EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Pixie Polite reveals secret injury after THAT lip sync fall

RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Pixie Polite has opened up about suffering a secret injury just a few months before the competition started - and it might have caused her to fall over during her lip sync against Black Peppa.

Pixie found herself in the bottom two alongside Black Peppa after their performances in the roast challenge failed to impress RuPaul and judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Olly Alexander and the Brighton-based queen was eventually told to sashay away.

During the lip sync, Pixie suffered an accident when she fell over while performing and she admitted it was every bit as a dramatic as it came across onscreen.

Chatting exclusively to heat following her elimination, Pixie said, "It was exactly as you saw it. It was dramatic.

"I did fall, but the second my hands hit the floor I turned around. I'm still performing, it's just in my nature. The show must go on and all that. I was like, 'Do you know what? If I am going to go home, I'm going to give the best performance I can despite any issues'.

"It is what it is, you know. I don't feel embarrassed to have fallen over because it happens that floor's very slippery. I swear they put Vaseline on it before we walk on it!"

Pixie - who used to date Drag Race UK season two queen Tia Kofi - added, "When when the ankles give way, the ankles give way. There's not much you can do about it apart from try and turn it out."

She continued, "I had some recurring medical issues with my ankles during the season. I broke my ankles a few months before the show.

"Throughout the season I was having lots of difficulty in heels and doing some of the more dance heavy challenges. So, me being in the heels this big and against Black Peppa, I was like, 'Thank you so much, bye bye!' because I knew I wouldn't be able to give my best performance.

"I think I did pretty well. I think I held my own, you know, as best I could. Obviously, she did fall over."

Despite being eliminated just a week before the grand final, Pixie admitted she was "full of happiness" when she left the competition.

She explained, "I'd made some great friends. I'd had some great comments from the judges. I had a lot of fun and I'd made my dreams come true essentially.

"It was a perfect elimination as far as eliminations can go. I loved everything. I loved the whole thing, honestly."

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer every Thursday from 9pm.

