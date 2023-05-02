Sophia and Cinzia swear by this ‘cooling’ £8 SPF you can spray over make-up

The Girls Bathroom hosts, Sophia Tuxford and Cinzia Baylis-Zullo forever have us in an #influencing chokehold. Whether it's Pinterest-worthy Coachella fits, flawless make-up tips or impeccable tour outfits which scream, 'Barbiecore!', we are deeply invested in what the BFFs will get up to next.

During a recent 'COACHELLA DAY 2 + 3!!! | yay' vlog, the pair filmed themselves getting ready together in the bathroom (very on-brand!) and shared the genius SPF50 face mist they can't be without. It's SO good, it's 1) Lazy girl-proof 2) Coachella-worthy and 3) just eight British pounds.

In the vlog, Sophia asked Cinzia, "What do we need to take today? Garnier Over Makeup SPF Face Mist (£8). This is perfect."

Cinzia replied, "We started using that over a year ago to the date. Was that when it came out? Was it released then?"

Sophia: "Yeah it was a launch."

Cinzia: "I believe it's a new product, it is fantastic guys. You just spray it and you can top it up. Yesterday I actually forgot to put SPF on, is that really bad?"

The pair also shared how it's great for anyone who hates wearing traditional sun protection creams, "If you don't like SPF under makeup it's a nice alternative."

Cinzia then revealed its hidden benefit (the cherry on top of the cake, if you will) and added, "Also it's kind of cooling when it's hot."

Sophia replied, "Like a cooling spray."

The Garnier Ambre Solaire SPF 50 Super UV Over Makeup Face Mist is not only currently on sale for £8, but it has also had plenty of 5-star reviews on ASOS for being 'lightweight' and giving you a 'nice glow.'

One customer wrote, "I love this spray I can use it over makeup... it's my 4th bottle."

1. SHOP: Garnier Ambre Solaire SPF 50 Super UV Over Makeup Face Mist View offer Description If you don't have ASOS Premier Delivery (we admire your self-control), you can also shop it at ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

The innovative bottle promises top-tier protection against the harmful effects of UV rays, free radicals in pollution and dehydration, plus up to 24 hours of hydration. Now, there is no excuse to go outside without SPF.