Here’s where to shop AJ Odudu’s Big Brother outfits

No, it's not a drill, Big Brother is back. So if you're a fan of reality TV, then it's your lucky day. Or month, shall we say.

The 16 contestants have officially entered the building ready to nab the £100,000 cash prize, and although Davina McCall isn't hosting its return, there's no need to worry, because television presenter AJ Odudu is picking up where she left off. So grab a cuppa, get cosy on the sofa and turn on ITV2 and watch as we pay witness to the revival of one of (if not the most) iconic reality TV shows of our time.

IMAGE CREDIT: @AJODUDU

Speaking of iconic, let's circle back to AJ. Not only is her personality perfect for the show, she has also turned a few heads with her outfit choices, and we already can't get enough. We took one look at her red dress, and blue latex bodysuit from last night's show, and thought: NEED.

If you're on the same page as us regarding AJ Odudu's best Big Brother outfits, then you've came to the right place. Because we're keeping an eye on AJ and her outfits and finding the exacts as well as dupes.

Thank us later.

SHOP: AJ Odudu best outfits

1. AJ's Red Jumpsuit Price: £ 40 www.riverisland.com View offer Description AJ left us wanting more in the red jumpsuit she wore in the promo pictures. If you want to look as ... read more Price: £ 40 www.riverisland.com View offer