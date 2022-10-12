The viral Revlon hair tool loved by TikTok has over 40% off on Amazon right now

Since the lockdown, we have become somewhat experts at the ol' DIY beauty thing.

From £12.99 gel nail lamps and attempting chunky highlights, we basically do all our beauty treatments from our living room now.

So believe us when we say we were VERY INTRIGUED to see a hair tool going viral on the ol' TikTok for giving a salon-worthy blow dry.

What's more, it doesn't include trying to master the awkward hairdryer and round brush action which we could never quite get the hang of.

Introducing the hairdryer and round brush hybrid, the REVLON Pro Collection Salon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser.

You simply wrap sections of damp hair around the brush and within minutes, your hair is looking hella bouncy.

Thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, you can snap up the viral hair tool for just £36.99, which is not at all bad when compared to the price of one actual blow-dry. Shudders. You'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the deal, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, if you're not already on the Prime bandwagon.

TikToker @loren.izabel shows how ruddy easy it is to achieve the perfect blow dry for long hair. Mesmerising, right?

If your hair is shorter, you can still achieve the best hair of your life with the Revlon Hairdryer and Volumiser. Check out this TikTok by @kerifay...

If that's not enough, Amazon has thousands of five-star reviews for the genius hair tool.

One user wrote, "The thing is, my hair is so thick and past shoulder length that it's always been a nightmare to dry and style - UNTIL NOW!!

Holy cow!... I'm in awe!! My now bouncy, styled, smooth, shiny hair IN ABOUT HALF THE Time looks fab!!!"