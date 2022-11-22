All the celebs who swear by Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter

Gigi Hadid

If there is anyone we're going to take beauty tips from it has to be Miss Gigi Hadid. The model revealed ALL her beauty and makeup essentials in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video and we're obsessed with the fact that she mixes together a couple of Charlotte Tilbury products to create the perfect base for her makeup. She starts with the Wonder Glow (£40) and then of course goes in with the Hollywood Flawless Filter. "I really like a base that doesn't look dry, so I like a bit of a glow but I obviously don't want to look oily," she reveals.