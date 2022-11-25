  1. Home
  2. Hair & Beauty
  3. Hair

Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire shows off new hair after asking fans for advice

The MiC star has made quite the transformation

Miles Nazaire
by Emily Vierke |
Posted

There isn't much we love more than a celebrity makeover, and when it's a drastic hair transformation from a Made in Chelsea star? Obsessed.

The latest famous face to give themselves a winter glow up is SW3's resident charmer, Miles Nazaire.

Miles recently asked his Instagram fans to vote whether he should keep his hair long or go for a buzzcut.

Miles' mum even sent him a message that he shared with his Instagram followers advising against the cut due to the fact that it's winter. Classic mum advice.

It was a close call, but after 51% of his followers told him to shave it all off Miles listened and his signature brown curls are no more. We are shook.

We must confess we weren't entirely convinced Miles' would follow through with the cut as his dark waves are somewhat of a trademark but he is embracing the new look and has already posted a story selfie with the trim.

And we have to admit he totally owns it.

Brace yourselves...

Seeing as Miles hasn't posted a picture on his grid yet, friends and followers haven't offered their opinions but we have no doubt the new cut will be adored but girls and guys alike. It's all very Action Man and when isn't that a hit?

WATCH Habbs, Maeva and James are faced with their most cringeworthy Made in Chelsea moments

LISTEN to the latest episode of the heat 7 podcast

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Someone Like You by Adele