Rosette chokers are having a moment and we’ve found the best to shop now

Loved by everyone from Molly-Mae, to Paris Hilton.

by Emma Richardson
Published
Boohoo Corsage Choker
Bershka Floral Choker Necklace
Urban Outfitters Rose Choker
Boohoo Denim Rose Corsage
Anthropologie Rosette Choker Necklace
H and M White Choker
Pretty Little Thing Chiffon Corsage Tie Choker
One product we've spotted on TikTok(and on our fave celebs) in the past few months is the rosette choker. They're radiating prom date energy but in a not so cringe-worthy way, and we are utterly OBSESSED. You may not think they're the most popular additions to everyone's jewellery collection, but we've found proof that will make you think otherwise.

Case and point: Molly-Mae Hague. The Love Islander turned iconic celeb influencer made a case for the rosette choker on a trip to Greece, and we have not looked back since. She well and truly, well #influenced us.

Other fans include Paris Hilton (that's hot) and Harry Styles- because how can we forget his giant rosette choker from the BRIT's this year? Spoiler alert, we absolutely cannot, it's engrained into our brains for the foreseeable.

So, as our obsession continues, we took it upon ourselves to search high and low on the internet to find the best rosette chokers available to buy right now. From Boohoo to Bershka, there's a long list of retailers who have decided to jump onto the floral trend that we think you'll love.

Shop the best rosette chokers below.

SHOP: The best rosette chokers for a chic and timeless look

1. Boohoo Corsage Choker

Price: £9 (was £12)

A classic corsage choker. This necklace by Boohoo elevates any outfit into another dimension.

2. Bershka Floral Choker Necklace

Price: £9.99

Bershka's floral choker is perfect if you love gold detailing on your necklaces.

3. Urban Outfitters Rose Choker

Price: £16

A bit of a twist on the usual rosette choker, this one from Urban Outfitters is a perfect choice.

4. Boohoo Denim Rose Corsage

Price: £6.80 (was £8)

Love denim? This rose corsage is the perfect necklace for you.

5. Anthropologie Rosette Choker Necklace

Price: £28

We get it - this one is more on the spenny side. But it's made with good quality materials.

6. H+M White Choker

Price: £6

H+M's white choker with floral detail will have you feeling like a fashion girlie.

7. PrettyLittleThing Chiffon Corsage Tie Choker

Price: £5.40 (was £6)

You'll look smoking in this red (hot) choker from PLT.

Emma Richardson is a Beauty & Fashion Product Writer for heat. She covers shopping, lifestyle, celebs and anything trending.

