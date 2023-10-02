Here are the best hair growth products for actual results

Finding the best hair growth products is a priority if you suffer from fine, thinner hair. Hair loss is a common issue which can be caused by stress, genetics and other environmental factors, and the impact of hair loss on your confidence cannot be understated. Luckily, products such a shampoos and hair oils for hair growth exist to help you grow those locks and gain back your confidence in no time.

There are a wide range of hair growth products on the internet that you can buy right now, from serums to shampoos - there's even hair perfumes that promote hair growth. Finding the right one for you is important as there are many different products that work best for specific types of hair, for instance if you have curly of wavy hair.

heat's best hair growth products at a glance:

Best hair growth shampoo: Watermans Grow Me and Condition Me, £15.30 on Boots

Best hair growth serum: VEGAMOUR GRO Hair Serum, £64 on Sephora

You might find that with thicker hair that you need a product that can penetrate your hair follicles more effectively. With thinner hair, you should opt for thinner consistency products that won't leave hair feeling heavy, or worse, greasy.

So, why don't you take a look at our best of list below, with hair growth products from brands including The Ordinary, Vegamour and more. We promise you won't regret it, especially if you're looking to rejuvenate your locks. Molly-Mae Hague hair, incoming.

SHOP: The best hair growth products on the market rn

2. Watermans Grow Me and Condition Me Best hair growth shampoo Price: £ 15.30 www.boots.com View offer Description Watermans Grow Me and Condition Me shampoo and conditioner is hydrated and revitalising and ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Great value

Leaves hair shiny and healthy Cons Not ideal if you don't like fragranced products Price: £ 15.30 www.boots.com View offer

4. VEGAMOUR GRO Hair Serum Best hair growth serum Price: £ 64 www.sephora.co.uk View offer Description This vegan-friendly hair serum by Vegamour is great for hair growth, especially if you suffer from ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Vegan

Clinically-tested Cons May have to be used alongside other hair growth products such as gummies/ vitamins Price: £ 64 www.sephora.co.uk View offer

5. Grow Gorgeous Intense Hair Growth Serum Best hair growth product for thin hair Rrp: £ 45 Price: £ 24.98 View offer Description This ultra-concentrated serum by Grown Gorgeous works to increase the thickness of each strand and ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Promotes hair growth

Non-greasy Cons Have to use a lot for a long time to see a clear difference Rrp: £ 45 Price: £ 24.98 View offer

6. Kérastase Resistance Bain Force Architecte Best hair growth product for everyday use Price: £ 24.75 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description An easy-to-use product made to nourish all types of hair (particularly dry hair) and promote hair ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Low erosion level

Helps with split ends

Thickens brittle hair Cons May need to use alongside another hair growth product Price: £ 24.75 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

Do hair growth products actually work?

Hair growth products may seem hit or miss, but you just need to find one that works for you. Consistency is key when it comes to using products such as hair growth serums, and we recommend implementing them into your existing hair care routine for the best results on a regular basis.

Other products you could use alongside your hair growth routine can be found on high streets and online retailers such as LookFantastic and Cult Beauty.

How can I stimulate my hair to grow naturally?

If you want to stimulate hair growth naturally, you can introduce a few things into your daily routine, such as massaging your scalp, increasing your iron intake and eating more protein or protein substitutes.