What to buy in the Beauty Bay Black Friday sale, according to the heat team

Everybody hold your horses because the best online day ever is coming... No, sorry. One Direction aren't getting back together BUT Black Friday is here.

Let's all just breathe for a sec.

Yep, that's right. The inevitable scramble for the hottest deals is coming upon us this November and you won't want to miss out on those eye-watering deals (did someone say 70 per cent off?). When it comes to discounts, one site that never fails to please our wishes is legend Beauty Bay.

Being one of our go-to beauty sites because it basically stocks all the American goodies that we can't get hold of anywhere else, of course, we'll be keeping our eyes very peeled.

Now, Black Friday can, admittedly, be pretty overwhelming. Seriously, there are hundreds- no, thousands of bits on offer and tbh, nobody has time to scroll through all of them. Lucky for you, the heat style team have bundled together all their efforts (you're welcome) to pick out all the very best bits from the Beauty Bay Black Friday sale, and some of them are absolute STEALS.

From highlighters to face masks and moisturisers, we've got all the bits you could ever need to have a top-notch beauty bonanza. Or, you know, to send over to mum with a cheeky "please buy me these for Christmas" undertone.

When is Black Friday 2022?

The biggest sale event of the year, Black Friday 2022, is happening on the 25th of November. It always falls on the last Friday of November, so you'll want to remember that for next year.

Don't forget that Cyber Monday also follows closely behind, on the following Friday (28th of November) - just in case you want to buy even more. We won't judge.

Getting excited to get your hands on a hot deal already? Don't worry, we've found the best Beauty Bay Black Friday discounts that are live on the site right now. Treat yo' self.

SHOP: The best Beauty Bay discounts, as chosen by heat

Discounts are correct at time of publishing.

