We’ve found the best biker jackets à la Molly Marsh (including her exact racer jacket)

Biker girl chic is the hottest trend to make a comeback 🔥

by Samantha Price |
Aelfric Eden Blackair Racing Jacket
Black Oversized Slogan Zipped Racer Bomber
Blue Oversized Slogan Zipped Racer Bomber Jacket
Red Contrast Panel Quilted Faux Leather Motocross Jacket
NastyGal Satin Zip Through Popper Detail Jacket
Stradivarius Motocross Miami Pink and White Faux Leather Jacket
Motocross Detail Cropped Jacket in Pink Denim
Formula 1 NASCAR Ferrari Vintage Racing Jacket
Motocross Detail Oversized Jacket in Black Faux Leather
F1 Redbull Racing Jacket
Yellow Faux Leather Motocross Racer Bomber Jacket
iets frans... Rowan Faux Leather Motocross Jacket

At the start of the year, we saw biker jackets, AKA racer jackets, take the lead in the race for the hottest trend of the year. From Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid, these jackets were a statement piece over every outfit. After switching gears, racer jackets are well on their way to making a comeback after we noticed them on the Love Island girls this season.

At the UK Gala Screening of Gran Turismo, Love Island's Molly Marsh was in attendance with Zachariah Noble. The couple looked loved up at the event, while Molly looked stylish as she sported an on-theme racer jacket. If you're a fan of Molly Marsh's outfits, then look no further, because we've found the best biker jackets inspired by her look including her exact jacket.

©mollymarsh on Instagram

Not only have we seen Molly Marsh repping the motorbike jacket trend, but we also caught a glimpse of Ella Thomas wearing one on her fun date with Tyrique at the Love Island reunion. So, if you're wanting in on the trend, here are the best racer jackets on the high street. From PrettyLittleThing to EGO, we've found the best motorbike racing jackets that are so on trend right now.

SHOP: The best racer jackets on the high street

1. Aelfric Eden Blackair Racing Jacket

Molly Marsh's exact jacket

Aelfric Eden Blackair Racing JacketAmazon

Rrp: £93.99

Price: £75.99

Description

As seen on Molly Marsh, this is the exact Aelfric Eden Blackair Racing Jacket she was wearing to

Aelfric Eden Blackair Racing Jacket

2. Black Oversized Slogan Zipped Racer Bomber

Molly-Mae Hague's exact jacket

Black Oversized Slogan Zipped Racer BomberPrettyLittleThing
Price: £40 (was £52)

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

This Oversized Slogan Zipped Racer Bomber from PrettyLittleThing is a sure winner. As loved by

Black Oversized Slogan Zipped Racer Bomber

3. Blue Oversized Slogan Zipped Racer Bomber Jacket

Blue Oversized Slogan Zipped Racer Bomber JacketPrettyLittleThing
Price: £41 (was £55)

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

We're just loving this Blue Oversized Slogan Zipped Racer Bomber Jacket from PrettyLittleThing. It

Blue Oversized Slogan Zipped Racer Bomber Jacket

4. Red Contrast Panel Quilted Faux Leather Motocross Jacket

Red Contrast Panel Quilted Faux Leather Motocross JacketPrettyLittleThing
Price: £40 (was £52)

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

If bold is what you're after, the Red Contrast Panel Quilted Faux Leather Motocross Jacket is the

Red Contrast Panel Quilted Faux Leather Motocross Jacket

5. NastyGal Satin Zip Through Popper Detail Jacket

NastyGal Satin Zip Through Popper Detail JacketDebenhams
Price: £31.50 (was £42)

www.debenhams.com

Description

We can't get enough of this Satin Zip Through Popper Detail Jacket from NastyGal. It comes in

NastyGal Satin Zip Through Popper Detail Jacket

6. Stradivarius Motocross Miami Pink and White Faux Leather Jacket

Stradivarius Motocross Miami Pink and White Faux Leather JacketASOS
Price: £45.99

www.asos.com

Description

A more understated choice with a nod to the motocross jacket in a subtle way. The Stradivarius

Stradivarius Motocross Miami Pink and White Faux Leather Jacket

7. Motocross Detail Cropped Jacket in Pink Denim

Motocross Detail Cropped Jacket in Pink DenimEgo
Price: £64

ego.co.uk

Description

From EGO, this Motocross Detail Cropped Jacket in Pink Denim is killer. There are so many fun ways

Motocross Detail Cropped Jacket in Pink Denim

8. Formula 1 NASCAR Ferrari Vintage Racing Jacket

Formula 1 NASCAR Ferrari Vintage Racing JacketEtsy
Price: £57.67

www.etsy.com

Description

Lana Del Rey's

Formula 1 NASCAR Ferrari Vintage Racing Jacket

9. Motocross Detail Oversized Jacket in Black Faux Leather

Motocross Detail Oversized Jacket in Black Faux LeatherEgo
Price: £37

ego.co.uk

Description

As the most budget-friendly on our list, the Motocross Detail Oversized Jacket in Black Faux

Motocross Detail Oversized Jacket in Black Faux Leather

10. F1 Redbull Racing Jacket

F1 Redbull Racing JacketEtsy
Price: £54.60 (was £78)

www.etsy.com

Description

The F1 Redbull Racing Jacket is another bestseller over at Etsy, with sizes selling out. Now on

F1 Redbull Racing Jacket

11. Yellow Faux Leather Motocross Racer Bomber Jacket

Yellow Faux Leather Motocross Racer Bomber JacketPrettyLittleThing
Price: £44

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

It's giving Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Both of these models were seen sporting yellow racing

Yellow Faux Leather Motocross Racer Bomber Jacket

12. iets frans... Rowan Faux Leather Motocross Jacket

iets frans... Rowan Faux Leather Motocross JacketUrban Outfitters
Price: £89

www.urbanoutfitters.com

Description

From Urban Outfitters the iets frans... Rowan Faux Leather Motocross Jacket is a top-rated jacket

iets frans... Rowan Faux Leather Motocross Jacket

What is a biker jacket?

Biker jackets are also known as 'racer jackets' or 'racing jackets'. They take their design from the motocross jackets you may have seen (not only all over the high street) but at racing events, as well as on the road.

How to style the best racer jackets?

All-black: Like Molly, you could wear an all-black outfit unitard or bodysuit underneath. Molly wears her hair in a slicked-back pony, but you could always go with a slicked-back bun. Accessorise with rings and black nails for a little bit of edge. Style with a pair of chunky lace-up boots.

Minimalist chic: Kendall Jenner threw hers on over a simple white t-shirt and a pair of denim jeans for a chic take on the trend. She wore black ankle boots and black sunglasses to match. Kendall had her down in relaxed waves for that natural windswept look.

Biker babe: If you want to go all-out biker, leather leggings could be a look. Bella Hadid wore her motocross jacket with black leather trousers. She's also worn them in the past with a pair of white denim shorts and a pair of UGG boots. Which you wouldn't think would work, but trust us, looks surprisingly good.

Retro icon: If you're after a vintage twist, Lana Del Rey is one to look at for inspiration. She's been a fan of vintage racing jackets for years. She usually styles hers with blue jeans. But, she's also been spotted wearing one over a dress and heels. LDR accessorise with huge chunky gold hoops and a backward baseball cap.

Samantha 'Sam' Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Products Writer at heat magazine. In 2021, Sam began her journey as a Storytelling Executive at Closer and heatworld on an internship, creating beauty and fashion content across these brands. It was 2022 when Sam was employed as a Commercial Content Writer writing about Family Life on Yours, Mother & Baby and Spirit & Destiny. Now, she specialises in beauty, fashion and wellness content across many brands.

