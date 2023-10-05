Rosette chokers are having a moment and we’ve found the best to shop now

One product we've spotted on TikTok(and on our fave celebs) in the past few months is the rosette choker. They're radiating prom date energy but in a not so cringe-worthy way, and we are utterly OBSESSED. You may not think they're the most popular additions to everyone's jewellery collection, but we've found proof that will make you think otherwise.

Case and point: Molly-Mae Hague. The Love Islander turned iconic celeb influencer made a case for the rosette choker on a trip to Greece, and we have not looked back since. She well and truly, well #influenced us.

Other fans include Paris Hilton (that's hot) and Harry Styles- because how can we forget his giant rosette choker from the BRIT's this year? Spoiler alert, we absolutely cannot, it's engrained into our brains for the foreseeable.

So, as our obsession continues, we took it upon ourselves to search high and low on the internet to find the best rosette chokers available to buy right now. From Boohoo to Bershka, there's a long list of retailers who have decided to jump onto the floral trend that we think you'll love.

Shop the best rosette chokers below.

SHOP: The best rosette chokers for a chic and timeless look

1. Boohoo Corsage Choker Price: £ 9 (was £12) www.boohoo.com View offer Description A classic corsage choker. This necklace by Boohoo elevates any outfit into another dimension of ... read more Price: £ 9 (was £12) www.boohoo.com View offer

5. Anthropologie Rosette Choker Necklace Price: £ 28 www.anthropologie.com View offer Description We get it - this one is more on the spenny side. But it's made with good quality materials so you ... read more Price: £ 28 www.anthropologie.com View offer