The Traitors: Harry’s girlfriend speaks out following claims they cheated with Gogglebox star

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, fans of The Traitors, but the second series of the show that has the nation GRIPPED is sadly coming to an end this week.

There have been some explosive moments this series, from icon of icons Diane Carson revealing fellow Faithful Ross is her son to Paul Gorton turning on fellow Traitors Ash and Miles – and then Harry Clark doing the dirty on Paul himself.

But now it seems that the drama from the show is spilling outside into the real world as Harry’s girlfriend Anna Maynard, the sister of singer Conor Maynard, has been forced to address claims she cheated on him with a Gogglebox star.

Harry and Anna have been dating for two years, although she allegedly kissed George Baggs, who previously appeared on Gogglebox alongside his brother Joe, mum Lisa and dad Terry, behind her boyfriend’s back.

George revealed that he’d kissed Anna during an appearance on Love Island star Chloe Burrows’ Chloe vs the World podcast last year before mentioning it again on his own podcast.

A source told MailOnline, “This has been bubbling under the surface for months, but now Harry is on one of the BBC's biggest shows so his relationship is in the spotlight.

“Harry chose to forgive Anna, they're all young and everyone makes mistakes.”

Anna reportedly kissed former Gogglebox star George behind Harry's back ©Kate Green/Getty Images

However, Anna appeared to hit back at claims she was unfaithful (no pun intended) on her Instagram story this week when she posted a picture of herself and Harry.

The snap was captioned, “Rule no1, don’t believe ANYTHING you see in a news article.

“Rule no2, don’t read news articles 😂 (but you should all know that by now).”

“Nothing but peace n love round here.”

Anna appeared to address the cheating rumours on her Instagram story ©Instagram/@annamaynard99

Harry has a major chance of scooping a share of The Traitors prize money later this week if he can continue to convince the Faithful that he’s one of them.

The latest episode of the BBC One show saw Harry and fellow Traitor Andrew recruit Ross before bragging about how the Traitors murdered Diane, not knowing that they were talking about Ross’ mum. Awks.

It now seems that Ross could be set to avenge Diane’s death and expose Harry as a Traitor. Who knows? If this show has taught us one thing, it’s that anything could happen.

WATCH 'It's THE Adele!' Cheryl Hole & Vanity Milan REACT To Iconic Drag Race UK Moments