The reality shows that’ll make you rich – and the jaw-dropping amount you could earn

Spoiler alert: it's A LOT

reality shows that'll make you rich
by Nathan Katnoria |
Posted

Whether it’s Love Island, TOWIE, Gogglebox or Geordie Shore, reality TV shows are an absolute staple on our telly boxes. Seriously, we can’t get enough.

No matter if you’re looking for love, want to show off your talent or simply trying to become a household name, the rise of reality TV means that there are more shows than ever to propel you into stardom and more people than ever applying for them.

But, with so many options out there, which reality show should you apply for? Well, Pilot Fish Media have looked into which are the most lucrative in terms of money and followers – so if you want to make some serious dollar, these are the shows for you.

CHECK OUT the top ten reality shows that'll make you rich - and how much you could earn 🤑

Gallery

Top 10 reality shows that'll make you rich

reality shows that'll make you rich
1 of 10
CREDIT: BBC

Estimated net worth: £1,595,875

Instagram followers: 91,396

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £191

reality shows that'll make you rich
2 of 10
CREDIT: Channel 4

Estimated net worth: £3,666,667

Instagram followers: 682,200

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £1,434

reality shows that'll make you rich
3 of 10
CREDIT: Channel 4

Estimated net worth: £3,700,000

Instagram followers: 743,000

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £4,680

reality shows that'll make you rich
4 of 10
CREDIT: Channel 4

Estimated net worth: £4,746,154

Instagram followers: 730,384

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £2,862

reality shows that'll make you rich
5 of 10
CREDIT: Getty

Estimated net worth: £4,850,000

Instagram followers: 1,700,000

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £2,695

reality shows that'll make you rich
6 of 10
CREDIT: ITV Pictures

Estimated net worth: £4,417,857

Instagram followers: 1,672,214

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £5,794

reality shows that'll make you rich
7 of 10
CREDIT: ITV Pictures

Estimated net worth: £2,192,308

Instagram followers: 2,338,461

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £11,220

reality shows that'll make you rich
8 of 10
CREDIT: ITV Pictures

Estimated net worth: £12,860,000

Instagram followers: 361,400

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £1,202

reality shows that'll make you rich
9 of 10
CREDIT: Getty

Estimated net worth: £3,000,000

Instagram followers: 4,725,000

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £7,763

reality shows that'll make you rich
10 of 10
CREDIT: ITV

Estimated net worth: £5,342,857

Instagram followers: 5,079,000

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £28,733

WATCH: 'No One Knows Any Of This' Deji, Nathalia, & Billy Spill Their Steamiest Villa Secrets

It might come as a bit of surprise, but the show that will make you the most successful is The X Factor. Former contestants earn an average of £28,000 per Instagram post and have an estimated net worth of over £5million. Not too shabby at all...

There is one catch though, you do usually need to have top-notch vocals to do well on the show.

If singing isn't your thing then maybe Love Island is the route to go, especially as ITV are currently accepting applications for series eight. Going on the ITV2 dating show can earn you an average of 2.3million followers, which estimated earnings of £11,220 per Instagram post.

