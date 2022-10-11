The best hair dryers you won’t believe you lived without

Never on time? Well, your commute from the bathroom to your home office has probs solved this problem over the last couple of years, right? Wrong. You've been spending extra time in bed watching TikTok and rushing to jump on that work Teams call instead.

If you're currently feeling personally attacked, don't worry - we're right there with you.

There's only one way to prevent a wet hair disaster on your nine AM call, and it's all thanks to the VERY best hair dryers.

The best hair dryer deals in the Prime Early Access Sale:

Remington Supercare Pro Ionic Hair Dryer View offer amazon

ghd Air Hair Dryer View offer amazon

BaByliss Power Smooth 2400 Hair Dryer View offer amazon

To help narrow down your search for the best hair dryer, we’ve pulled together a list of our favourites. We've looked at everything from wattage to handy functions, which should help you make up your mind.

All that's left to do now is to go shopping and bag yourself the best hair dryer to give yourself that ultimate blow-dry look. You're welcome x

CHECK OUT: Best hair dryers

Now! More news!

Now that you've bagged yourself the best hair dryer, we've pulled together some useful information on heat protection and more.

Hair drying FAQs

Can hair dryers damage hair?

Wherever you look, there are different theories around whether or not hair dyers are bad for your hair. What is clear - if you use this hair essential wrong, then it can damage your hair. OMG!

How to use a hair dryer diffuser and why it'll help style your hair

Do you have curly or wavy hair? A diffuser can help you style your locks and curb the frizz. To use, this device you simply need to attach the diffuser to your dryer and then section your hair. After you have parted it, move the diffuser in circular motions to dry.

When is the best time to use a hair dryer?

The best time to use your hair dryer is after letting your locks dry naturally for around 10 to 15 minutes. Before blasting, don't forget to apply heat protection spray and any styling treatments.

Are hair dryer attachments universal?

We wouldn't recommend using hair dryer attachments on different models. Each is designed differently, so you'll probably find that these attachments don't fit. And, even if they did, they probably wouldn't give you the best results.

Should I use a hair dryer if I have fine hair?