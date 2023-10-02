  1. Home|
Here are the best hair growth products for actual results

Say goodbye to fine hair, once and for all.

by Emma Richardson |
The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density
2
Watermans Grow Me and Condition Me
3
FABLE AND MANE HoliRoots Pre-Wash Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil 
4
VEGAMOUR GRO Hair Serum
5
Grow Gorgeous Intense Hair Growth Serum
6
Kérastase Resistance Bain Force Architecte
7
Find Back Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth
Finding the best hair growth products is a priority if you suffer from fine, thinner hair. Hair loss is a common issue which can be caused by stress, genetics and other environmental factors, and the impact of hair loss on your confidence cannot be understated. Luckily, products such a shampoos and hair oils for hair growth exist to help you grow those locks and gain back your confidence in no time.

There are a wide range of hair growth products on the internet that you can buy right now, from serums to shampoos - there's even hair perfumes that promote hair growth. Finding the right one for you is important as there are many different products that work best for specific types of hair, for instance if you have curly of wavy hair.

heat's best hair growth products at a glance:

Editor's choice: The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density, £19.30 on LookFantastic

Best hair growth shampoo: Watermans Grow Me and Condition Me, £15.30 on Boots

Best hair growth oil: FABLE AND MANE HoliRoots Pre**-**Wash Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil, £25.45 on Sephora

Best hair growth serum: VEGAMOUR GRO Hair Serum, £64 on Sephora

You might find that with thicker hair that you need a product that can penetrate your hair follicles more effectively. With thinner hair, you should opt for thinner consistency products that won't leave hair feeling heavy, or worse, greasy.

So, why don't you take a look at our best of list below, with hair growth products from brands including The Ordinary, Vegamour and more. We promise you won't regret it, especially if you're looking to rejuvenate your locks. Molly-Mae Hague hair, incoming.

SHOP: The best hair growth products on the market rn

1. The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density

Editor's choice

Price: £19.30

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

The multi peptide serum for hair density is a concentrated peptide-infused hair serum

Pros

  • Thin and lightweight
  • Doesn't leave hair greasy
  • Easy to use applicator

Cons

  • Small bottle
2. Watermans Grow Me and Condition Me

Best hair growth shampoo

Price: £15.30

www.boots.com

Description

Watermans Grow Me and Condition Me shampoo and conditioner is hydrated and revitalising

Pros

  • Great value
  • Leaves hair shiny and healthy

Cons

  • Not ideal if you don't like fragranced products
3. <strong>FABLE AND MANE HoliRoots Pre-Wash Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil </strong>

Best hair growth oil

Price: £31

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

Fable and Mane's Pre Wash Strengthening Treatment hair oil is an ancient Indian hair secret

Pros

  • High-end product
  • Lightweight formula
  • Shinier hair as a result of using

Cons

  • Some reviewers say too much product will look greasy rather than shiny
4. VEGAMOUR GRO Hair Serum

Best hair growth serum

Price: £64

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

This vegan-friendly hair serum by Vegamour is great for hair growth

Pros

  • Vegan
  • Clinically-tested

Cons

  • May have to be used alongside other hair growth products such as gummies/ vitamins
5. Grow Gorgeous Intense Hair Growth Serum

Best hair growth product for thin hair

Rrp: £45

Price: £24.98

Description

This ultra-concentrated serum by Grown Gorgeous works to increase the thickness of each strand

Pros

  • Promotes hair growth
  • Non-greasy

Cons

  • Have to use a lot for a long time to see a clear difference
6. Kérastase Resistance Bain Force Architecte

Best hair growth product for everyday use

Price: £24.75

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

An easy-to-use product made to nourish all types of hair (particularly dry hair) and promote hair

Pros

  • Low erosion level
  • Helps with split ends
  • Thickens brittle hair

Cons

  • May need to use alongside another hair growth product
7. Find Back Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth

Best rosemary hair growth product

Description

If you don't know about rosemary oil for hair growth

Pros

  • Cult classic product with certified results
  • Easy applicators

Cons

  • Small bottle
Do hair growth products actually work?

Hair growth products may seem hit or miss, but you just need to find one that works for you. Consistency is key when it comes to using products such as hair growth serums, and we recommend implementing them into your existing hair care routine for the best results on a regular basis.

Other products you could use alongside your hair growth routine can be found on high streets and online retailers such as LookFantastic and Cult Beauty.

How can I stimulate my hair to grow naturally?

If you want to stimulate hair growth naturally, you can introduce a few things into your daily routine, such as massaging your scalp, increasing your iron intake and eating more protein or protein substitutes.

Emma Richardson is a Beauty & Fashion Product Writer for heat. She covers shopping, lifestyle, celebs and anything trending.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us