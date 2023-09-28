  1. Home|
  2. Shopping|
  3. Beauty

The best hair mousse for every hairstyle you could want

Whether you're looking for curls, volume or slick back...

best hair mousse - heatworld
by Caitlin Casey |
Updated on
1
Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumiser
Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumiser
2
Only Curls Volumising Curl Mousse
Only Curls Volumising Curl Mousse
3
L'Oréal Paris Elvive Styliste Mousse Non-Stop Volume
L'Oréal Paris Elvive Styliste Mousse Non-Stop Volume
4
Schwarzkopf Styling Keratin Hair Mousse
Schwarzkopf Styling Keratin Hair Mousse
5
L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Waterfall Mousse
L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Waterfall Mousse
6
Moroccanoil Volumising Mousse
Moroccanoil Volumising Mousse
7
Superdrug Hair Mousse Firm Hold
Superdrug Hair Mousse Firm Hold
8
Kérastase Densifique Mousse Densimorphose
Kérastase Densifique Mousse Densimorphose

If you're looking for the secret behind perfect tresses, hair mousse might just be the game-changer you're waiting on. The humble yet mighty mousse has a multitude of functions and like its good ol' friends hair oils and serums, it's one to add to your haircare cabinet. As a hair treatment, we've rounded up the best mousse you can find right now.

Now, we all know that a good hair day might need a lot of intervention with hair tools and products but when it comes to mousse, its an easy solution that can take your 'do from a frizzy mess to va-va-voom.

Whether you're looking for a mousse for curly hair, a styling hair mousse that pumps up volume or a hair serum that keeps you slicked back, there are so many to choose from. Gone are the days of stiff, crunchy locks because today's mousse is a versatile, lightweight formula that adds volume, tames frizz, and provides the perfect foundation for any hairstyle.

heat's best hair mousse, at a glance:

Best popular hair mousse: Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumiser, £11 on LookFantastic

Best hair mousse for curly hair: Only Curls Volumising Curl Mousse, £16 on Only Curls

Best hair mousse for slick back: L'Oréal Paris Elvive Styliste Mousse Non-Stop Volume, £3.65 on Sephora

So, what's the trick behind these hair goodies? Well, the airy foams are designed to hold your style in place without weighing your hair down or leaving it sticky. Basically, it's made to keep your hair looking fresh for hours. Bye-bye, messy hair.

Whether you want to get your hands on the classic Color Wow choice or are looking for an affordable L'Oreal choice, there's a hair mousse for everyone. Even curly-haired friends can enjoy this choice with our Only Curls curly hair products review so you can be stocked up. Thank us later when you have a good hair day.

SHOP: The best hair mousse for every occasion

1. Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumiser

Best popular hair mousse

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumiser
Price: £11

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Elevate your hair game with the Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer. Experience fuller locks

Pros

  • Doesn't leave residue
  • Extra hydrating with bamboo extract
  • Salt-free formula

Cons

  • Can leave hair a little dry
Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumiser
Price: £11

www.lookfantastic.com

2. Only Curls Volumising Curl Mousse

Best hair mousse for curly hair

Only Curls Volumising Curl Mousse
Price: £16

onlycurls.com

Description

The Only Curls Volumizing Hair Mousse has a lightweight, protein-rich formula that boosts volume,

Pros

  • Lightweight and boosting
  • Perfect for curly hair

Cons

  • Not suitable for straight hair
Only Curls Volumising Curl Mousse
Price: £16

onlycurls.com

3. L'Oréal Paris Elvive Styliste Mousse Non-Stop Volume

Best hair mousse for slick back

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Styliste Mousse Non-Stop Volume
Price: £3.65

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

Want to perfect your slick-back look? Look to the L'Oréal Paris Elvive Styliste Mousse Non-Stop

Pros

  • Works to keep hair slick
  • Will hold in place for hours

Cons

  • Can leave hair crunchy
L'Oréal Paris Elvive Styliste Mousse Non-Stop Volume
Price: £3.65

www.sephora.co.uk

4. Schwarzkopf Styling Keratin Hair Mousse

Best hair mousse for hold

Schwarzkopf Styling Keratin Hair Mousse
Price: £3.80

www.boots.com

Description

Discover the Schwarzkopf Styling Keratin Mousse, enriched with hair-identical liquid keratin. It

Pros

  • Holds for up to 48 hours
  • Also protects against heat damage
  • Residue-free

Cons

  • Works best on damp hair
Schwarzkopf Styling Keratin Hair Mousse
Price: £3.80

www.boots.com

5. L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Waterfall Mousse

Best hair mousse for long hair

L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Waterfall Mousse
Price: £5.99

www.boots.com

Description

Introducing L'Oreal Elvive's Dream Lengths Waves Waterfall Mousse, your go-to for long, curly

Pros

  • Perfect for long hair
  • Keeps hair slick and smooth

Cons

  • Not suitable for short hair
L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Waterfall Mousse
Price: £5.99

www.boots.com

6. Moroccanoil Volumising Mousse

Best texturising hair mousse

Moroccanoil Volumising Mousse
Price: £16.85

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Everybody knows that Morocconoil's secret to soft and silky hair is the argan oil locked into the

Pros

  • Infused with argan oil
  • Leaves hair smooth and lightweight

Cons

  • Can leave hair oily if you use too much
Moroccanoil Volumising Mousse
Price: £16.85

www.lookfantastic.com

7. Superdrug Hair Mousse Firm Hold

Best basic hair mousse

Superdrug Hair Mousse Firm Hold
Price: £2.49

www.superdrug.com

Description

Sometimes the best hair mousse is the basic option from the high street stores - like this

Pros

  • Really great value for money
  • Firm hold for durability

Cons

  • Not as good quality as other options
Superdrug Hair Mousse Firm Hold
Price: £2.49

www.superdrug.com

8. Kérastase Densifique Mousse Densimorphose

Best hair mousse with hyaluronic acid

Kérastase Densifique Mousse Densimorphose
Price: £31.05

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Hyaluronic acid keeps hair looking plump whilst also retaining moisture to make your hair silky

Pros

  • Infused with hyaluronic acid for smoothing
  • Formulated with gluco-peptides

Cons

  • Can easily use too much
Kérastase Densifique Mousse Densimorphose
Price: £31.05

www.lookfantastic.com

What are the different types of hair mousse?

Now, when it comes to hair mousse there are loads of things to think about. To put it simply, not every single hair mousse does the same thing - and rightly so. With this in mind, it would be good to think about what you're really shopping for in a mousse before you buy it. Whether you want to smooth your hair down, pump it up or keep your curls looking fresh, here are the different types of hair mousse to think about...

Volumizing hair mousse: As it says on the tin, volumizing mousse adds lift and volume to your hair strands if you're going for a big blowout or bouncy curls. If you've got fine or flat hair, this is typically one you might reach for.

Curl-enhancing hair mousse: For our curly-haired friends, curl-enhancing hair mousse can be the secret to a good or bad hair day and is formulated to enhance natural curls or waves. These goodies that act as a hair mask will keep moisture locked in whilst taking out any unwanted frizz.

Texturizing hair mousse: Giving your hair a little va-va-voom, texturizing mousse makes tousled, beachy waves or adds texture and grip to your hair for updos or braids. They can give your hair a more textured, lived-in look.

Styling hair mousse: Hellooooooo, slick back. Grab a styling hair mousse to add hold and structure to your hair. This is where you'll get those flyaways stuck down and be able to style your hair in many different ways.

Caitlin Casey is a Senior Beauty & Fashion Products Writer for heat. She covers shopping, women’s lifestyle, popular culture as well as all things trending.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us