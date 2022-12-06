Jenna Ortega’s make-up artist reveals all the products used for Wednesday Addams (including a £6 lip balm)

In case you haven't noticed, #gothgirl is currently trending on TikTok, thanks to none other than Miss Wednesday Addams. That's right, the character who first appeared on our screens in the early 90s is back (and iconic as ever) bringing with her the dark and gloomy goth glam aesthetic. TY, Netflix.

After an eight-hour binge, it's safe to say we ran to the internet to find out exactly what products were used to create the dead-but-glowy, soft goth glam look that Jenna Ortega effortlessly flaunted - and we weren't disappointed.

The show's make-up artist Tara McDonald has answered all the internet's questions, revealing everything used on Wednesday, from the lip products to the eyes and even contour. We've outlined every single product below, to help you get that perfect moody goth girl aesthetic. Thank us later.

Wednesday Addams lip products: 1. MAC, Lip Pencil Nightmoth Buy now MAC's Nightmoth lip liner is the secret weapon behind Wednesday's dark pout. MUA Tara McDonald says she used Nightmoth to line the lips and blend it in with a balm for a more natural-looking result. Nightmoth is currently out of stock everywhere, but keep checking back for stock updates. 2. Dr. PAWPAW Ultimate Red Balm 25ml Buy now To finish up the lip, Tara McDonald blended Dr PAWPAW's ultimate red balm to hydrate and tint the lips.