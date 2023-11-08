We’ve found the best biker jackets à la Molly Marsh (including her exact racer jacket)

At the start of the year, we saw biker jackets, AKA racer jackets, take the lead in the race for the hottest trend of the year. From Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid, these jackets were a statement piece over every outfit. After switching gears, racer jackets are well on their way to making a comeback after we noticed them on the Love Island girls this season.

At the UK Gala Screening of Gran Turismo, Love Island's Molly Marsh was in attendance with Zachariah Noble. The couple looked loved up at the event, while Molly looked stylish as she sported an on-theme racer jacket. If you're a fan of Molly Marsh's outfits, then look no further, because we've found the best biker jackets inspired by her look including her exact jacket.

©mollymarsh on Instagram

Not only have we seen Molly Marsh repping the motorbike jacket trend, but we also caught a glimpse of Ella Thomas wearing one on her fun date with Tyrique at the Love Island reunion. So, if you're wanting in on the trend, here are the best racer jackets on the high street. From PrettyLittleThing to EGO, we've found the best motorbike racing jackets that are so on trend right now.

SHOP: The best racer jackets on the high street

1. Aelfric Eden Blackair Racing Jacket Molly Marsh's exact jacket Amazon Rrp: £ 93.99 Price: £ 75.99 View offer Description As seen on Molly Marsh, this is the exact Aelfric Eden Blackair Racing Jacket she was wearing to ... read more

2. Black Oversized Slogan Zipped Racer Bomber Molly-Mae Hague's exact jacket PrettyLittleThing Price: £ 40 (was £52) www.prettylittlething.com View offer Description This Oversized Slogan Zipped Racer Bomber from PrettyLittleThing is a sure winner. As loved by ... read more

3. Blue Oversized Slogan Zipped Racer Bomber Jacket PrettyLittleThing Price: £ 41 (was £55) www.prettylittlething.com View offer Description We're just loving this Blue Oversized Slogan Zipped Racer Bomber Jacket from PrettyLittleThing. It ... read more

4. Red Contrast Panel Quilted Faux Leather Motocross Jacket PrettyLittleThing Price: £ 40 (was £52) www.prettylittlething.com View offer Description If bold is what you're after, the Red Contrast Panel Quilted Faux Leather Motocross Jacket is the ... read more

5. NastyGal Satin Zip Through Popper Detail Jacket Debenhams Price: £ 31.50 (was £42) www.debenhams.com View offer Description We can't get enough of this Satin Zip Through Popper Detail Jacket from NastyGal. It comes in ... read more

6. Stradivarius Motocross Miami Pink and White Faux Leather Jacket ASOS Price: £ 45.99 www.asos.com View offer Description A more understated choice with a nod to the motocross jacket in a subtle way. The Stradivarius ... read more

7. Motocross Detail Cropped Jacket in Pink Denim Ego Price: £ 64 ego.co.uk View offer Description From EGO, this Motocross Detail Cropped Jacket in Pink Denim is killer. There are so many fun ways ... read more

9. Motocross Detail Oversized Jacket in Black Faux Leather Ego Price: £ 37 ego.co.uk View offer Description As the most budget-friendly on our list, the Motocross Detail Oversized Jacket in Black Faux ... read more

10. F1 Redbull Racing Jacket Etsy Price: £ 54.60 (was £78) www.etsy.com View offer Description The F1 Redbull Racing Jacket is another bestseller over at Etsy, with sizes selling out. Now on ... read more

11. Yellow Faux Leather Motocross Racer Bomber Jacket PrettyLittleThing Price: £ 44 www.prettylittlething.com View offer Description It's giving Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Both of these models were seen sporting yellow racing ... read more

12. iets frans... Rowan Faux Leather Motocross Jacket Urban Outfitters Price: £ 89 www.urbanoutfitters.com View offer Description From Urban Outfitters the iets frans... Rowan Faux Leather Motocross Jacket is a top-rated jacket ... read more

What is a biker jacket?

Biker jackets are also known as 'racer jackets' or 'racing jackets'. They take their design from the motocross jackets you may have seen (not only all over the high street) but at racing events, as well as on the road.

How to style the best racer jackets?

All-black: Like Molly, you could wear an all-black outfit unitard or bodysuit underneath. Molly wears her hair in a slicked-back pony, but you could always go with a slicked-back bun. Accessorise with rings and black nails for a little bit of edge. Style with a pair of chunky lace-up boots.

Minimalist chic: Kendall Jenner threw hers on over a simple white t-shirt and a pair of denim jeans for a chic take on the trend. She wore black ankle boots and black sunglasses to match. Kendall had her down in relaxed waves for that natural windswept look.

Biker babe: If you want to go all-out biker, leather leggings could be a look. Bella Hadid wore her motocross jacket with black leather trousers. She's also worn them in the past with a pair of white denim shorts and a pair of UGG boots. Which you wouldn't think would work, but trust us, looks surprisingly good.

Retro icon: If you're after a vintage twist, Lana Del Rey is one to look at for inspiration. She's been a fan of vintage racing jackets for years. She usually styles hers with blue jeans. But, she's also been spotted wearing one over a dress and heels. LDR accessorise with huge chunky gold hoops and a backward baseball cap.

Samantha 'Sam' Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Products Writer at heat magazine. In 2021, Sam began her journey as a Storytelling Executive at Closer and heatworld on an internship, creating beauty and fashion content across these brands. It was 2022 when Sam was employed as a Commercial Content Writer writing about Family Life on Yours, Mother & Baby and Spirit & Destiny. Now, she specialises in beauty, fashion and wellness content across many brands.