The best rosemary oil for hair as seen on TikTok

If you spend any time on the internet at all, you'll know that rosemary oil for hair has been making quite a name for itself on TikTok. It's a new hair oil addition to the hair care market and will leave you wondering why you didn't treat yourself (and your hair) to it sooner.

With a wide range of hair care products on the market such as hair serums and mousses, it's hard to decide which one is worth trying out and which one should just remain, well, untouched. Luckily for us though, social media exists, and with millions of users raving about the product over on TikTok, rosemary oil for hair is a pretty safe bet if you're looking to rejuvenate your locks. You won't have to worry about an expensive trip to the hair salon, either.

heat's best rosemary oil for hair at a glance:

Best scented rosemary oil for hair: Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp And Hair Strengthening Oil, £8.20 on Sephora

Best rosemary hair oil for hair loss: Aliver Rosemary Hair Oil, £8.49 on Amazon

Nature Spell's rosemary oil seems to be one of the most popular options on the market, being dubbed one of, if not the best rosemary oil for hair care on the social media app. But there are plenty of products that contain rosemary oil that you can browse to your heart's content. Because let's be real: who wouldn't want silky smooth hair from applying a few drops of product? It saves you spending hours at a time applying a hair mask on as well.

1. Nature Spell Rosemary Oil For Hair And Skin Editor's choice Description Looking for a rosemary oil that does it all? We found one of the best by Nature Spell, and we ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Prevents split ends

Easy to apply on hair

Can be used on skin as well Cons May feel greasy if too much is applied to your hair

2. Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp And Hair Strengthening Oil Best scented rosemary oil for hair Description Mielle never lets us down when it comes to trustworthy products that not only feel great and work ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Infused with biotin

Get a lot of use out of little product Cons Not suitable for those sensitive to fragrances

3. Aliver Rosemary Hair Oil Best rosemary hair oil for hair loss Description Aliver's rosemary hair oil is the perfect addition to any hair care routine, particularly if hair ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Combats scalp dryness

Mint scent promotes relaxation Cons May take longer to see results than other products

4. Nikura Rosemary Oil Best vegan rosemary oil for hair Description Nikura have one thing in mind when it comes to well-being products: ensuring they are ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Vegan-friendly

Lovely natural scent

Easy to apply Cons Some may argue the scent can become overpowering

5. Hair Syrup Growsmary Pre-Wash Treatment Best high-end rosemary oil for hair Description Looking for a showstopping rosemary oil product that will have you wondering why you didn't invest ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Promotes thicker and stronger hair

Contains thyme, grape seed and almond oil, too Cons Cannot be used after washing hair

6. Pacifica Scalp Love Oil Best rosemary oil for scalp care Description Pacifica's scalp oil is perfect if you are looking for an excellent, reputable brand ideal for ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Soothes scalp as well as hair

Also contains witch hazel Cons May be too heavy for thinner hair types

7. Miaroma Rosemary Pure Essential Oil Best for strength rosemary oil for hair Description Miaroma's rosemary essential oil can be used for a variety of different purposes, not just for ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Can be used in many different areas

It is an essential oil so very strong and works fast Cons Product not specifically made for hair

Does rosemary oil actually help hair grow?

Rosemary oil has been scientifically proven to help with hair growth and is an excellent product to use if you are looking to strengthen and grow your hair as naturally as possible. It has been proven to work just as well as the hair growth drug minoxidil or hair care products such as Garnier's hair food. It smells great too, which means you are likely to get some compliments from everyone at the office.

Trust us, with time and effort, you'll have locks that are as long as as luscious as Ekin-Su's. Might we add her hair was the star of the show during her time in the villa - that and her iconic personality, of course.

If you are looking specifically for products to help your hair grow faster, we've got some tips for that as well.

Can you leave rosemary oil in your hair?

You can leave rosemary oil in your hair overnight as it can condition and soothe your hair and scalp. This is fine to do with products containing rosemary oil, but we recommend that you do not apply rosemary oil on its own to your hair for long periods of time as it can cause irritation.