Newness alert! All the brilliant beauty launches to know about this month

The beauty world is always a-changing and it can be exhausting keeping up with all the newness and exciting product launches.
From an affordable barrier-boosting skincare line to the gleamy highlighter loved by all of Celebsville (we're looking at you, Jac Jossa and K.Mossy), we are obsessed with finding the Next. Big. Thing.
Our one and only hobby is liberally applying skincare products. No judgements, please.
Whether you’re looking for an innovative new skincare product to try or a life-changing palette that will help you live your best life, here are all the shiny new make-up and skincare products of 2022 that are guaranteed to elevate your bathroom #shelfie.
Brb, off to buy it all.
SHOP: the best beauty launches for 2022:
Best for... hair in need of some TLC
Function of Beauty has just launched its iconic customisable haircare over on Cult Beauty and it's just as good as you think it'll be and more. There are base types (straight, wavy, curly and coily) for the shampoo and conditioner and then 10 different booster types to get your dream formula. Science has never been cooler.
Best for... anyone who likes a bold lip which refuses to flake.
Hayley partnered with Wonderskin to create her very own lip shade that is fun and bold but also ultra-comfortable. Simply apply the ultra-pigment masque and peel it off, for a flawless lip shade that lasts all day.
Best for... a bright undereye which will last all day in the office
As Bobbi Brown announce their brand-new brand ambassador, Top Boy's Jasmine Jobson (obsessed) they've also dropped a long-lasting concealer that refuses to budge. No, seriously, it's magic.
Best for... dealing with end-of-summer blues
We can't get enough of the Sol de Janeiro body mists which smell exactly like holiday. The latest is Tan Lines which is a gorgeous blend of tuberose and coconut.
Best for... anyone on a haircare journey
An innovative leave-in treatment that is used on damp hair. It works by rebuilding the bonds within the hair structure and we've already noticed such a difference after a few applications.
The best for... autumnal glam
With pops of neutrals, bronzes and pinks, the new Huda Beauty eyeshadow palette is perfect for all your upcoming plans, plus it won't take up too much space in your handbag. Result.
Best for... doing your skincare on the go
An oil-based cleanser for your eyes, lashes and lips, which is easy and lightweight to use.
Best for... a bangin' at-home blow dry
A tool that brings you the power to create salon-worthy bounce without the arm ache. Plus reviewers are mega-impressed with how long the curls last.
Best for... ultra-happy pits
This clever formula by Megababe is a weekly detox for your underarms that draws out odour-causing bacteria, dirt, oil and microparticles. Genius.