The best hair mousse for every hairstyle you could want

If you're looking for the secret behind perfect tresses, hair mousse might just be the game-changer you're waiting on. The humble yet mighty mousse has a multitude of functions and like its good ol' friends hair oils and serums, it's one to add to your haircare cabinet. As a hair treatment, we've rounded up the best mousse you can find right now.
Now, we all know that a good hair day might need a lot of intervention with hair tools and products but when it comes to mousse, its an easy solution that can take your 'do from a frizzy mess to va-va-voom.
Whether you're looking for a mousse for curly hair, a styling hair mousse that pumps up volume or a hair serum that keeps you slicked back, there are so many to choose from. Gone are the days of stiff, crunchy locks because today's mousse is a versatile, lightweight formula that adds volume, tames frizz, and provides the perfect foundation for any hairstyle.
So, what's the trick behind these hair goodies? Well, the airy foams are designed to hold your style in place without weighing your hair down or leaving it sticky. Basically, it's made to keep your hair looking fresh for hours. Bye-bye, messy hair.
Whether you want to get your hands on the classic Color Wow choice or are looking for an affordable L'Oreal choice, there's a hair mousse for everyone. Even curly-haired friends can enjoy this choice with our Only Curls curly hair products review so you can be stocked up. Thank us later when you have a good hair day.
Best popular hair mousse
Description
Elevate your hair game with the Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer. Experience fuller locks
Pros
- Doesn't leave residue
- Extra hydrating with bamboo extract
- Salt-free formula
Cons
- Can leave hair a little dry
Best hair mousse for curly hair
Description
The Only Curls Volumizing Hair Mousse has a lightweight, protein-rich formula that boosts volume,
Pros
- Lightweight and boosting
- Perfect for curly hair
Cons
- Not suitable for straight hair
Best hair mousse for slick back
Description
Want to perfect your slick-back look? Look to the L'Oréal Paris Elvive Styliste Mousse Non-Stop
Pros
- Works to keep hair slick
- Will hold in place for hours
Cons
- Can leave hair crunchy
Best hair mousse for hold
Description
Discover the Schwarzkopf Styling Keratin Mousse, enriched with hair-identical liquid keratin. It
Pros
- Holds for up to 48 hours
- Also protects against heat damage
- Residue-free
Cons
- Works best on damp hair
Best hair mousse for long hair
Description
Introducing L'Oreal Elvive's Dream Lengths Waves Waterfall Mousse, your go-to for long, curly
Pros
- Perfect for long hair
- Keeps hair slick and smooth
Cons
- Not suitable for short hair
Best texturising hair mousse
Description
Everybody knows that Morocconoil's secret to soft and silky hair is the argan oil locked into the
Pros
- Infused with argan oil
- Leaves hair smooth and lightweight
Cons
- Can leave hair oily if you use too much
Best basic hair mousse
Description
Sometimes the best hair mousse is the basic option from the high street stores - like this
Pros
- Really great value for money
- Firm hold for durability
Cons
- Not as good quality as other options
Best hair mousse with hyaluronic acid
Description
Hyaluronic acid keeps hair looking plump whilst also retaining moisture to make your hair silky
Pros
- Infused with hyaluronic acid for smoothing
- Formulated with gluco-peptides
Cons
- Can easily use too much
What are the different types of hair mousse?
Now, when it comes to hair mousse there are loads of things to think about. To put it simply, not every single hair mousse does the same thing - and rightly so. With this in mind, it would be good to think about what you're really shopping for in a mousse before you buy it. Whether you want to smooth your hair down, pump it up or keep your curls looking fresh, here are the different types of hair mousse to think about...
Volumizing hair mousse: As it says on the tin, volumizing mousse adds lift and volume to your hair strands if you're going for a big blowout or bouncy curls. If you've got fine or flat hair, this is typically one you might reach for.
Curl-enhancing hair mousse: For our curly-haired friends, curl-enhancing hair mousse can be the secret to a good or bad hair day and is formulated to enhance natural curls or waves. These goodies that act as a hair mask will keep moisture locked in whilst taking out any unwanted frizz.
Texturizing hair mousse: Giving your hair a little va-va-voom, texturizing mousse makes tousled, beachy waves or adds texture and grip to your hair for updos or braids. They can give your hair a more textured, lived-in look.
Styling hair mousse: Hellooooooo, slick back. Grab a styling hair mousse to add hold and structure to your hair. This is where you'll get those flyaways stuck down and be able to style your hair in many different ways.
Caitlin Casey is a Senior Beauty & Fashion Products Writer for heat. She covers shopping, women’s lifestyle, popular culture as well as all things trending.