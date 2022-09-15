6 of the best drugstore foundations, as chosen by celebs

If you're after a bangin' base without breaking the bank, you're in luck, as the celeb lot prove you don't need to splash out on a mega-bucks foundation for an A-List-worthy gleam. Sometimes we can have it all.
So, we’ve rounded up some bargain, drugstore foundations that celebrities swear by. The best part? They're all under £12...
SHOP: the best cheap foundations as loved by celebs
The love Islander shared her love for the budget foundation on her TikTok channel and told fans, “I honestly think this overtakes my love for Charlotte Tilbury which is rare for me. I'm obsessed!"
Rochelle has finally let us in on her dreamy base and it’s a corker! She loves to use the L'Oréal True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Serum with hyaluronic acid. A holy grail for us dry skin folk. Speaking of the product, she said “I love this. It's perfect for my dry skin and gives my face a dewy, healthy glow (which is all I want from a foundation)".
Indiyah praises the Maybelline Fit Me for her everyday glam looks. Coming just under £4, our bargain babe got us all in the know when it comes to affordable foundations. P.S. Demi Jones also told heat she lives for this foundation, so the Love Island girls really know what’s up.
Now, this may be hard to believe, but Gigi’s secret to a flawless face is the Maybelline Dream Radiant Liquid, costing just £8.99. In a James Charles YouTube video, she said “A couple of drops mixes in really well with my moisturiser, but I can also use more, or layer up if I want more full coverage. It feels so smooth and light on the skin."
Kim K has a lot of foundation faves, but one of her go-to’s is the Rimmel Lasting Finish Foundation. She’s all about the dewy skin that everybody is obsessed with right now and we are here for the glow.
Speaking of glow, Flossie revealed the secret behind her ultra-dewy base. The influencer took to her Instagram stories to tell us the foundation has "medium/buildable coverage, so perfect for both day and night wear". Plus, it’s got the magic ingredient – SPF!