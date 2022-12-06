Jenna Ortega’s make-up artist reveals all the products used for Wednesday Addams (including a £6 lip balm)

In case you haven't noticed, #gothgirl is currently trending on TikTok, thanks to none other than Miss Wednesday Addams. That's right, the character who first appeared on our screens in the early 90s is back (and iconic as ever) bringing with her the dark and gloomy goth glam aesthetic. TY, Netflix.
After an eight-hour binge, it's safe to say we ran to the internet to find out exactly what products were used to create the dead-but-glowy, soft goth glam look that Jenna Ortega effortlessly flaunted - and we weren't disappointed.
The show's make-up artist Tara McDonald has answered all the internet's questions, revealing everything used on Wednesday, from the lip products to the eyes and even contour. We've outlined every single product below, to help you get that perfect moody goth girl aesthetic. Thank us later.
Wednesday Addams lip products:
1. MAC, Lip Pencil Nightmoth
MAC's Nightmoth lip liner is the secret weapon behind Wednesday's dark pout. MUA Tara McDonald says she used Nightmoth to line the lips and blend it in with a balm for a more natural-looking result. Nightmoth is currently out of stock everywhere, but keep checking back for stock updates.
2. Dr. PAWPAW Ultimate Red Balm 25ml
To finish up the lip, Tara McDonald blended Dr PAWPAW's ultimate red balm to hydrate and tint the lips.
Wednesday Addams eye products:
1. MAC Brown Script Eyeshadow
To start off, this warm-tone brown was used as a base for Wednesday's dark eye.
2. MAC Carbon Eyeshadow
Next, MAC carbon was applied to the lower lash line for a dark, hollowing effect.
3. MAC Eyeshadow Glitch In The Matrix
Finally, this sparkly metallic shadow was used in combination with MAC Carbon on the upper lash line to complete Wednesday's soft goth glam.
Wednesday Addams contour:
1. MAC Sculpting Powder Pro Palette Refill Pan, Sculpt
MAC's Sculpt was used as the lighter contour shade on Jenna's cheeks.
2. MAC Sculpting Powder Pro Palette Refill Pan, Shadowy
And MAC's Shadowy was used as the darker contour for those Hollywood-sculpted cheekbones.