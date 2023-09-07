These are the best tanning drops to maintain your summer glow

The best, and most underrated way of prolonging your radiant summer tan is by using the best tanning drops to add a natural glow. As we say goodbye to summer for another year, we want to look sun-kissed and tanned even when the sun starts to disappear, which means finding the best fake tan money can buy.
When you want to achieve a naturally looking tan, shopping for the best fake tanning drops is the easiest way to get into fake tanning while still maintaining a natural finish. Why are tanning drops so easy to use? Depending on whether you love a super tanned glow or you're obsessed with a subtle finish, tanning drops give you the flexibility to customise your own gradual tan so you're always left with the best results suited to your skin tone.
If you're looking to get into the world of fake tan, starting with gradual tanning products is the perfect way to slowly introduce tanning products into your current skincare routine. Gradual tan is the easiest way to see results over time rather than using anything too drastic that could potentially turn into a disaster (we've all been there).
heat's best tanning drops at a glance:
Best glowing tanning drops: Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, £28.80 on LookFantastic
Best skincare infused tanning drops: St. Tropez Luxe Tan Tonic Glow Drops, £24 on LookFantastic
Best affordable self tanning drops: Bondi Sands Self Tan Drops, £9.59 on LookFantastic
When it comes to shopping for the best face tanners, the easiest way to achieve a natural finish is to introduce some tanning drops into your existing skincare routine. Wondering what makes self-tanning drops so easy to use? It's simple. Depending on your desired finish - simply add between two to six drops into your favourite serum or moisturiser whenever you fancy adding a bronzed glow. What are you waiting for? If you're looking to shop the best self-tanning drops to achieve glowing skin, keep scrolling.
SHOP: The best tanning drops
Best glowing tanning drops
www.lookfantastic.com
Description
When it comes to gradual tan, Tan-Luxe know a thing or two about a radiant yet natural finish. The
Pros
- Super glowing formula
- Also available in a body formula
Cons
- Not advised to be used on the body
Best celebrity-loved self tanning drops
www.lookfantastic.com
Description
If there's one thing Zara McDermott knows a thing or two about, it's looking naturally bronzed and
Pros
- Available in light, medium, dark
- Infused with vitamin C to brighen
Cons
- Reviews say fragrance is a little strong
Best skincare infused self tanning drops
www.lookfantastic.com
Description
St. Tropez's Luxe Tan Tonic Glow Drops is perfect for those looking to brighten and balance the
Pros
- Rich skincare infused formula treats the skin
- Works well on all skin types
Cons
- Some reviews say product needs to be used consistently for a buildable colour
Best hydrating self tanning drops
www.beautypie.com
Description
Looking for a natural tanned finish? Introduce Beauty Pie's Awesome Bronze Self Tanning Drops into
Pros
- Hydrating formula
- Can be used alone or with moisturiser
Cons
- Glass bottle not ideal for travel
Best affordable self tanning drops
www.lookfantastic.com
Description
We know we can always turn to Bondi Sands for an even-looking tanned finish. The Self-Tan Drops
Pros
- Lightweight formula
- Customisable tan
Cons
- Some reviews say product smells quite strong
Best buildable self tanning drops
www.selfridges.com
Description
Pros
- Can be used on both the face and body
- Long-lasting formula
Cons
- Can't see when product is empty
Best self tanning drops for pale skin
www.sephora.co.uk
Description
Pros
- Available in four different shades
- Doesn't transfer onto sheets or clothing
Cons
- Subtle yet buildable results
Best serum self tanning drops
www.cultbeauty.co.uk
Description
Looking for plump, moisturised skin that looks naturally tanned? Look no further than Tan-Luxe's
Pros
- Works for sensitive skin
- Can be used as your normal hyaluronic acid serum
Cons
- Serum needs regular use
What is the best way to apply tanning drops?
If you're a newbie to the world of fake tan and you're looking to find out how to fake tan - we've created a guide to ensure your tan looks seamless and believable. When it comes to applying your tanning drops, most brands recommend that you apply 2-5 drops into your desired serum or moisturiser depending on the depth and shade you want. The more drops you add into your skincare, the darker and more glowy you will look.
What is the best way to remove fake tan?
When it comes to finding out the best way on how to remove fake tan you want to be sure you're left with a seamless, natural finish. As with gradual tan, you want to ensure your tan looks seamless and natural so remember to always wash your hands after blending the tanning drops onto your skin. To maintain the tan on your face and body, simply cleanse your skin as you would and often use an exfoliant of your choice to remove any dead skin cells and keep your tan looking fresh.