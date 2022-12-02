Maybelline’s £12.99 dupe for Hollywood Flawless Filter has arrived, but is it actually as good?

It's fair to say that Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter (£36) has the world in a chokehold. The multi-purpose gleamy formula can be used as a primer, foundation and highlighter and is loved by all the celeb lot, including Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss. I have been using it for over a year now (still going strong with the same bottle!) and it's my favourite for that just-been-to-a-fancy-Cotswolds-spa gleam that I am forever trying to emulate.

So when Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind 4-In-1 Perfector Glow Foundation (£12.99) finally launched in the UK and promises all the glowy benefits of the original I had to try it. Especially when it's just £12.99 - almost a third of the price of Charlotte Tilbury. More money for spicy margs and Adanola leggings, amirite?

In the name of journalism, I tried both the Maybelline 4 in 1 Glow and the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter side by side and here are the surprising results...

The main difference is the applicator, Maybelline's 4 in One Glow has its iconic sponge head (the same as loved Anti Age Eraser Concealer, £7) whilst, Charlotte Tilbury uses a chubby wand. I loved the cushiony feel of the sponge and it feels very comforting on my skin, especially when doing your make-up at the crack of dawn (read: 8 am.) You do get slightly more control of the product used with the wand, but it's definitely a dealbreaker.

Now for the actual product - it is very hard to tell the difference and both give a delicious, lit-within look. What a day. After consulting my housemate, the Hollywood Flawless Filter is a teeny tiny bit more glowy, but after painting each side of my face with each product, most people would fail to see any difference. In fact, I could run to Sainsbury's Local for my daily snack and no one would bat an eyelid.

I was impressed with the coverage from Maybelline's 4 In 1 Glow which covered any redness while still feeling ultra-lightweight. I would personally use this underneath foundation and perhaps a bit on my cheekbones as a glossy highlighter, but it also makes the perfect skin base for holidays and fun in the sun.

Now let's talk shades. I used the lightest shade '01 Light' in the video which was the perfect colour for my skin tone, despite naturally having a bit of a tan. I would say go down a shade or two, which is something people noted in the review section, too.

Is Maybelline's 4 in 1 Glow worth it?

Yes, yes and YES. Save your pennies and get yourself Maybelline's superb Glow Perfector.