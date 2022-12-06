  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Beauty

Jenna Ortega’s make-up artist reveals all the products used for Wednesday Addams (including a £6 lip balm)

It's giving moody glam.

jenna-ortega-wednesday-addams
by Marina Avraam |
Posted

In case you haven't noticed, #gothgirl is currently trending on TikTok, thanks to none other than Miss Wednesday Addams. That's right, the character who first appeared on our screens in the early 90s is back (and iconic as ever) bringing with her the dark and gloomy goth glam aesthetic. TY, Netflix.

After an eight-hour binge, it's safe to say we ran to the internet to find out exactly what products were used to create the dead-but-glowy, soft goth glam look that Jenna Ortega effortlessly flaunted - and we weren't disappointed.

The show's make-up artist Tara McDonald has answered all the internet's questions, revealing everything used on Wednesday, from the lip products to the eyes and even contour. We've outlined every single product below, to help you get that perfect moody goth girl aesthetic. Thank us later.

Wednesday Addams lip products:

1. MAC, Lip Pencil Nightmoth

MAC, Lip Pencil Nightmoth

Buy now

MAC's Nightmoth lip liner is the secret weapon behind Wednesday's dark pout. MUA Tara McDonald says she used Nightmoth to line the lips and blend it in with a balm for a more natural-looking result. Nightmoth is currently out of stock everywhere, but keep checking back for stock updates.

2. Dr. PAWPAW Ultimate Red Balm 25ml

Dr. PAWPAW Ultimate Red Balm 25ml

Buy now

To finish up the lip, Tara McDonald blended Dr PAWPAW's ultimate red balm to hydrate and tint the lips.

Wednesday Addams eye products:

1. MAC Brown Script Eyeshadow

MAC Brown Script Eyeshadow

Buy now

To start off, this warm-tone brown was used as a base for Wednesday's dark eye.

2. MAC Carbon Eyeshadow

MAC Carbon Eyeshadow

Buy now

Next, MAC carbon was applied to the lower lash line for a dark, hollowing effect.

3. MAC Eyeshadow Glitch In The Matrix

MAC Eyeshadow Glitch In The Matrix

Buy now

Finally, this sparkly metallic shadow was used in combination with MAC Carbon on the upper lash line to complete Wednesday's soft goth glam.

Wednesday Addams contour:

1. MAC Sculpting Powder Pro Palette Refill Pan, Sculpt

MAC Sculpting Powder Pro Palette Refill Pan, Sculpt

Buy now

MAC's Sculpt was used as the lighter contour shade on Jenna's cheeks.

2. MAC Sculpting Powder Pro Palette Refill Pan, Shadowy

MAC Sculpting Powder Pro Palette Refill Pan, Shadowy

Buy now

And MAC's Shadowy was used as the darker contour for those Hollywood-sculpted cheekbones.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
We love pop!