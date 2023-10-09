  1. Home|
  2. Shopping|
  3. Fashion

Here’s where to shop AJ Odudu’s Big Brother outfits

All eyes on AJ...

AJ ODUDU
by Emma Richardson |
Updated

No, it's not a drill, Big Brother is back. So if you're a fan of reality TV, then it's your lucky day. Or month, shall we say.

The 16 contestants have officially entered the building ready to nab the £100,000 cash prize, and although Davina McCall isn't hosting its return, there's no need to worry, because television presenter AJ Odudu is picking up where she left off. So grab a cuppa, get cosy on the sofa and turn on ITV2 and watch as we pay witness to the revival of one of (if not the most) iconic reality TV shows of our time.

IMAGE CREDIT: @AJODUDU

Speaking of iconic, let's circle back to AJ. Not only is her personality perfect for the show, she has also turned a few heads with her outfit choices, and we already can't get enough. We took one look at her red dress, and blue latex bodysuit from last night's show, and thought: NEED.

If you're on the same page as us regarding AJ Odudu's best Big Brother outfits, then you've came to the right place. Because we're keeping an eye on AJ and her outfits and finding the exacts as well as dupes.

Thank us later.

SHOP: AJ Odudu best outfits

1. AJ's Red Jumpsuit

AJ's Red Jumpsuit
Price: £40

www.riverisland.com

Description

AJ left us wanting more in the red jumpsuit she wore in the promo pictures. If you want to look as

AJ's Red Jumpsuit
Price: £40

www.riverisland.com

2. AJ's Blue Jumpsuit

AJ's Blue Jumpsuit
Price: £5

ego.co.uk

Description

AJ stunned in this intergalactic inspired jumpsuit. Though we aren't sure where to find the OG,

AJ's Blue Jumpsuit
Price: £5

ego.co.uk

Emma Richardson is a Beauty & Fashion Product Writer for heat. She covers shopping, lifestyle, celebs and anything trending.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us