  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Fashion

These ‘insane’ Y2K boots are everywhere this autumn, as proven by Molly-Mae and Tasha Ghouri

Fold-over boots are making waves this season.

best-fold-over-boots-2
by Marina Avraam |
Posted

Low-rise jeans and micro-minis crawled their way out of Y2K and into our wardrobes, so it comes as no surprise that the boot that defined the early 2010s has finally made a comeback. Worn by Kim K (and basically every other celeb) the boot in question is none other than the Givenchy Shark Lock Boot - and we're kind of obsessed.

The sheath boot has made an appearance all over our IG grids in the last few months, flaunted by everyone from Molly-Mae Hague, who wore the actual Givenchy boot, to Tasha Ghouri, who wore a £60 dupe. The unique fold-over design creates the illusion of a trouser draped over a boot, resulting in an edgy elegance that we've never seen before.

While the original cost an (eye-watering) £1,695, brands such as Simmi London, Ego and Public Desire have created near-identical lookalikes, helping you jump on the trend without having to file for, ahem, bankruptcy.

Pair the fold-over boots with a micro mini skirt or dress to create the autumn outfit that dreams are made of. Starting at £45, here are the best fold-over boots to shop now.

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Fold-Over Boots

ASOS DESIGN Clearly High-Heeled Fold Over Knee Boots
1 of 6

These fold-over boots by ASOS are simply to die for. With a studded detail, pin buckle and pointed toe, we're adding to cart ASAP.

Zendaya Black Pointed Toe Knee High Block Points
2 of 6

Also available in pink, grey and white, Public Desire's knee-high boots are a dead-ringer for the original, minus the lock detail.

PLT Black Wide Fit Pointed Fold Over Block Heel Knee Boots
3 of 6

If you can never seem to find knee-high boots that fit right, PLT's got your back. This wide-fit pair of boots are roomy AF, meaning you can strut away in comfort and style, not a stuck zipper in sight.

Tasha Ghouri Archer Nude Folded Stiletto Knee High Boots
4 of 6

After Tasha Ghouri's exact boots? The Simmi London x Tasha Ghouri range includes these gorgeous stiletto fold-over boots, also available in red. The black ones are currently OOS, but we welcome the change, tbh.

Alexis Padlock Detailed Pointed Toe Wedge Long Boots
5 of 6

From the padlock detail to the pointed toe, EGO has hit the nail on the head with its £45 dupe.

White Fold-Over High Point Calf Boots
6 of 6

If knee-highs aren't for you, PLT's calf-length fold-over boots might just be. We love the white to help brighten our otherwise glum autumn/winter wardrobe.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Crazy What Love Can Do by David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson