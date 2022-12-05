TikTok has found a £9.99 Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk dupe and WOW

The name Charlotte Tilbury is synonymous with two things. Firstly, the make-up artist who, so they say, whipped up her Magic Cream at catwalk shows to help hydrate models' dry, tired skin. Secondly, the infamous Pillow Talk (£26). It's just a fact of make-up life.

Like the face cream, Charlotte's Pillow Talk shade was initially mixed by hand backstage for every celeb you can think of. This is before the make-up guru finally bottled the wonder colour, creating a universally flattering pink. Can you believe that three Pillow Talk products are sold every minute across the globe? Wowza.

The beauty brain box first gave us the shade of our dreams in the form of the Pillow Talk lip liner, then came the Pillow Talk lipstick, cheek colours and STUNNING palettes. It's iconic.

As much as we love the original Pillow Talk shade by CT, we're on the hunt for a cheap and cheerful alternative, that does the job bang on. And, of course, what better than to find those dupes on TikTok, duh.

Thanks to viral videos, we've found the most accurate and also most affordable options. This means you can get that plump Pillow Talk look without breaking the bank - including a very attractive L'Oreal dupe that's just £9.99

So, if you're looking to flaunt the gorgeous colour but don't quite have the budget, we've listed the best dupes on the market that are scary close to the real thing.

In a hurry? Here are our top picks for the best Pillow Talk dupes

Who is Charlotte Tilbury?

Charlotte Tilbury is a British make-up artist who's well known for her work with celebrities like Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian West, Gisele Bündchen and Amal Clooney. She regularly appears at various Fashion Weeks across the globe. Charlotte is the show make-up director for brands such as Prada, Miu Miu, McQueen, Chloe and more.

She launched her eponymous beauty brand in 2013 and has seen huge success. It's now being stocked in Harvey Nichols, Harrods, Fenwick's, Sephora and Nordstrom. The award-winning brand also has a host of standalone stores all over the world and continues to grow year after year.

While her products (including the setting spray we CAN NOT get enough of) are amazing, they do come with a luxury price tag, which means many of us may never have experienced the wonder of Pillow Talk, or can't afford to replenish it every time your favourite product runs out.

In celebration of the dreamy pink lip, we've rounded up all of the best Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk dupes that will satisfy your craving for a fashionable pout, and a charge-free overdraft.

And, if you're wondering just how we rounded up these bargain Pillow Talk dupe finds, well, reader, we'll have you know that we painstakingly pored through the internet, matching these high-street shades to Charlotte's much sought-after PT. After that, we then checked the customer reviews - picking one for you to represent the masses - and pulled out any special features about the products, including any celebs that love the products (AHEM, Kate Moss).

The best dupes for Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Pillow Talk lip collection

Okay, this option has been trending on TikTok for being such an affordable choice - ahem, under £10 to be exact. For a fraction of the original price, this gives a matte silky finish, so you know you're going to be looking stun. Review: "I bought this lipstick and it is great. It is super easy to apply, glides well, is comfortable to wear and does not dry my lips at all. It lasted all day, even after eating. I really recommend it. I will definitely buy another shade.

Editor's Pick: Best overall Pillow Talk dupe This feels like a balm and leaves lips super hydrated, but gives you comfortable all-day wear. Win-win. Plus, you may be a fan of a lip liner over your entire lips but, if we're honest, this full-size lipstick is just better value for money. Review: "I bought this as my Charlotte Tilbury Pillow talk had snapped off and I was looking for a low-budget dupe. This has not disappointed me. The shade is beautiful and is a lovely rich colour. It glides on your lips and feels comfortable I am very happy with it."

Best long-lasting Pillow Talk dupe As with many of our products this year, this dupe gained fame on TikTok, as a "bang on" dupe that is only £5. The rich and velvety formula is so nourishing, your lips with thank you for it. Review: "Lovely formula and has good staying power. The colour is a really good match for Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk'."

Best Pillow Talk dupe lip liner This quality lip liner is not only a quarter of the price, but it's so close to the Pillow Talk shade that no one will ever know. The difference lies in the texture – where Charlotte Tilbury retains its super softness, the L'Oreal pencil is slightly firmer – but it's a fab swap if you need to be thrifty without compromising quality. Yes, you might go through the product quicker than a lipstick, but for just £3.99 a pop, you won't mind. Review: "Exact dupe for the Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk lip pencil. Glides on so smoothly it's amazing and I think the colour Dusty Rose would suit absolutely anyone."

Best long-lasting Pillow Talk dupe This creamy, lightweight crayon from Revlon has a long-lasting, matte finish that mimics the iconic Pillow Talk shade. Create a precise lip look with this crayon that can be used as both a lipstick and lip liner. This product features nourishing 'mango seed oil' to keep the lips feeling hydrated but the colour lasts all day. Review: "The texture of the crayon is soft and creamy and makes my lips feel really hydrated and nourished and it is totally comfortable to wear."

Best nourishing Pillow Talk dupe In a shade selected by icon Kate Moss, this quality lipstick is a quarter of the price and a great light shade alternative to Pillow Talk. The finish is less matte, nourishes the lips superbly and the longevity is great, too. Review: "I wear this every day over the top of a 24-hour stay lipstick. It's a warm natural colour without being too washed out or pale it gives a nice glow and I love it and have used it for over a year!"

Best matte Pillow Talk dupe The ultimate pink shade, this Pillow Talk dupe is super long-lasting and won't smudge! An intense matte colour, this crayon comes with a built-in sharpener, could it be any more perfect? Review: "Top up constantly with this lipstick! The best colour and formula I've ever had. Love it!"

Best creamy Pillow Talk dupe The texture of this lippy is gorgeously creamy - it feels more like a balm. It's long-lasting and doesn't dry out your lips and is a brilliant Charlotte Tilbury lipstick dupe. The drawback? It doesn't last too well while eating but, if we're totally honest, what lipstick really does? And, NYX is a cruelty-free brand, which is always a bonus. Review: "Wow! Review: "Love this range, which is quite hard to find now in store. This is one of my two favourites. Great colour and texture, elegant, stylish packaging too. Bargain for the price, better than many more expensive brands. The matte texture holds colour very well, but is not dry."

Best multi-wear Pillow Talk dupe Precise, professional and plumping, this creamy-textured lip liner blends seamlessly into your lip colour. This is a gorgeous little pencil that will have you hooked. Review: "It's a lovely and creamy lip liner. Goes on very well. The colour goes with all types of nude liquid and normal lipstick. Works well using all over the lips and just topping it with a clear gloss. Would definitely recommend the lipliner."

Verdict: The best Pillow Talk dupe

Our round-up is full of great Pillow Talk dupes, all at amazing price points and reputable quality but we've got to pick a fave. After careful consideration and endless testing, the best Pillow Talk dupe we just can't resist is, theL'Oreal Paris Color Riche Satin lipstick in 630 Beige A Nu ! Super velvety and hydrating, it's the perfect creamy formula and of course, the perfect Pillow Talk pink, at under £6 we're obsessed.

How to get the perfect pout

Step one - prep your lips

Exfoliate your lips with a sugar scrub or a damp, clean toothbrush to remove any dead skin. Keep them hydrated by using a nourishing lip balm. This will give you the perfect base for your look.

Step two - go for the long haul

Applying a little concealer before your colour not only makes it last longer, but gives an even shade all over. Use a lip brush to do this.

Step three - lip liner

Use a lip liner to give you the perfect outline, creating a polished lip look. Trace over your natural lip line with a similar colour.

Step four - it's lippy time

Using a brush to apply the lipstick gives you a more precise hand, building up the colour to achieve your desired finish.

Step five - finishing touches