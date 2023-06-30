Beaded bags are trending! Here are the best to shop from the high street

Now, there's been enough y2k trends around for a while now that we do believe they're here to stay. You just need to look to cargo pants and ultra mini skirts to see that it's a hot topic. What's next? Well, just the best beaded bags we used to wear about ten years ago, obviously.

And, it's TikTok that has made us very aware of the trend.

After spotting influencers and shoppers hunt down dupes of a Staud embellished beaded bag, these shoulder purses have been going a bit viral for their colourful and fun designs, making them a perfect partner for summer.

With the Staud Tommy leather-trimmed beaded shoulder bag (£295) coming in just under £300, it's a little bit out of our price range to really invest in - as cute as it is.

Adorned with super sweet fruit like pineapple, cherries and lemons, it's simply singing as a bold and bright accessory. 00s nostalgia is back and we're here for it.

Tommy leather-trimmed beaded shoulder bag, £295 ©Staud

Now, before you go hunting in your 'ma's favourite vintage purse collection, we'll let you in on a secret: the high street shops have been coming out with beaded bag choices so you don't have to look too far.

From ASOS and Accessorize to our favourite Amazon alternatives, here are exactly the beaded bags you should be buying right now.

Plus, you'll be saving yourself £295 against the Staud beaded bag, so you can thank us later.

SHOP: The best beaded bags as seen on TikTok

