EXCLUSIVE: Drag Race UK’s Sminty Drop reveals secret pact with co-star BEFORE the show

Warning: RuPaul's Drag Race UK season four episode four spoilers ahead

RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Sminty Drop has revealed she had a secret pact to get on season four with one of her co-stars before the series started earlier this year.

Sminty sadly sashayed away in the latest episode following a lipsync for her life against Baby after they found themselves in the bottom two for the improv challenge where the queens were given the task of standing out on Alan Carr's chat show Catty Man.

Speaking exclusively to heat after her elimination, the Manchester-based queen told us that she knew her season four sister Black Peppa long before they appeared on the show and that they even made plans to compete in the same series.

Sminty (middle) made plans to appear on season four with Black Peppa (left) before the show ©BBC

Sminty said, "Me and Peppa go way back, like we've known each other for a really long time. We manifested getting on season four together.

"We were at Manchester Pride together and we were like, 'Have you auditioned?' She was like, 'I'm going to. Have you auditioned?' I was like, 'I'm going to'. She was like, 'We need to audition together, we need to be on season four together and we need to tour the world together.

"So when we both walked into the Werk Room, that was amazing and so was being able to work together in two challenges."

Sminty was the fourth queen to be eliminated from season four of RuPaul's Drag Race UK ©BBC

As for her iconic exit from the show, which sent fans wild on social media when she did a sad twerk at the end of the main stage, Sminty said "It feels surreal because I wasn't expecting anything to come from that. I thought it might have been a little bit funny, but I thought people might have just been like, 'Okay, that was so awkward. Like what was that?'

"It wasn't even planned or anything, like I wasn't planning on doing that, but I also forgot to plan an exit line. I was like I was crying my eyes out, I was in such hysterics and uproar that I was didn't to know what to do. Then I just got to the back of the stage and I just was like, 'I'll just start twerking'."

After being compared to American queen Vanessa 'Vanjie' Mateo, whose season ten exit is in the RuPaul's Drag Race herstory books, Sminty added, "Ru seemed to love it, the judges seemed to love it and the girlies seemed to love it as well. Everyone on Twitter loves it. To be held to the level of Miss Vanjie is pretty iconic, if you ask me."

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer every Thursday from 9pm.

WATCH 'I Was Balls Deep In Phyllis Bitchell!' Lawrence Chaney Answers The Internet