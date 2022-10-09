Gemma Owen talks timeless outfits, not being a people pleaser and the beauty products she stole from the villa

We love a bit of self-care and all this time at home has really given us an excuse to look after ourselves inside and out. Each week, we'll be asking the celeb lot to share their Sunday self-care routines, because taking care of yourself is more important than ever.

This week it's all about Gemma Owen, this year's Love Island runner-up, alongside (now official) boyfriend Luca Bish. Despite already having famous connections before entering the villa (her dad is none other than football legend Michael Owen), the 19-year-old has cemented herself as a star in her own right, thanks to her classy style, no-nonsense advice and cool-as-a-cucumber attitude.

Soon after leaving the villa, she signed a massive deal to become PrettyLittleThing's newest ambassador and has already brought out her first edit, jam-packed with sexy yet chic wardrobe staples. With sizes ranging from 4-30, there's something for every body shape and budget, too.

Gemma chats exclusively to heat about wellness hacks, Love Islands beauty secrets and exactly what she orders from Starbucks...

On self-care

It's only been a few months since the show ended, so inevitably self-care days are few and far between, but what is Gemma's idea of ultimate self-care?

"I'm not a skincare sort of self-care girl," Gemma laughs, "I'm quite easy with all of that."

"For me, self-care is spending time with my horses, with my pets, with my family and just having a really really chilled day. Spending time with my family is really important, whether that's going for a nice meal, seeing family friends, watching a really good series... anything really!"

On Love Island beauty

We need to know: how did Gemma look so great despite the heat of the Mallorca sun and 39203 HD cameras dotted around the villa? Drop the make-up deatz, immediately.

"Throughout the daytime, it was pretty chill as you can imagine as you sweat it all off anyway! So I'd just fill in my eyebrows, a little bit of mascara and a bit of bronzer and that was it really. The same with nighttime, I'm not really a heavy make-up wearer. I'm not that good at make-up, so I tried to keep it natural, though I do like a kind of cat eye thing going on.

"The girls were really good in the villa, we'd always help each other out with our hair and make-up, or say, 'can you do my hair this day?' I got the girls to do my hair all the time! You definitely pick up little tips and tricks."

The show was sponsored by Boots and as a result, the Islanders had access to cupboards and cupboards of beauty products. Quite literally our dream come true. Were there any products so good that they made it into Gemma's suitcase?

Gemma whispers, "There are maybe a few Fenty products that may have done..."

The star kept pretty shtum about the specifics but was spotted applying Fenty's Beauty Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint (£44) in the villa. Don't worry Gem, we won't tell.

On her style

"My style is a little bit sexy, but classy timeless pieces that never really go out of style. I don't like to hop onto a lot of trends, I just know what I like and I stick to it. I like wearing a sort of businesswoman smart, sophisticated blazer, that's always my go-to.

What was her inspiration when choosing clothes for her edit?

"It's basically me in an edit. It's very neutral, classy elegance and there is something there for everyone. There are lots of timeless pieces that are perfect for autumn and winter coming up.

"My favourite piece is probably the blazer you can wear as a dress or with some cycling shorts. Or there's this gorgeous sort of khaki, olivey two-piece which is stunning. I can't choose between those two, but all of it is insane."

On wellness habits

"Definitely exercise, I always have to do something. Whether that be going to the gym, going for a run or training on the horse, training in the morning just sets up the day perfectly for me and it's what I love to do. It really clears my head and gives me the best mindset."

On really great advice

"The best advice I've been given is just not caring about too many people's opinions. If you're happy, then that's the main thing. You'll never be truly happy if you care too much about what other people think and you're trying to please other people. That's definitely a piece of advice I've used a lot since coming out [ of Love Island ] ."

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? I'm all for that police/army/FBI kind of show, so anything like that.

How do you like your cuppa? I don't like any hot drinks. If I go to Starbucks, I get a caramel frappuccino with no cream or coffee.

Go-to loungewear brand? Definitely PLT.

Favourite face mask? Anything that's refreshing and will get rid of my eye bags!

Go-to takeaway order? I'd have to go for an Indian and I love chicken tikka masala and coconut rice.