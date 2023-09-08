Can you tan through fake tan? Here’s what the experts say

When it comes to tanning there are multiple questions we have, one being - can you tan through fake tan?

Summer is here (well, sort of), and whilst the weather stays temperamental, we rely on the help of our trusty fake tan to give us that temporary glow.

Whilst this is great to jump ahead with the best fake tan, it is important not to forget that most tanners don’t include SPF, so you will need to remember to top up whilst bathing in the heat.

Claire Lambert, Skinny Tan’s Resident Tanning Expert says: “Always try to use a SPF that is not oil based as this will fade your fake tan. A waterproof one is always a good idea too if you are planning on going for a dip in the pool!”

We spoke to Claire all about the dos and don’ts, and her top tips for natural tanning safety.

How do I protect my fake tan on holiday?

"I suggest you apply a full tan before your holiday and then use Fake Tan combining SPFs to top up your tan each morning before going out in the sun. Skinny Tan has a sun care range called Protect & Glow which combines really high-grade SPF with gradual tanner and they are great to take on holiday with you when you want to protect your skin while providing a buildable tan result! You need to make sure you are always wearing your SPFs and try to get a waterproof sun cream which will protect your tan a bit too."

Young woman applying sunscreen on female friend's shoulder sitting in motorboat during sunny day ©Getty

Does fake tan have spf? Should you wear sunscreen with fake tan?

Claire goes on to say "I will always advise anyone to use an SPF, especially when going on holiday. A glow can really build confidence, so a fake tan before hitting the beach is a huge yes from me! I tend to apply a gradual tanning moisturiser each evening after a shower to help keep my fake tan topped up after a day in the water. One of the best range of products I have ever come across is the Protect & Glow range by Skinny Tan; this combines an SPF with a built-in gradual tanner! I’d apply this in the morning, wash my hands and then continue throughout the day with a standard SPF."

Safe tanning dos:

Hydrate your skin! Drink plenty of water and moisturise every day – and for an added colour boost, moisturise with a daily gradual tanner. Remember a tan lasts longer on hydrated skin!

Self-tanning don’ts:

Miss the basics before any fake tan application! You want to exfoliate your skin, remove any unwanted hair 24/48 hours before to allow your pores to close (avoiding those little dotty marks,) and moisturise your driest areas – including ankles, knees, elbows and hands.

You should always exfoliate prior to applying fake tan - this will ensure you are tanning smooth clean skin (rather than dead skin) with no lingering shedding skin cells that could cause the fake tan to look uneven or patchy. It will also help your fake tan to last longer!

Beauty, spa and healthy skin concept - woman cleans skin of the body with coffee scrub in bathroom. ©Getty

Before we wrap this up, it’s always good to refresh the top tips on how to fake tan, because let’s face it, it’s not always the easiest.

When starting “I tend to advise people to start on the areas that don’t tan as well as the rest of the body - for some this could be their chest or shins etc. This will give that area time to dry whilst you continue with the rest of your body, enabling you to return to that area and reapply a second layer to help build up the colour.

When applying your tan you should use circular motions with your mitt so that you’re blending the formula as best as possible. A great tip Claire shares is “I like to use a tanning application brush to finish to buff in the tan around the more difficult areas like ankles, wrists, hands, and the hairline, not forgetting the ears too! A brush enables you to really blend in the tan for a flawless natural finish.

So, before you jet away on your holidays and get your tan on and make sure you’re prepped and ready to go. Remember to get your skin base perfected, buy yourself a gradual tanner to prolong your glow and most importantly, always apply a high SPF.