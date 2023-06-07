The best fake tans for every skin type out there

We have a special place in our hearts for fake tan. After one mere application, we can emerge from our bathrooms with newly-found confidence and holiday-worthy glow. Just bloody brilliant.

It's no secret that fake tan has come a long way since the noughties. Essentially, it no longer smells of biscuits or leaves nasty streak marks on our bodies and bedding. There are even face tanners made for that sensitive skin, so no more patchy noses or necks. Hallelujah.

Some of us love to keep our gradual tanners close to our hearts, whilst others love to stick to the classic mousse applicators (you can't knock it, really). But the truth is, there are all sorts of fake tans out there, whether you're looking for something subtle or want to go ultra-dark.

Our shortlist: the best fake tans

Now, not all of us want to faff around searching high and low through all of the details - so, to make it easy for you, here are our top choices. Simple.

Best overall fake tan: Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water

Best natural-looking fake tan: Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Gradual Tanning Lotion

Best fake tan mousse: St.Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse

Let's be real, there's nothing better than feeling the glow of a freshly-baked fake tan application, and after a couple of hours stinking up the house you look as good as when you just came off a holiday. From light sprays to ultra-dark mousses, it's just hard to know which option is the perfect choice for you.

Whether you're an expert at-home applicator or this is your first time here (we all have to start somewhere), we've got a complete guide to the best fake tans on the market right now. From Isle of Paradise to the iconic St Moriz, there's something for everyone - and you'll feel ready to go and glow, once you've made a choice out of one of these favourites.

SHOP: The best fake tans, tried & tested

1. Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water Best overall fake tan Description Tanning king Jules Von Hep created the brand Isle of Paradise, which we love. The products have ... Pros Applies smoothly and streak free

100% vegan Cons It can be quite oily

100% vegan Cons It can be quite oily

2. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Gradual Tanning Lotion Best natural-looking fake tan Description Want to look great and smell absolutely insane? Palmer's Cocoa Butter Tanning Lotion is super easy ... Pros Great smell of cocoa butter

Really easy to use Cons Not as intense as other fake tans

Really easy to use Cons Not as intense as other fake tans Slide 1 of 1 View offer

3. St.Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse Best fake tan mousse Description We can't mention the best fake tans without including this St. Moriz's product. Thanks to its ... Pros Highly rated in the industry

Long-lasting Cons Can be difficult to scrub off

Long-lasting Cons Can be difficult to scrub off Slide 1 of 1 View offer

4. Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk Best daily fake tan Rrp: £ 7.99 Price: £ 5.05 Description If you haven't already seen this gradual tanner from Bondi Sands, it's time to tune in. Known for ... Pros Easy application; use as a normal moisturiser

Light glow for everyday use Cons May need multiple layers

Light glow for everyday use Cons May need multiple layers Slide 1 of 1 Rrp: £ 7.99 Price: £ 5.05 View offer

5. Crazy Angel Gradual Tan Best fake tan for easy application Description Applied like your everyday moisturiser, this Crazy Angel Gradual Tan is perfect for us lazy ... Pros Easy to apply

Perfect for pale skin Cons Not as intense as other products

Perfect for pale skin Cons Not as intense as other products Slide 1 of 1 View offer

6. Bondi Sands Self Tan Oil Liquid Gold Best fake tan with no wash-off Rrp: £ 19.9 Price: £ 8.46 Description Bondi Sands is infused with coconut and argan oil, this luxurious self-tan comes in a dry oil ... Pros Requires no wash off

Infused with argan oil and a coconut scent Cons Colour is gradual

Infused with argan oil and a coconut scent Cons Colour is gradual Slide 1 of 1 Rrp: £ 19.9 Price: £ 8.46 View offer

7. James Read Sleep Mask Tan Face Best fake tan for face Rrp: £ 27.5 Price: £ 20.63 Description Wake up with a gorgeous glow with the help of the James Read Sleep Mask Tan Face. This lightweight ... Pros Fragrance-free

Suits all skin tones Cons Can be quite patchy for dry skin

Suits all skin tones Cons Can be quite patchy for dry skin Slide 1 of 1 Rrp: £ 27.5 Price: £ 20.63 View offer

8. L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Dry Mist Best high street fake tan Description Meet one of the high-streets most coveted fake tans: the L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning ... Pros Dries quickly

A non-sticky formula Cons Scent can be quite strong

A non-sticky formula Cons Scent can be quite strong Slide 1 of 1 View offer

9. He-Shi Express Liquid Tan Best liquid fake tan Rrp: £ 22 Price: £ 14.6 Description This clever-working self-tanning bronzer tans on contact, giving you an instant golden colour ... Pros Long-lasting results

Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free Cons Strong smell

Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free Cons Strong smell Slide 1 of 1 Rrp: £ 22 Price: £ 14.6 View offer

10. Tanologist Self-Tan Water Best fake tan water Description This vitamin-infused water hydrates your skin while you tan and is cruelty-free, organic and ... Pros Smooth glow

Really easy to apply Cons Not great for sensitive skin

Really easy to apply Cons Not great for sensitive skin Slide 1 of 1 View offer

12. Rose + Caramel Velvety Dark Olive Tanning Mousse Best fake tan for olive skin tones Description Complimentary to warmer skin tones, Rose & Caramel has created a winning bespoke formula. It has ... Pros No streak

Velvety mousse tan Cons Do not apply moisturiser, perfume or makeup at the time of application

Velvety mousse tan Cons Do not apply moisturiser, perfume or makeup at the time of application Slide 1 of 1 View offer

Is fake tan bad for your skin?

According to Cancer Research UK, fake tan is completely safe to use.

However, it's important to remember that using fake tan doesn't protect against harmful UV rays, so always remember to apply sun cream to avoid looking like a tomato and damaging your lovely skin.

In terms of skin reactions to fake tan, some doctors recommend doing a patch test before bronzing up to check you don't have an allergic reaction to the tanner.

We hear you - you're worried about breakouts too. Don't stress - fake tan can leave your skin feeling dry, which can cause breakouts, but keeping moisturised should keep those pesky spots at bay.

Does fake tan stain?

Fake tan staining seems pretty unavoidable. Whether it's your sheets, pillowcases or your favourite white dress, it happens.

Thankfully most fake tan stains come out in a 40-degree wash. For stubborn stains on pale fabrics, try a pre-wash stain remover.

If you're planning on getting your glow on, we recommend using a dark towel and sleeping on dark sheets instead of white or light-coloured ones. Either that, or invest in a fake tan sheet protector. Genius.

Is fake tan safe when you're pregnant?

According to the NHS, using fake tanning lotions and creams is safe during pregnancy.

However, it's probably best to avoid stepping into a spray-tanning booth while you're expecting, as the effects of inhaling the chemicals used during a spray-tan are unknown.

How often should you apply fake tan?

If you're not too sure on your fake tan skills, or just want to tighten up your knowledge on how to fake tan, we've got you covered. Want to be a glowy goddess all year round? Most fake tans last between three and ten days, so if you want to be constantly bronzed, you'll probably need to apply fake tan once every 1-2 weeks.

Don't worry about how to remove fake tan either, because there are even products out there for that now too. Or, just go hard on the scrubbing in the shower, like the rest of us,