What to buy in the Beauty Bay Black Friday sale, according to the heat team

Everybody hold your horses because the best online day ever is coming... No, sorry. One Direction aren't getting back together BUT Black Friday is here.
Let's all just breathe for a sec.
Yep, that's right. The inevitable scramble for the hottest deals is coming upon us this November and you won't want to miss out on those eye-watering deals (did someone say 70 per cent off?). When it comes to discounts, one site that never fails to please our wishes is legend Beauty Bay.
Being one of our go-to beauty sites because it basically stocks all the American goodies that we can't get hold of anywhere else, of course, we'll be keeping our eyes very peeled.
Now, Black Friday can, admittedly, be pretty overwhelming. Seriously, there are hundreds- no, thousands of bits on offer and tbh, nobody has time to scroll through all of them. Lucky for you, the heat style team have bundled together all their efforts (you're welcome) to pick out all the very best bits from the Beauty Bay Black Friday sale, and some of them are absolute STEALS.
From highlighters to face masks and moisturisers, we've got all the bits you could ever need to have a top-notch beauty bonanza. Or, you know, to send over to mum with a cheeky "please buy me these for Christmas" undertone.
When is Black Friday 2022?
The biggest sale event of the year, Black Friday 2022, is happening on the 25th of November. It always falls on the last Friday of November, so you'll want to remember that for next year.
Don't forget that Cyber Monday also follows closely behind, on the following Friday (28th of November) - just in case you want to buy even more. We won't judge.
Getting excited to get your hands on a hot deal already? Don't worry, we've found the best Beauty Bay Black Friday discounts that are live on the site right now. Treat yo' self.
SHOP: The best Beauty Bay discounts, as chosen by heat
Discounts are correct at time of publishing.
The best bits from the Beauty Bay Black Friday sale
1. By Beauty Bay Bright 42 Colour Palette
View offer
With 42 colours to choose from, there's a different eye look suited to every occasion.
2. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask - Grapefruit
View offer
The ultimate lip mask that will leave your lips feeling baby soft.
3. Made By Mitchell Best Of Blursh & Bronzed Bundle
View offer
Loved by Molly-Mae and Hailey Bieber, the Made By Mitchell Blursh is all over our TikTok FYP and for good reason. Shop the best-selling blush and bronze shades at 60 per cent off.
4. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Moisturiser
View offer
The go-to moisturiser for many MUAs and loved by Kim Kardashian and Michelle Keegan. This rich moisturiser and primer will instantly hydrate and plump to prime the skin ready for make-up.
5. Urban Decay All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
View offer
Keep your make-up look intact with this iconic setting spray from Urban Decay.
6. Olaplex Bond Maintenance System
View offer
You can rely on Olaplex to care for and maintain healthy looking hair.
7. Beauty Works Professional Styler
View offer
Create salon-style waves with Beauty Works' professional styler complete with a carry case and protective glove.
8. Foreo Luna Mini 2 Dual-Sided Face Brush
View offer
Up your skincare game and make your cleanser work ten times harder with Foreo.
9. Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Deluxe Trio Kit
View offer
Why not try some of Anastasia Beverly Hill's bestsellers including the iconic Soft Glam palette, Clear Brow Gel and Lash Brag Mascara, at 30 per cent off, you can't say no.
10. Zitsticka Head-To-Toe Clearing Kit
View offer
A four-piece blemish patch kit to clear all types of breakouts.
What to get your friends, family and yourself this Christmas
We've found fun prezzies for your other half's parents, Christmas gifts for her and the best Secret Santa presents for less than £10 - an absolute bargain, tbh.
Boujee advent calendars to grab: Yup. Long gone are the days where we'd get a chocolate advent calendar because nowadays it's all about advent calendars that men will actually like, plus beauty and vegan advent calendars.
Nightwear that will keep you cosy: Whether you want someone to wear the pyjamas on the run up to Christmas day or after, we've found the best Harry Potter pyjamas for kids and adults.
Unique Christmas presents for everyone: Treat your loved one with a boozy alcohol hamper, fitness gifts for anyone who lives for going to the gym and the perfect Christmas present for anyone who loves Keeping Up with the Kardashians.