We’ve found the best Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream dupes on the internet

We all know and love the iconic Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream for being a staple in our skincare and make-up routine. The iconic base is known for deeply hydrating and giving the skin that ultimate post-facial glow we're all craving.

Charlotte Tilbury began her career as a make-up artist creating looks for famous models, fashion shows and campaigns. The legendary make-up artist used to mix together her secret recipe moisturiser until models and celebrities named the product 'Charlotte's Secret Magic Cream' and demanded to know how it created such instant results. Since starting her brand in 2013, we can now all discover the wonder of Magic Cream.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream View offer Charlotte Tilbury

What dupes give Magic Cream a run for its money?

We all love the original icon, but £75 can be a bit steep for us gals who have bills to pay. Luckily for you, we've found some killer dupes that give very similar results to the famous cream without pulling too hard on the purse strings.

Finding an exact dupe can be challenging but the trick is to search for a moisturiser that has the same ingredients to guarantee that a product can perform in a similar way.

Thanks to the magic of TikTok, we have discovered a couple of new products that compare to Charlotte's original moisturiser.

Shop: The best Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream dupes

We've done what we do best and put together a selection of our favourite dupes that compare to the original Magic Cream...

Revolution Pro Miracle Cream View offer Revolution's sell-out Miracle Cream is a much-loved dupe for Magic Cream, with over 9.8 million views on TikTok. With skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and shea butter, it aims to transform dull complexions in just four weeks. It's FINALLY back in stock, so get it while it's hot.

Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre Moisturiser View offer Embryolisse A make-up artist icon. Embryolisse is a backstage classic, used to create the ultimate base, especially suiting those with sensitive skin. This moisturiser and primer duo is water-based and full of essential vitamins that instantly plump the skin, ideal to use before applying make-up.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream View offer Kiehl's Another timeless classic that's also great for those with blemish-prone skin. This moisturiser creates the perfect moisturised base whilst treating any active spots due to the addition of one of our favourite ingredients: Salicylic Acid.

Bondi Sands Daydream Whipped Moisturiser View offer Bondi Sands We often think of Bondi Sands for their faultless tanning range but recently they bought out an impressive skincare line and it definitely doesn't disappoint. This moisturiser has a whipped texture and can be your best friend if you're in the market for a light and hydrating, moisturising cream - perfect for the warmer months.

The Body Shop Vitamin E Moisturiser View offer The Body Shop A gentle yet hydrating moisturiser to comfort and soothe. This cream focuses on one very important ingredient designed to intensely hydrate and protect both dry and sensitive skin types.

What makes magic cream so great?

It's a moisturising cream that creates an ideal base for make-up. With a blend of key ingredients that improve the skin's texture, provides instant hydration whilst creating the perfect radiant base to wear under your make-up or for days you fancy going make-up free.

What are the key ingredients in Magic Cream?

After many years of Charlotte mixing her secret recipe, we now know what key ingredients are in Magic Cream and why it works wonders.

Hyaluronic Acid - instantly hydrates

Vitamin C and E - softens and brightens

Shea Butter - soothes and comforts