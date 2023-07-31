Boots launch HUGE Love Island beauty box (and it’s currently just £50)

Love Island may be famed for its spicy recouplings, hilarious challenges and a lot of talk about 'eggs in baskets', but our personal favourite bit of the hit ITV2 show is having a nosey at the dozens of beauty products adorned on every shelf in the villa.

Whether it's Samie Elishi getting 'the entire villa' hooked on the Sol de Janeiro body mists or the £6 nude lipstick Molly Marsh can't stop wearing, we are forever gobbling up every last bit of beauty intel.

Why? Because to get the Love Island lot's approval it must 1) be long-wearing enough to survive the Mallorca sun 2) look great on camera 3) ensure you look babein' in front of everyone you fancy 4) be the best out of literally 292012 potential products. Plus when they're getting ready night after night after night, the Islanders really know the beauty products worth having.

Luckily for us, Love Island's official beauty partner, Boots has launched a bumper box of villa-approved beauty products just in time for the show's finale. With 15 items worth a total of £212, you can snap up the entire box for just FIFTY BRITISH POUNDS. A bargain if you ask us.

Boots x Love Island Beauty Box

Especially when the box includes a full-sized Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm worth £46. 😱

The bumper selection also includes hero beauty items including a Sol de Janeiro Body Mist, a Too Faced Lip Injection Plumping Glossm a Origins Mega-Mushroom Toner and a Huda Beauty Power Bullet in the shade Sweet Cheeks.

A beauty box that's this much of a steal won't hang around for long, so make sure you get it now while it's hot. Don't dilly-dally, huns! A Love Island-approved beauty routine awaits.

What's in the box: