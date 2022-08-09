The reality shows that’ll make you rich – and the jaw-dropping amount you could earn

Whether it’s Love Island, TOWIE, Gogglebox or Geordie Shore, reality TV shows are an absolute staple on our telly boxes. Seriously, we can’t get enough.

No matter if you’re looking for love, want to show off your talent or simply trying to become a household name, the rise of reality TV means that there are more shows than ever to propel you into stardom and more people than ever applying for them.

But, with so many options out there, which reality show should you apply for? Well, Pilot Fish Media have looked into which are the most lucrative in terms of money and followers – so if you want to make some serious dollar, these are the shows for you.

CHECK OUT the top ten reality shows that'll make you rich - and how much you could earn 🤑

Gallery Top 10 reality shows that'll make you rich 1 of 10 CREDIT: BBC Estimated net worth: £1,595,875 Instagram followers: 91,396 Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £191 2 of 10 CREDIT: Channel 4 Estimated net worth: £3,666,667 Instagram followers: 682,200 Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £1,434 3 of 10 CREDIT: Channel 4 Estimated net worth: £3,700,000 Instagram followers: 743,000 Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £4,680 4 of 10 CREDIT: Channel 4 Estimated net worth: £4,746,154 Instagram followers: 730,384 Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £2,862 5 of 10 CREDIT: Getty Estimated net worth: £4,850,000 Instagram followers: 1,700,000 Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £2,695 6 of 10 CREDIT: ITV Pictures Estimated net worth: £4,417,857 Instagram followers: 1,672,214 Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £5,794 7 of 10 CREDIT: ITV Pictures Estimated net worth: £2,192,308 Instagram followers: 2,338,461 Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £11,220 8 of 10 CREDIT: ITV Pictures Estimated net worth: £12,860,000 Instagram followers: 361,400 Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £1,202 9 of 10 CREDIT: Getty Estimated net worth: £3,000,000 Instagram followers: 4,725,000 Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £7,763 10 of 10 CREDIT: ITV Estimated net worth: £5,342,857 Instagram followers: 5,079,000 Estimated Instagram earnings per post: £28,733

It might come as a bit of surprise, but the show that will make you the most successful is The X Factor. Former contestants earn an average of £28,000 per Instagram post and have an estimated net worth of over £5million. Not too shabby at all...

There is one catch though, you do usually need to have top-notch vocals to do well on the show.