicine and instead, decided to couple up with new boy Greg.
Sherif Lanre - arrived day one, axed day nine
Age: 20From: LondonOccupation: chef and semi-pro rugby playerWill you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? I can have a wandering eye but I am pretty loyal. That would be an absolute must on the show. Sherif was removed on day nine after breaking villa rules.
Callum Macleod
He was the first star voted off the show following his failed attempts at coupling up with Amber. Upon leaving the villa Callum has been modelling and often uploads sponsored posts on Instagram.
Curtis Pritchard - arrived day one, finished fourth place
Age: 23 From: ShropshireOccupation: ballroom and Latin dancerWhat's your claim to fame? I would say my claim to fame is that I'm on Dancing with the Stars Ireland and AJ Pritchard from Strictly Come Dancing is my brother.After lying about his romantic feelings for air hostess Amy and shockingly having his head turned, Curtis ended up finishing Love Island with Irish beauty Maura Higgins in fourth place.
Molly-Mae Hague - arrived day four, finished second place. RUNENR UP
Age: 20From: HertfordshireOccupation: Social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague and her boyfriend Tommy Fun narrowly missed out on being crowned the winners of Love Island 2019. The couple, who have been the most secure couple of the series, lost out on the win to Amber and Greg and finished in second place. Since arriving back in the UK, the couple have remained silent on social media.
Danny Williams - arrived day seven, dumped day 21
Age: 21From: HullOccupation: Model Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane were dumped from Love Island on day 21. Fans turned on Danny after he picked Arabella over Yewande during a recoupling. He then returned from Casa Amor with newbie Jourdan. The pair are now in an official relationship.
Elma Pazar - arrived day ten, dumped day 16
Age: 26From: EssexOccupation: Eyelash technician Alongside Joe, Elma received the fewest public votes and because the third contestant to leave the show. She's since returned to her regular day job as a lash technician.
Maura Higgins - arrived day ten, finished fourth place
Age: 28From: IrelandOccupation: Model and grid girlMaura Higgins finished Love Island with professional dancer Curtis Pritchard in fourth place. The ring girl was a fiery contestant on this year's Love Island, who revealed her interest in Curtis just days after Amy's shock departure. She had brief romances with Tommy Fury, Tom Walker and Marvin Brooks.
Tom Walker - arrived day 14, dumped week 4
Age: 29From: LeedsOccupation: ModelCelebrity crush: Michelle KeeganWe're still not sure why Tom was so surprised when the girls voted for him to leave over Curtis and Danny. He became the seventh contestant to leave the show as he rowed with Maura after he was caught saying "It will be interesting to find out if she is all mouth".
Tom Walker
Ahh Tom, we'll never forgot his shady and yet bizarre behaviour towards Maura. Since leaving the show he has returned to modelling and often posts sponsored content on Instagram.
Jordan Hames - arrived day 14, dumped day 45
Age: 24From: ManchesterOccupation: ModelCelebrity crush: Jennifer LopezJordan was dumped from Love Island on day 45 alongside his ex Anna and other dumped couple, Harley Brash and Chris Taylor. Jordan was slated after he asked Anna to be his official girlfriend and then just days later, confessed his head had been turned by Ovie's girl, India.
Lavena Back - arrived day 23, dumped day 30
Age: 23From: CroydonOccupation: Business Developer After arriving and visiting Casa Amor, a massive group of newbies (including Lavena) left the show, with many of them having seen little or no screen time.
Lavena Back
Despite saying she was going to "take" the original Love Island girls' men, Lavena left the show days later single. She's since gained over 50k followers, started a Youtube channel and shares gorgeous photos on Instagram.
Nabila Badda - arrived day 23, dumped day 30
Age: 29From: LondonOccupation: HostessAfter arriving and visiting Casa Amor, a massive group of newbies (including Nabila) left the show, with many of them having seen little or no screen time.
Nabila Badda
Nabila was only on the show during the Casa Amor sagas but after leaving the villa she's gained a few thousand followers. Judging by her Instagram photos she often posts sponsored content and is basically a blogger.
Joanna Chimonides - arrived day 23, dumped day 37
Age: 22From: LondonOccupation: Recruitment Consultant Joanna was sent home following an explosive dumping that left her and Michael in the bottom two alongside Anna and Jordan. As only one Islander had to leave, fellow contestants picked Joanna and strangely, Michael didn't choose to leave with her. Joanna branded him a 'snake' before her shock exit.
Joanna Chimonides
Joanna was furious that Michael stayed in the villa despite them being in a couple but she forgave him and forgot about it because weeks later they were pictured kissing at a festival. She's since become a radio presenter on Fubar, she's part of the Love Island In The Style Power Edit and she regularly posts ads on Instagram.
Belle Hassan - arrived day 23, finished 5th place
Age: 21From: BromleyOccupation: Makeup ArtistBelle and Anton just missed out on the Love Island final as they were dumped on day 38, and titled in 5th place.
Jourdan Riane - arrived day 23, dumped week 5
Age: 24From EssexOccupation: Model/ActressGiven that she was coupled up with Danny, Jourdan was dumped with her new beau Danny Williams. Danny had caused conflict in the villa as he flirted between Yewande and Arabella before moving to Jourdan.
Maria Wild - arrived day 23, dumped day 30
Age: 22From: CheltenhamOccupation: VIP HostAfter arriving and visiting Casa Amor, a massive group of newbies (including Maria) left the show, with many of them having seen little or no screen time.
Maria Wild
We still feel for Maria. She was in the villa for a few days but we barely saw her. She still managed to gain 80k followers on Instagram and she regularly posts Instagram ads online, so she's doing alright.
Stevie Bradley - arrived day 23, dumped day 30
Age: 21From: Isle of ManOccupation: StudentSadly, Stevie was another Casa Amor reject after Lucie decided she'd prefer to hook up with new boy George Rains, leaving Stevie single, and heading back home.
Instagram / stevie_bradley1
Stevie Bradley
Aww, Stevie. We thought he'd make it back to the main villa but at the last minute Lucie picked George. Stevie has pretty much gone back to his normal life but has over 40k followers.
Dennon Lewis - arrived day 23, dumped day 30
Age: 22From: WatfordOccupation: Professional footballerAfter arriving and visiting Casa Amor, a massive group of newbies (including Dennon) left the show, with many of them having seen little or no screen time.
Dennon Lewis
Not much has changed with Dennon; he's still fit and still a footballer. Like the rest of the Islanders he has posted a bunch of Instagram ads.
Marvin Brooks - arrived day 23, dumped week 5
Age: 29From: Bournemouth Occupation: Personal trainer and ex Royal Navy officer Although he bonded with Maura Higgins in Casa Amor, when he entered the main villa, they acted like strangers and Marvin was left single and dumped after Francesca picked Curtis.
Marvin Brooks
After being dumped (alongside George) and then booted from the show, Marvin has pretty much returned to his day job as a trainer. He's regularly out and about with this Islander pals and topless on Instagram.
George Rains - arrived day 23, dumped day 36
Age: 22From: EssexOccupation: BuilderGeorge was savagely dumped from the island alongside Surfer Lucie, after their fellow islanders opted to save Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart.
Dan Rose - arrived day 23, dumped day 30
Age: 21From: EssexOccupation: Bathroom salesman After arriving and visiting Casa Amor, a massive group of newbies (including Dan) left the show, with many of them having seen little or no screen time.
Dan Rose
We're annoyed that Dan was barely on our screens but he's still fit as you can see on Instagram. He may have only been on the show for a few days but he's apparently charging fans £1,000 for a PA.
Ovie Soko - arrived day 23, finished third place
Age: 28From: LondonOccupation: Pro Basketball playerAfter coming across a total gentleman and the smoothest guy around, Ovie and India finished Love Island in third place and have since revealed they are dating exclusively.
Ovie Soko
Ovie is still the fittest main to grace reality TV and we're fuming that we haven't bumped into him and he's automatically fallen in love with us already. Months after coming third in the competition, he split from India but the pair appear to be on good terms because they've not unfollowed each other on Instagram.Career wise, Ovie landed a gig on This Morning, he became an ambassador for ASOS (the most boujee deal for a Love Island star) and he joined the Sky Sports team.
India Reynolds - arrived day 38, finished third place
Age: 28From: ReadingOccupation: ModelIndia won Ovie over almost straight away, after she arrived as a bombshell. The glamorous model fell for the handsome basketball hunk and the couple finished Love Island in third place.
Chris Taylor - arrived day 32, dumped day 45
Age: 28From: LeicesterOccupation: Business development manager Chris and Harley were dumped on day 45 after Chris awkwardly swilled himself during a Love Island challenge. The couple seem to be dating still!
Greg O'Shea - arrived day 38, finished first place. WINNER
Age: 24From: Limerick, IrelandOccupation: professional Rugby playerGreg won Love Island 2019 with his new Islander beau Amber Gill and they left the villa as winners on day 49.
Greg O'Shea
We LOVED Greg during his time in the villa; he seemed to be one of the only guys with sense (remember he questioned why Curtis gave Jordan terrible advice?). Unfortunately, that all changed when he dumped our babe Amber over text – rude. Despite doing a few Instagram ads he has pretty much shunned the fame side of things while he continues to play rugby and become a lawyer.
Harley Brash - arrived day 38, dumped day 45
Age: 20From: NewcastleOccupation: Estate AgentHarley and Chris were dumped on day 45 after Chris awkwardly swilled himself during a Love Island challenge and Harley felt mugged off. The couple seem to be dating still!
Harley Brash
Harley may have been part of one of the first couples to split but she's still living her best influencer life. She's gained over £350k followers and often posts sponsored content.
Francesca Allen - arrived day 32, dumped day 42
Age: 23From: EssexOccupation: Boutique owner Francesca arrived as a bombshell and took an interest in Curtis and Ovie, choosing the two boys to take on her first dates. However, when Curtis rejected Francesca in favour of Maura, Francesca was left in the friend-zone with villa bad boy Michael. The platonic couple were dumped on day 42.
Francesca Allen
Francesca didn't find love in the villa – she left alongside Michael following her epic speech - but she's another star who seems to be enjoying fame. She's got her own edit on In The Style, continues to run her boutique in Essex and is making a tonne of money from her Instagram ads.
CREDIT: ITV
Who's still in love? Who's more i.n love with themselves? Find out...
WATCH: 'The Love Island WhatsApp group is dead!': Anton & Lucie unlock their phones 😱