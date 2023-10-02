Here are the best hair growth products for actual results

Finding the best hair growth products is a priority if you suffer from fine, thinner hair. Hair loss is a common issue which can be caused by stress, genetics and other environmental factors, and the impact of hair loss on your confidence cannot be understated. Luckily, products such a shampoos and hair oils for hair growth exist to help you grow those locks and gain back your confidence in no time.
There are a wide range of hair growth products on the internet that you can buy right now, from serums to shampoos - there's even hair perfumes that promote hair growth. Finding the right one for you is important as there are many different products that work best for specific types of hair, for instance if you have curly of wavy hair.
heat's best hair growth products at a glance:
Editor's choice: The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density, £19.30 on LookFantastic
Best hair growth shampoo: Watermans Grow Me and Condition Me, £15.30 on Boots
Best hair growth oil: FABLE AND MANE HoliRoots Pre**-**Wash Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil, £25.45 on Sephora
Best hair growth serum: VEGAMOUR GRO Hair Serum, £64 on Sephora
You might find that with thicker hair that you need a product that can penetrate your hair follicles more effectively. With thinner hair, you should opt for thinner consistency products that won't leave hair feeling heavy, or worse, greasy.
So, why don't you take a look at our best of list below, with hair growth products from brands including The Ordinary, Vegamour and more. We promise you won't regret it, especially if you're looking to rejuvenate your locks. Molly-Mae Hague hair, incoming.
SHOP: The best hair growth products on the market rn
Editor's choice
Description
The multi peptide serum for hair density is a concentrated peptide-infused hair serum that makes
Pros
- Thin and lightweight
- Doesn't leave hair greasy
- Easy to use applicator
Cons
- Small bottle
Best hair growth shampoo
Description
Watermans Grow Me and Condition Me shampoo and conditioner is hydrated and revitalising and
Pros
- Great value
- Leaves hair shiny and healthy
Cons
- Not ideal if you don't like fragranced products
Best hair growth oil
Description
Fable and Mane's Pre Wash Strengthening Treatment hair oil is an ancient Indian hair secret
Pros
- High-end product
- Lightweight formula
- Shinier hair as a result of using
Cons
- Some reviewers say too much product will look greasy rather than shiny
Best hair growth serum
Description
This vegan-friendly hair serum by Vegamour is great for hair growth, especially if you suffer from
Pros
- Vegan
- Clinically-tested
Cons
- May have to be used alongside other hair growth products such as gummies/ vitamins
Best hair growth product for thin hair
Description
This ultra-concentrated serum by Grown Gorgeous works to increase the thickness of each strand and
Pros
- Promotes hair growth
- Non-greasy
Cons
- Have to use a lot for a long time to see a clear difference
Best hair growth product for everyday use
Description
An easy-to-use product made to nourish all types of hair (particularly dry hair) and promote hair
Pros
- Low erosion level
- Helps with split ends
- Thickens brittle hair
Cons
- May need to use alongside another hair growth product
Best rosemary hair growth product
Description
Pros
- Cult classic product with certified results
- Easy applicators
Cons
- Small bottle
Do hair growth products actually work?
Hair growth products may seem hit or miss, but you just need to find one that works for you. Consistency is key when it comes to using products such as hair growth serums, and we recommend implementing them into your existing hair care routine for the best results on a regular basis.
Other products you could use alongside your hair growth routine can be found on high streets and online retailers such as LookFantastic and Cult Beauty.
How can I stimulate my hair to grow naturally?
If you want to stimulate hair growth naturally, you can introduce a few things into your daily routine, such as massaging your scalp, increasing your iron intake and eating more protein or protein substitutes.
