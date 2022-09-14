Love Island’s Ekin-Su teases Davide reality show release date and it’s SOON

Back in August when Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners of Love Island 2022, it's safe to say that they left viewers up and down the country wanting MORE. More of the passionate, dramatic relationship that we got to watch unfold for eight glorious weeks and to see how they would take to the real world.

Luckily for us, soon after they exited the villa, ITV was quick to notice the fan love for Ekin-Su and Davide, announcing that they would have their own spin-off show post-villa.

Little details were revealed, however on Tuesday night, as she was getting ready for her Oh Polly show at New York Fashion Week, Ekin spilled the beans on her and Davide's reality show and we were relieved to hear that its coming VERY soon.

When does Ekin-Su and Davide's TV show start?

In a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Ekin answered a fan who asked, "When is your and Davide show out?", she then went on to give us the juicy details saying, "So guys it's out in November, so filming soon and out in November. Stay tuned it's going to be sick."

Ekin-Su revealed that her and Davide's TV show will hit our screens in November ©Instagram/Ekin-Su

So there you have it. We FINALLY know that Ekin and Davide will be returning to our screens in November and we can look forward to seeing how the couple are getting on outside of the villa.

What is Ekin-Su and Davide's TV show about?

Back in August the couple made an appearance on Channel 4′s The Big Breakfast. Talking about their planned upcoming show they revealed to co-hosts Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu that they will be going back to their homes of Turkey and Italy to introduce each other to where their families are from.

Davide said, "We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey, so one week in Italy and one week in Turkey. It is going to be on ITV2, so it is going to be our own programme."

"You're going on a trip and we get to come with you?" AJ replied, to which Ekin-Su responded, "Yes! It'll be all real, you know, fighting and I'll be cooking for him, he'll be cooking for me. It'll be like two cultures meeting."

How can I watch Ekin-Su and Davide's TV show?

Although the exact air date hasn't been confirmed yet, we know Ekin-Su and Davide's TV show will air on ITV2. This means that it will also be available on the ITV Hub.

This isn't the first big venture for Ekin-Su outside the villa as she released her own collection with Oh Polly which debuted earlier this month.

In a recent post on Instagram, Ekin shared a video of her and Davide in front of her Oh Polly billboard in Times Square with the heartfelt caption, "Since I was a little girl I would always dream about New York and how much I wanted to be on Times Square. I truly believe in faith and being a good person in life. Having dreams and working hard. Never giving up. What ever happened in life I never gave up. Never complained even when things weren't going well...

"I'm extremely grateful for everyone around me. All the love all the beautiful support and of course the @ohpolly team. My biggest supporter is you @davidesancli I love you so much❤️"