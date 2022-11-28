Demi Jones has found a dupe for Charlotte Tilbury’s Contour Wand (and it’s just £6)

Tutorials of Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Contour Wand have been viewed an impressive 480M times on TikTok thanks to its superb blend-ability and the fact it gives you chiselled cheekbones that would give Gigi Hadid a run for her money.

Yep, the £29 liquid contour product is having a moment and despite its expensive price tag, we've never needed a make-up product more. (Apart from when Love Island's Mary Bedford recommended Weleda Skin Food for a gleamy primer, but shh! Details!)

However, Love Island's Demi Jones is here to save the day as she's found a hard-working dupe for the fraction of the price.

Enter, Maybelline's Eraser Wand (£5.35), the age-old classic concealer which can double up as a contour product if you opt for a darker shade.

Speaking exclusively to heat, Demi shared, "Recently, I bought the Charlotte Tilbury Contour Wand which I love, but do you know what I feel like the Maybelline Eraser (£5.41) is an amazing dupe. The Charlotte Tilbury wands are going wild on TikTok, but for the sake of 25 quid, I'd rather get my five-pound Maybelline Eraser!

"It's like a concealer. but I use a darker shade as a contour. It's honestly just as good."

Well, consider us SOLD.

It even has the same built-in sponge applicator which makes blending a doddle. Plus with a saving of over £23(!) you really can't go wrong.

Demi also shared how she is generally a huge fan of drugstore dupes, "I'm not big on spending loads of money on make-up" and shared how her everyday foundation is from Maybelline, also.

"I still use my Maybelline Fit Me foundation, six pounds and I've literally never changed!"

Thank you Demi for showing that we don't need to dip into our overdraft for a flawless make-up finish. We salute you, pal.