Ekin-Su wore this stunnin’ red lipstick to the NTAs and we’re obsessed

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and partner Davide Sanclimenti were seeing looking as loved up as ever as the pair recently graced the NTAs red carpet in their matching all-black outfits and we loved to see it.
Ekin-Su looked as chic in a black, off-shoulder dress covered in jewels paired with a statement, bright red lip which instantly caught our eye.
Thankfully, Krystal Dawn Ekin's go-to MUA shared the make-up breakdown she used following the awards night. Krystal revealed that she used the Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Colour (£22) to create Ekin's statement red carpet look.
SHOP: Ekin-Su's Statement Red Lipstick
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Colour
Create an eye-catching look with one swipe. This liquid lipstick is designed to last 12 hours without feeling dry or looking dull. Worry that liquid lipsticks can feel heavy? The Stunna Liquid Lip promises to feel weightless and smooth on the lips whilst the colour looks super vibrant and long lasting.
Wondering what other make-up Ekin-Su wore to the NTAs? If like us, you were obsessed with Ekin's make-up look for the awards show, you can shop all of the goodies below and recreate her make-up look - perfect for a date night.
SHOP: Ekin-Su's NTAs make-up look
Ekin-Su's NTA's make-up look
1. Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base
This iconic priming base promises to hydrate and plump the skin to look its best before applying foundation and will keep your make-up in place throughout the day.
2. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
If you haven't heard of this product yet, where have you been? This multi-use product boosts the complexion to add that supermodel glow we're all craving. Apply as a primer, mix it in with your foundation or add on top as a glowing highlight.
3. NARS Cosmetics Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation
A perfect base for looking camera ready. If you're looking for a foundation with a radiant glow but with medium to buildable coverage, this is one to try.
4. bPerfect Bronze & Define Shape Stick
Create killer contours with this creamy, blendable stick from bPerfect. Choose from six shades to find your ideal colour designed to mimic a natural shadow and add a bronzed glow.
5. Ardell Wispies False Lashes Multipack
The Ardell Wispies are iconic when it comes to false lashes and look gorj with any make-up look - get fluttery lashes in an instant.
6. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
Don't worry about your make-up moving with Charlotte's Setting Spray, your look promises to stay in place all day and night.