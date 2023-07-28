Love Island’s Amber Wise reveals SAVAGE reason she couldn’t ‘steal’ any beauty products from the villa

Love Island's Amber Wise might not have found her true love during her time in the Love Island villa but we can safely say, we fell in love with her and her chic AF style. Since her dramatic exit from the villa during a day at the Love Island beach club we can't help but keep up with her daily life.

If you didn't know, Boots is this year's Love Island beauty sponsor and ensured the villa was fully stocked with all of the best beauty products to keep the islanders looking and feeling immaculate. For those days around the pool and some important nights around the fire pit, you can be sure Boots have provided this year's islanders with everything they'd need to look sun-kissed and flawless.

Amber recently took to TikTok to share her everyday natural make-up look and it's got everything you'd need to look beach hut ready. However, replying to a TikTok comment, we spotted that Amber revealed she wasn't able to take home many of the beauty products she used and loved in the villa and it's left us shook.

One commenter asked whether Amber was allowed to take any products from the villa, in which she replied, "Not too sure...I didn’t get to pack my bag so unfortunately couldn’t take anything🤣."

Savage, right? Turns out NO ONE wants to be dumped from the Beach Club.

Winter Love Island's Olivia Hawkins also revealed to us that she couldn't sneakily stash many beauty products into her suitcase as she left Love Island at the same point of the show. She told us here at heat, "I left Love Island from the Beach Club and my first thought was, 'Oh no, I haven’t taken enough'. I wanted to whisper to Tanya, 'Get me some Fenty!".

Not that Amber needed any new beauty bits from the villa and proved it by giving a very boujee glimpse into her flawless everyday make-up routine.

If you're looking to see what products Amber used to get her everyday, natural make-up look? We've got your back. Keep scrolling to shop her favourite beauty products to look camera ready:

SHOP: Amber Wise's beauty favourites

1. Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation Charlotte Tilbury View offer Description When it comes to a glowing base, we can always rely on Charlotte Tilbury. Looking for a ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

2. NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer NARS View offer Description An icon when it comes to concealer. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

3. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand Charlotte Tilbury View offer Description It's no surprise this viral contour wand is in Amber's go-to make-up routine for bronzed skin and ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

4. Glossier Cloud Paint Blush Glossier View offer Description Who doesn't love a cream blush and Glossier's Cloud Paint will leave your skin looking dewy and ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

5. Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler Fenty Beauty View offer Description This ultra fine brow pencil from Fenty Beauty allows you to naturally perfect and groom your brows. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

6. Huda Beauty Lip Contour Huda Beauty View offer Description Ever wondered how Amber got her lips looking juicy? Now we know. Why not try Huda Beauty's Lip ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

7. Benefit Pompom Pomegranate Rose Blush Benefit View offer Description You can never have enough blush and Benefit get it's right when it comes to cheek products. Slide 1 of 1 View offer