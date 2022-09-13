  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Beauty

Newness alert! All the brilliant beauty launches to know about this month

Just take all our money, tbh

new beauty
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

The beauty world is always a-changing and it can be exhausting keeping up with all the newness and exciting product launches.

From an affordable barrier-boosting skincare line to the gleamy highlighter loved by all of Celebsville (we're looking at you, Jac Jossa and K.Mossy), we are obsessed with finding the Next. Big. Thing.

Our one and only hobby is liberally applying skincare products. No judgements, please.

Whether you’re looking for an innovative new skincare product to try or a life-changing palette that will help you live your best life, here are all the shiny new make-up and skincare products of 2022 that are guaranteed to elevate your bathroom #shelfie.

Brb, off to buy it all.

Gallery

SHOP: the best beauty launches for 2022:

xx
1 of 9

Best for... hair in need of some TLC
Function of Beauty has just launched its iconic customisable haircare over on Cult Beauty and it's just as good as you think it'll be and more. There are base types (straight, wavy, curly and coily) for the shampoo and conditioner and then 10 different booster types to get your dream formula. Science has never been cooler.

xx
2 of 9

Best for... anyone who likes a bold lip which refuses to flake.
Hayley partnered with Wonderskin to create her very own lip shade that is fun and bold but also ultra-comfortable. Simply apply the ultra-pigment masque and peel it off, for a flawless lip shade that lasts all day.

Bobbi Brown Skin Full Cover Concealer
3 of 9

Best for... a bright undereye which will last all day in the office
As Bobbi Brown announce their brand-new brand ambassador, Top Boy's Jasmine Jobson (obsessed) they've also dropped a long-lasting concealer that refuses to budge. No, seriously, it's magic.

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa Tan Lines Perfume Mist
4 of 9

Best for... dealing with end-of-summer blues
We can't get enough of the Sol de Janeiro body mists which smell exactly like holiday. The latest is Tan Lines which is a gorgeous blend of tuberose and coconut.

Living Proof Triple Bond Complex
5 of 9

Best for... anyone on a haircare journey
An innovative leave-in treatment that is used on damp hair. It works by rebuilding the bonds within the hair structure and we've already noticed such a difference after a few applications.

xx
6 of 9

The best for... autumnal glam
With pops of neutrals, bronzes and pinks, the new Huda Beauty eyeshadow palette is perfect for all your upcoming plans, plus it won't take up too much space in your handbag. Result.

xx
7 of 9

Best for... doing your skincare on the go
An oil-based cleanser for your eyes, lashes and lips, which is easy and lightweight to use.

Drybar The Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brus
8 of 9

Best for... a bangin' at-home blow dry
A tool that brings you the power to create salon-worthy bounce without the arm ache. Plus reviewers are mega-impressed with how long the curls last.

Megababe Happy Pits Detoxifying Underarm Mask
9 of 9

Best for... ultra-happy pits
This clever formula by Megababe is a weekly detox for your underarms that draws out odour-causing bacteria, dirt, oil and microparticles. Genius.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Jordan Lee on heat Radio