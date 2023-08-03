  1. Home
Ruffle maxi dresses are having a moment! Here are our favourites from the high-street

A true showstopper 🔥

by Samantha Price
Pink Abstract Spot Satin Ruffle Maxi Dress
Green Satin Strappy Ruffle Maxi Dress
Mesh Ruffle Maxi Dress
Orange Mesh Long Frill Drape Strappy Maxi Dress
Bandeau Frill Rose Maxi Mesh Dress
Red Cold Shoulder Ruffle Detail Maxi Dress
Floral Ruffle Asymmetric Dress
Urban Bliss Light Green Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress
Black Chiffon Frill Trim Detail Backless Midaxi Dress
Plunge Ruffle Detail Maxi Dress
Run The World Red Plunge Ruffle Maxi Dress
Pixie Ruffle Mesh Maxi Dress
Piper Ruffle Maxi Dress
Just imagine sipping a glass of wine on a balcony in the best ruffle dress when you're next off on your hols. Ugh, literally the dream. Either that, or you're attending a wedding as the best-dressed guest at the function. Looking for a dress to impress? The ruffle maxi dress wows every time.

You will have seen these dresses everywhere at the moment. As worn by Maya Jama and Hailey Bieber, they're the dreamy tiered dresses with floaty skirts and glorious ruffles that have been all over our feeds. If you're wondering where to buy ruffle maxi dresses that are so on trend for the season, there are a few brands that do them well.

Brands like House of CB, Club L London and Pretty Lavish have jumped on the ruffle dress trend. And, while we love these higher end brands as a treat, we've also included some more affordable options, with House of CB dupes and dresses from PrettyLittleThing and Boohoo to name a few.

CREDIT: @houseofcb / instragram

There are even some Rat and Boa dupes that we've added to our selection of frill dresses that you can buy on the high street right now. Believe us, if you're after the ultimate romantic dress then a ruffle dress is for you. Here are our favourite showstopping ruffle dresses for you to wear for your next occasion.

SHOP: The best ruffle dresses on the high street

1. Pink Abstract Spot Satin Ruffle Maxi Dress

New Look

We've found this absolute gem of a dress in the New Look sale. This chic pink satin ruffle maxi

2. Green Satin Strappy Ruffle Maxi Dress

New Look

New Look also has the exact same design in green if you're more into block colours. Also in the

3. Mesh Ruffle Maxi Dress

Boohoo

A favourite of ours, this mesh ruffle maxi dress from Boohoo has us obsessed. Not only are we

4. Orange Mesh Long Frill Drape Strappy Maxi Dress

PrettyLittleThing

This is the PrettyLittleThing dress that went viral on TikTok. Also available to shop in a

5. Bandeau Frill Rose Maxi Mesh Dress

EGO
This style of ruffle dress has been oh-so-popular, and this bandeau frill rose maxi mesh dress is

6. Red Cold Shoulder Ruffle Detail Maxi Dress

PrettyLittleThing

We could definitely see this being one of [Maya Jama Love Island

7. Floral Ruffle Asymmetric Dress

Boohoo
Ideal for your wedding guest outfit, the ruffle asymmetric dress from Boohoo is made from airy

8. Urban Bliss Light Green Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress

New Look
We've noticed that this colour has been everywhere this season. Pair it with ruffles and you're

9. Black Chiffon Frill Trim Detail Backless Midaxi Dress

PrettyLittleThing
Another one we could see on Maya Jama, this [cut out

10. Plunge Ruffle Detail Maxi Dress

Boohoo
A low plunge neckline and ruffle details on this maxi dress make it the perfect summer outfit

11. Run The World Red Plunge Ruffle Maxi Dress

Club L London
Okay, so these next few options may be a little 'spenny but a girl can dream, right? If you're

12. Pixie Ruffle Mesh Maxi Dress

Selfridges
Don't mind us, we're just in love with House of CB's Pixie ruffle mesh maxi dress. It truly is the

13. Piper Ruffle Maxi Dress

Pretty Lavish
Another popular choice from Pretty Lavish that we couldn't help but include. With plenty of fab

How to wear a ruffle dress?

Honestly, you can't go wrong with a dress like this. Whether it's a mini or maxi, there's no doubt you'll look unreal in one of these. A mini ruffle dress is ideal for a night out with your girls or for date night. Whereas a maxi ruffle dress is most often worn for an occasion as a wedding guest outfit, christening outfit or an evening outfit on a holiday abroad.

There's no question about it, the best way to style is with your favourite pair of heels. Our favourite way to style is with a pair of neutral Block Heel Sandals (£29.99) and Cross Body Bag (£21.99) to match. Alternatively, if you're colour-blocking, pick a bright colour that either compliments or opposes your dress, and choose shoes and accessories that match.

Looking for a more casual vibe? Sandals are the way to go. These dresses are a summery outfit staple so sandals are the perfect shoe to pair it with if you're not the biggest fan of heels. You might even want to add a beaded bag to bring in some summer colours.

Samantha 'Sam' Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Products Writer at heat magazine. In 2021, Sam began her journey as a Storytelling Executive at Closer and heatworld on an internship, creating beauty and fashion content across these brands. It was 2022 when Sam was employed as a Commercial Content Writer writing about Family Life on Yours, Mother & Baby and Spirit & Destiny. Now, she specialises in beauty, fashion and wellness content across many brands.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
