Beaded bags are trending! Here are the best to shop from the high street

Y2k is back once again

by Caitlin Casey |
Accessorize mini beaded fruit drawstring bag
Monsoon Velvet embroidered knot cross-body shoulder bag
True Decadence chevron beaded envelope clutch bag in cream
Orange Lemon Citrus Boho Handbag
Rajasthani Jaipuriart Sling Bag Foldover Clutch Purse
True Decadence embellished beaded envelope clutch bag in black
Oliver Bonas Orange Beaded Keyring Pouch
Boho-Tanical Leaf Beaded Crossbody Chain Clutch
ASOS DESIGN bright beaded clutch bag in multi
Now, there's been enough y2k trends around for a while now that we do believe they're here to stay. You just need to look to cargo pants and ultra mini skirts to see that it's a hot topic. What's next? Well, just the best beaded bags we used to wear about ten years ago, obviously.

And, it's TikTok that has made us very aware of the trend.

After spotting influencers and shoppers hunt down dupes of a Staud embellished beaded bag, these shoulder purses have been going a bit viral for their colourful and fun designs, making them a perfect partner for summer.

With the Staud Tommy leather-trimmed beaded shoulder bag (£295) coming in just under £300, it's a little bit out of our price range to really invest in - as cute as it is.

Adorned with super sweet fruit like pineapple, cherries and lemons, it's simply singing as a bold and bright accessory. 00s nostalgia is back and we're here for it.

Staud Tommy leather-trimmed beaded shoulder bag, £295
Tommy leather-trimmed beaded shoulder bag, £295 ©Staud

Now, before you go hunting in your 'ma's favourite vintage purse collection, we'll let you in on a secret: the high street shops have been coming out with beaded bag choices so you don't have to look too far.

From ASOS and Accessorize to our favourite Amazon alternatives, here are exactly the beaded bags you should be buying right now.

Plus, you'll be saving yourself £295 against the Staud beaded bag, so you can thank us later.

SHOP: The best beaded bags as seen on TikTok

1. Accessorize mini beaded fruit drawstring bag

Accessorize mini beaded fruit drawstring bag in yellow and white

Description

As cute as the Staud fruit beaded bag, this Accessorize dupe is a fraction of the price.

2. Monsoon Velvet embroidered knot cross-body shoulder bag

Monsoon Velvet embroidered knot cross-body shoulder bag

Description

Sleek, subtle and super sophisticated, this Monsoon velvet embroidered bag will look effortless on

3. True Decadence chevron beaded envelope clutch bag in cream

True Decadence chevron beaded envelope clutch bag in cream

Description

This beaded shoulder bag is super sweet and subtle, making it a great choice for any evening event

4. Orange Lemon Citrus Boho Handbag

Orange Lemon Citrus Boho Handbag

Description

Independent sellers on Etsy also have a tonne of dupes that you can get your hands on.

5. Rajasthani Jaipuriart Sling Bag Foldover Clutch Purse

Rajasthani Jaipuriart Sling Bag Foldover Clutch Purse
Price: £18.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
Description

Amazon always comes through with a quick and easy alternative to any high street choice - just

6. True Decadence embellished beaded envelope clutch bag in black

True Decadence embellished beaded envelope clutch bag in black

Description

Not about the colour? Go for this True Decadence beaded bag that is so chic. Also available in

7. Oliver Bonas Orange Beaded Keyring Pouch

Oliver Bonas Orange Beaded Keyring Pouch

Description

It can't get much fruitier than this - the Oliver Bonas little keyring pouch will fit all your

8. Boho-Tanical Leaf Beaded Crossbody Chain Clutch

Boho-Tanical Leaf Beaded Crossbody Chain Clutch

Description

This boho embellished clutch bag is a gorgeous alternative to the designer choice.

9. ASOS DESIGN bright beaded clutch bag in multi

ASOS DESIGN bright beaded clutch bag in multi

Description

Looking for something a bit bolder? This aztec beaded bag is giving us total nostalgia for the

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
