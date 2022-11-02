These ‘insane’ Y2K boots are everywhere this autumn, as proven by Molly-Mae and Tasha Ghouri

Low-rise jeans and micro-minis crawled their way out of Y2K and into our wardrobes, so it comes as no surprise that the boot that defined the early 2010s has finally made a comeback. Worn by Kim K (and basically every other celeb) the boot in question is none other than the Givenchy Shark Lock Boot - and we're kind of obsessed.
The sheath boot has made an appearance all over our IG grids in the last few months, flaunted by everyone from Molly-Mae Hague, who wore the actual Givenchy boot, to Tasha Ghouri, who wore a £60 dupe. The unique fold-over design creates the illusion of a trouser draped over a boot, resulting in an edgy elegance that we've never seen before.
While the original cost an (eye-watering) £1,695, brands such as Simmi London, Ego and Public Desire have created near-identical lookalikes, helping you jump on the trend without having to file for, ahem, bankruptcy.
Pair the fold-over boots with a micro mini skirt or dress to create the autumn outfit that dreams are made of. Starting at £45, here are the best fold-over boots to shop now.
SHOP: The Best Fold-Over Boots
These fold-over boots by ASOS are simply to die for. With a studded detail, pin buckle and pointed toe, we're adding to cart ASAP.
Also available in pink, grey and white, Public Desire's knee-high boots are a dead-ringer for the original, minus the lock detail.
If you can never seem to find knee-high boots that fit right, PLT's got your back. This wide-fit pair of boots are roomy AF, meaning you can strut away in comfort and style, not a stuck zipper in sight.
After Tasha Ghouri's exact boots? The Simmi London x Tasha Ghouri range includes these gorgeous stiletto fold-over boots, also available in red. The black ones are currently OOS, but we welcome the change, tbh.
From the padlock detail to the pointed toe, EGO has hit the nail on the head with its £45 dupe.
If knee-highs aren't for you, PLT's calf-length fold-over boots might just be. We love the white to help brighten our otherwise glum autumn/winter wardrobe.