You can now buy the ICONIC Barbie movie roller skates (from just £25)

The Barbie movie may not be in cinemas until 23 July, but we are counting down the minutes for Greta Gerwig's reimagined live-action film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. A truly iconic moment in history for anyone who spent their entire childhood collecting all the different Barbie 'vibes', outfits and of course, her very plush Dreamhouse. Bonus points if you had a Ken doll, but it was only just Ken, right? RIGHT?

As well as the ubiquitous hot pink hue dominating our wardrobes, nails and mindset, we are also pleased to report that you can now officially buy your very own Barbie skates. Anything that makes us feel a little more Margot Robbie is only a good thing.

To celebrate all things Barbie, Impala Skate have launched retro-inspired skate gear that looks identical to the bright yellow pair seen on screen. This collaboration includes the Barbie Bright Yellow Lightspeed Inline Skates(£163.99), along with the matching Barbie Bright Yellow Protective Set(£60.99) and a coordinating Sock 3 Pack(£25).

Honestly? We've never wanted to roller skate more.

SHOP: Impala Lightspeed Inline Skate - Barbie Bright Yellow