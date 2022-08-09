The reality shows that’ll make you rich – and the jaw-dropping amount you could earn

Whether it’s Love Island, TOWIE, Gogglebox or Geordie Shore, reality TV shows are an absolute staple on our telly boxes. Seriously, we can’t get enough.
No matter if you’re looking for love, want to show off your talent or simply trying to become a household name, the rise of reality TV means that there are more shows than ever to propel you into stardom and more people than ever applying for them.
But, with so many options out there, which reality show should you apply for? Well, Pilot Fish Media have looked into which are the most lucrative in terms of money and followers – so if you want to make some serious dollar, these are the shows for you.
CHECK OUT the top ten reality shows that'll make you rich - and how much you could earn 🤑
Top 10 reality shows that'll make you rich
Estimated net worth: £1,595,875
Instagram followers: 91,396
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £191
Estimated net worth: £3,666,667
Instagram followers: 682,200
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £1,434
Estimated net worth: £3,700,000
Instagram followers: 743,000
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £4,680
Estimated net worth: £4,746,154
Instagram followers: 730,384
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £2,862
Estimated net worth: £4,850,000
Instagram followers: 1,700,000
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £2,695
Estimated net worth: £4,417,857
Instagram followers: 1,672,214
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £5,794
Estimated net worth: £2,192,308
Instagram followers: 2,338,461
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £11,220
Estimated net worth: £12,860,000
Instagram followers: 361,400
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £1,202
Estimated net worth: £3,000,000
Instagram followers: 4,725,000
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £7,763
Estimated net worth: £5,342,857
Instagram followers: 5,079,000
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £28,733
It might come as a bit of surprise, but the show that will make you the most successful is The X Factor. Former contestants earn an average of £28,000 per Instagram post and have an estimated net worth of over £5million. Not too shabby at all...
There is one catch though, you do usually need to have top-notch vocals to do well on the show.
If singing isn't your thing then maybe Love Island is the route to go, especially as ITV are currently accepting applications for series eight. Going on the ITV2 dating show can earn you an average of 2.3million followers, which estimated earnings of £11,220 per Instagram post.