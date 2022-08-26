How to get natural looking eyelash extensions

Sometimes, all it takes is a little bit of mascara for us to feel way more confident. However, it's no secret that wearing and removing mascara every day takes its toll on our delicate lashes.

Which is why genius treatments such as false lashes, lash, lifts and tints and eyelash extensions have been created. Thank you beauty gods.

What if you were able to have beautiful and fluttery eyelashes twenty four hours a day or seven days a week (well, with maintenance), just like Love Island's Indiyah Pollack or Kim Kardashian.

Eyelash extensions are notoriously a bit boujee and glam, but achieving natural eyelash extensions are on the rise and we've got everything you need to know about what to expect from your eyelash appointment and what to ask your eyelash technician if you want to keep things looking more natural.

What to expect from an eyelash extension appointment?

We spoke to Hannah Walker, Eyelash Technician at RAWR’s Rathbone Place Salon, who took us through what to expect when you arrive for your

"Each appointment will start with a consultation to determine which lash look our client would like to achieve. We will then choose the correct curl and thickness to suit their requirements. Our clients are then asked to get themselves comfortable on the couch and the treatment will start.

"Throughout the treatment the eyes will be closed whilst we apply the lashes. Appointments can range from 30 minutes to 2 hours depending on the choice of lash. Once complete we will use a lash fan to ensure the glue has fully dried. Our clients can then open their eyes to see their brand new longer and fuller lashes!"

How do you achieve natural looking eyelash extensions?

Make sure to have a conversation with your lash tech about the size of your extensions, as they can vary from long and thick and even come in different materials, like synthetic mink or synthetic silk.

Hannah explains, "Natural lashes are usually kept close to a client's natural lash length and placed carefully to complement their natural eye shape. Lash enhancements come in a variety of lengths, thicknesses and curls, so they can be tailored to each client.

"Classic lashes are usually a great choice for a natural look, or Russian volume can use small fans to achieve a natural look with a bit more impact."

What are the different types of eyelash extensions?

The main types of lash enhancements are classic, individual and Russian volume, or a mix of these is called a hybrid set. Classic lashes are slightly thicker than a natural eyelash, with one false lash applied to each natural eyelash. Russian volume are multiple fine lashes applied to each natural lash in a fan shape for a fuller, fluffier look.

Hannah says, "Both types of extensions come in different thicknesses so can be tailored to the client depending how full or natural they want them to be."

How do you look after eyelash extensions?

The most important thing to do is follow the aftercare as recommended by your lash technician. So yes, if you do see a TikTok trend or hack, run it past them first to see if it has any legs. Your tech knows best.

Hannah has some great advice, "Regular cleaning with a lash cleanser will remove oils and makeup from the lashes and help to make them last. It is recommended to gently brush the lashes at least once a day to keep them looking tidy. Booking for infills every 2-3 weeks is key to remove grown out lashes and replace them, this will keep your set healthy and full."

Do eyelash extensions hurt?

The only thing that might be a little annoying is you have to keep you eyes closed for a period of time. A full set of eyelash extensions takes anywhere from 90 to 180 minutes to apply, so be prepared for that. Even though closing our eyes seems very easy, it's extremely tempting to try to open them during your appointment.

Having eyelash extensions includes the use of solutions, which shouldn't cause any harm. Any pain experienced during or after the appointment should be immediately communicated to the lash stylist for resolution.

Do eyelash extensions harm your lashes?

There's a huge myth that eyelash extensions harm your lashes, but unless you try and do them yourself at home there's no harm that can come out of having eyelash extensions.

Wearing appropriate eyelash extensions does not influence the growth cycle of natural lashes and your technician will be as gentle as possible to make sure you lashes are not harmed.

How long do eyelash extensions last?

If you look after them properly, they should last six weeks.

What is the different between eyelash extensions and false eyelashes?

Eyelash extensions are a semi-permanent option and will last an allotted time and have to be attached at a salon, whereas false eyelashes are available to buy pretty much everywhere and last one wear (or a couple more if you look after them).

Alexander Lloyd, Director at Dose of Lashes, reveals that you can still get natural looking lashes with falsies, revealing, "Our strip lashes are a great alternative to lash extensions as you can get the same look without the routine maintenance, at a fraction of the price and you don’t have to deal with having very strong adhesive placed onto your lashes which can feel irritating.