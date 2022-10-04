EXCLUSIVE: Drag Race UK star opens up about emotional exit after ‘intense’ elimination

South African-born Starlet sadly became the second contestant to be eliminated from the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK last week when she found herself in the bottom two after failing to impress Ru and the judges in the Yass-tonbury Festival girl group challenge before losing out to Jonbers Blonde in the lip sync.

Eliminated queens usually deliver an exit line before stepping off the stage for the final time, however, Starlet walked off without doing so when RuPaul told her to sashay away – leading viewers to take to social media to speculate why she hadn’t done so.

Speaking exclusively to heat, Starlet admitted that she “just needed to get off camera” after being eliminated and broke down in tears just moments after leaving the stage.

Starlet became the second queen eliminated from the latest season of Drag Race UK ©BBC

She told us, “I was extremely emotional. I was completely heartbroken. I gave my line at the front of the stage when I said, ‘Thank you for giving me my dream. I get to go find a new one’.

“I was on the verge of just completely breaking down and I just needed to get off camera. It was no disrespect to the judges or the contestants. I wasn't being like, ‘I’m pissed off’, I was just feeling really emotional and vulnerable and I just needed to get off camera and have a moment to myself.”

Starlet has admitted she was 'heartbroken' after her elimination ©BBC

After admitting that competing in the show was “intense”, Starlet explained how not all of her exit was shown on screen.

She said, “When I walk off the stage after I’m eliminated, I collapse on the stairs that you can’t see and I’m crying quite loudly. Not on purpose, obviously.

“Everybody’s just stood there with their mouths open because they’re shocked and they can hear me wailing.”

