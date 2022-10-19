Ekin-Su wore this stunnin’ red lipstick to the NTAs and we’re obsessed

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and partner Davide Sanclimenti were seeing looking as loved up as ever as the pair recently graced the NTAs red carpet in their matching all-black outfits and we loved to see it.

Ekin-Su looked as chic in a black, off-shoulder dress covered in jewels paired with a statement, bright red lip which instantly caught our eye.

Thankfully, Krystal Dawn Ekin's go-to MUA shared the make-up breakdown she used following the awards night. Krystal revealed that she used the Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Colour (£22) to create Ekin's statement red carpet look.

SHOP: Ekin-Su's Statement Red Lipstick

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Colour View offer Fenty Beauty Create an eye-catching look with one swipe. This liquid lipstick is designed to last 12 hours without feeling dry or looking dull. Worry that liquid lipsticks can feel heavy? The Stunna Liquid Lip promises to feel weightless and smooth on the lips whilst the colour looks super vibrant and long lasting.

Wondering what other make-up Ekin-Su wore to the NTAs? If like us, you were obsessed with Ekin's make-up look for the awards show, you can shop all of the goodies below and recreate her make-up look - perfect for a date night.