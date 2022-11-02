These ‘insane’ Y2K boots are everywhere this autumn, as proven by Molly-Mae and Tasha Ghouri

Low-rise jeans and micro-minis crawled their way out of Y2K and into our wardrobes, so it comes as no surprise that the boot that defined the early 2010s has finally made a comeback. Worn by Kim K (and basically every other celeb) the boot in question is none other than the Givenchy Shark Lock Boot - and we're kind of obsessed.

The sheath boot has made an appearance all over our IG grids in the last few months, flaunted by everyone from Molly-Mae Hague, who wore the actual Givenchy boot, to Tasha Ghouri, who wore a £60 dupe. The unique fold-over design creates the illusion of a trouser draped over a boot, resulting in an edgy elegance that we've never seen before.

While the original cost an (eye-watering) £1,695, brands such as Simmi London, Ego and Public Desire have created near-identical lookalikes, helping you jump on the trend without having to file for, ahem, bankruptcy.

Pair the fold-over boots with a micro mini skirt or dress to create the autumn outfit that dreams are made of. Starting at £45, here are the best fold-over boots to shop now.