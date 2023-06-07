  1. Home
The best fake tans for every skin type out there

No sun? No problem.

by Caitlin Casey |
We have a special place in our hearts for fake tan. After one mere application, we can emerge from our bathrooms with newly-found confidence and holiday-worthy glow. Just bloody brilliant.

It's no secret that fake tan has come a long way since the noughties. Essentially, it no longer smells of biscuits or leaves nasty streak marks on our bodies and bedding. There are even face tanners made for that sensitive skin, so no more patchy noses or necks. Hallelujah.

Some of us love to keep our gradual tanners close to our hearts, whilst others love to stick to the classic mousse applicators (you can't knock it, really). But the truth is, there are all sorts of fake tans out there, whether you're looking for something subtle or want to go ultra-dark.

Our shortlist: the best fake tans

Now, not all of us want to faff around searching high and low through all of the details - so, to make it easy for you, here are our top choices. Simple.

Best overall fake tan: Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water

Best natural-looking fake tan: Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Gradual Tanning Lotion

Best fake tan mousse: St.Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse

©@theisleofparadise on Instagram

Let's be real, there's nothing better than feeling the glow of a freshly-baked fake tan application, and after a couple of hours stinking up the house you look as good as when you just came off a holiday. From light sprays to ultra-dark mousses, it's just hard to know which option is the perfect choice for you.

Whether you're an expert at-home applicator or this is your first time here (we all have to start somewhere), we've got a complete guide to the best fake tans on the market right now. From Isle of Paradise to the iconic St Moriz, there's something for everyone - and you'll feel ready to go and glow, once you've made a choice out of one of these favourites.

SHOP: The best fake tans, tried & tested

1. Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water

Best overall fake tan

isle of paradise self tanning water

Description

Tanning king Jules Von Hep created the brand Isle of Paradise, which we love. The products have

Pros

  • Applies smoothly and streak free
  • 100% vegan

Cons

  • It can be quite oily
isle of paradise self tanning water
2. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Gradual Tanning Lotion

Best natural-looking fake tan

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Natural Bronze Gradual Tanning Lotion 400ml

Description

Want to look great and smell absolutely insane? Palmer's Cocoa Butter Tanning Lotion is super easy

Pros

  • Great smell of cocoa butter
  • Really easy to use

Cons

  • Not as intense as other fake tans
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Natural Bronze Gradual Tanning Lotion 400ml
3. St.Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse

Best fake tan mousse

St.Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse 240ml

Description

We can't mention the best fake tans without including this St. Moriz's product. Thanks to its

Pros

  • Highly rated in the industry
  • Long-lasting

Cons

  • Can be difficult to scrub off
St.Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse 240ml
4. Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk

Best daily fake tan

Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk

Rrp: £7.99

Price: £5.05
Description

If you haven't already seen this gradual tanner from Bondi Sands, it's time to tune in. Known for

Pros

  • Easy application; use as a normal moisturiser
  • Light glow for everyday use

Cons

  • May need multiple layers
Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk
Rrp: £7.99

Price: £5.05
5. Crazy Angel Gradual Tan

Best fake tan for easy application

Crazy Angel Gradual Tan

Description

Applied like your everyday moisturiser, this Crazy Angel Gradual Tan is perfect for us lazy

Pros

  • Easy to apply
  • Perfect for pale skin

Cons

  • Not as intense as other products
Crazy Angel Gradual Tan
6. Bondi Sands Self Tan Oil Liquid Gold

Best fake tan with no wash-off

Bondi Sands Liquid Gold Self-Tanning Dry Oil

Rrp: £19.9

Price: £8.46
Description

Bondi Sands is infused with coconut and argan oil, this luxurious self-tan comes in a dry oil

Pros

  • Requires no wash off
  • Infused with argan oil and a coconut scent

Cons

  • Colour is gradual
Bondi Sands Liquid Gold Self-Tanning Dry Oil
Rrp: £19.9

Price: £8.46
7. James Read Sleep Mask Tan Face

Best fake tan for face

James Read Sleep Mask Face Tan

Rrp: £27.5

Price: £20.63
Description

Wake up with a gorgeous glow with the help of the James Read Sleep Mask Tan Face. This lightweight

Pros

  • Fragrance-free
  • Suits all skin tones

Cons

  • Can be quite patchy for dry skin
James Read Sleep Mask Face Tan
Rrp: £27.5

Price: £20.63
8. L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Dry Mist

Best high street fake tan

L'Oreal Fabulous Elixir Dry Mist

Description

Meet one of the high-streets most coveted fake tans: the L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning

Pros

  • Dries quickly
  • A non-sticky formula

Cons

  • Scent can be quite strong
L'Oreal Fabulous Elixir Dry Mist
9. He-Shi Express Liquid Tan

Best liquid fake tan

he-shi Express Liquid Tan

Rrp: £22

Price: £14.6
Description

This clever-working self-tanning bronzer tans on contact, giving you an instant golden colour

Pros

  • Long-lasting results
  • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free

Cons

  • Strong smell
he-shi Express Liquid Tan
Rrp: £22

Price: £14.6
10. Tanologist Self-Tan Water

Best fake tan water

Tanologist Self-Tan Water

Description

This vitamin-infused water hydrates your skin while you tan and is cruelty-free, organic and

Pros

  • Smooth glow
  • Really easy to apply

Cons

  • Not great for sensitive skin
Tanologist Self-Tan Water
11. Dove Derma Spa Summer Revived Gradual Self Tan

Best gradual fake tan

Dove Gradual Tanning Lotion

Rrp: £7.69

Price: £6.06
Description

For a gradual, natural glow, we've been reaching for the Dove Derma Spa range. Simply sweep onto

Pros

  • Fast-drying
  • Streak-free finish

Cons

  • Strong smell
Dove Gradual Tanning Lotion
Rrp: £7.69

Price: £6.06
12. Rose + Caramel Velvety Dark Olive Tanning Mousse

Best fake tan for olive skin tones

Rose & Caramel Velvety – Dark Olive Tanning Mousse (200ml)

Description

Complimentary to warmer skin tones, Rose & Caramel has created a winning bespoke formula. It has

Pros

  • No streak 
  • Velvety mousse tan

Cons

  • Do not apply moisturiser, perfume or makeup at the time of application
Rose & Caramel Velvety – Dark Olive Tanning Mousse (200ml)
Is fake tan bad for your skin?

According to Cancer Research UK, fake tan is completely safe to use.

However, it's important to remember that using fake tan doesn't protect against harmful UV rays, so always remember to apply sun cream to avoid looking like a tomato and damaging your lovely skin.

In terms of skin reactions to fake tan, some doctors recommend doing a patch test before bronzing up to check you don't have an allergic reaction to the tanner.

We hear you - you're worried about breakouts too. Don't stress - fake tan can leave your skin feeling dry, which can cause breakouts, but keeping moisturised should keep those pesky spots at bay.

Does fake tan stain?

Fake tan staining seems pretty unavoidable. Whether it's your sheets, pillowcases or your favourite white dress, it happens.

Thankfully most fake tan stains come out in a 40-degree wash. For stubborn stains on pale fabrics, try a pre-wash stain remover.

If you're planning on getting your glow on, we recommend using a dark towel and sleeping on dark sheets instead of white or light-coloured ones. Either that, or invest in a fake tan sheet protector. Genius.

Is fake tan safe when you're pregnant?

According to the NHS, using fake tanning lotions and creams is safe during pregnancy.

However, it's probably best to avoid stepping into a spray-tanning booth while you're expecting, as the effects of inhaling the chemicals used during a spray-tan are unknown.

How often should you apply fake tan?

If you're not too sure on your fake tan skills, or just want to tighten up your knowledge on how to fake tan, we've got you covered. Want to be a glowy goddess all year round? Most fake tans last between three and ten days, so if you want to be constantly bronzed, you'll probably need to apply fake tan once every 1-2 weeks.

Don't worry about how to remove fake tan either, because there are even products out there for that now too. Or, just go hard on the scrubbing in the shower, like the rest of us,

Caitlin Casey is a Senior Beauty & Fashion Products Writer for heat, Closer, and Grazia. She covers shopping, women’s lifestyle, popular culture as well as all things trending.

